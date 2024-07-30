News bulletin 2024/07/30 07:29

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Focused amid the gunfire, an AP photographer captures another perspective of attack on Trump
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
- HuffPost
'Name It What It Is': Gov. Tim Walz Hits Trump & Co. With Scathing 1-Word Takedown
The potential VP candidate said this term helps rob Trump of some of his power.
- CNN
Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa
The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.
- HuffPost
Trump Makes A Fuss About Fox News Reporting On Kamala Harris' Rallies
The twice-impeached former president has been bashing his Democratic rival for the White House with a rampage on his Truth Social platform.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Goes After Miley Cyrus After Praising Her Dad Onstage
Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of
- The Wrap
Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video
The Secretary of Transportation tells Shannon Bream that the former president kept two promises while in office — and that's it The post Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Hill
Biden’s former communications director: Trump wasn’t saying ‘there will be no more elections’
President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…
- The Hill
Republican Arizona mayor backs Harris over Trump, evoking McCain
The GOP mayor of Mesa, Ariz. — Phoenix’s largest suburb — endorsed Vice President Harris on Monday, saying only the vice president can “put country over party” in the November election. Mesa Mayor John Giles wrote in an op-ed for The Arizona Republic that Republicans should reject former President Trump at the ballot box. “Our…
- The Canadian Press
NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources
WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.
- HuffPost
Meghan McCain Bashes JD Vance's 'Vengeful' Trump Claim With Frank Family Take
Vance acknowledged his past criticism of Trump before cooking up the description of the former president.
- BBC
Russian commander killed in sandstorm ambush in Mali
Mercenaries formerly of the Wagner group say they suffered "losses" at the hands of 1,000 rebels.
- The Daily Beast
Elon Musk Drew Winces From Billionaires’ Gathering With Trump Pitch
Elon Musk reportedly urged a group of fellow billionaires and top political strategists in February to tell their friends to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election because he believes the GOP candidate will stop illegal immigration.Some in the crowd at an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach owned by activist investor Nelson Peltz shook their heads and winced after Musk’s backing of Trump, according to The Washington Post.The X owner, who went public with his Trump endorsement after his assassin
- The Hill
Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’
Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…
- The Daily Beast
MAGA Rep. Ryan Zinke Floats New Trump Assassination Conspiracy
Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), the former Trump Administration Secretary of the Interior who resigned amid scandals over taxpayer-funded travel and potential conflicts of interest, wondered Monday whether the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was part of a larger “plot” that may have involved high-level government officials.While investigators have not linked the shooter to any such scheme, Zinke said on Fox Business Network that lapses by the Secret Service beget such conspiratorial questions.“Her
- Rolling Stone
He Confirmed Russia Meddled in 2016 to Help Trump. Now, He’s Speaking Out
Trump viewed the 2017 intel report as his "Achilles heel." The analyst who wrote it opens up about Trump, Russia and what really happened in 2016
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Spots Sign That Trump ‘Isn’t Quite Sure How To Attack’ Kamala Harris
The New York Times reporter highlighted the former president's unease with his likely 2024 rival.
- CNN
Fact check: Trump revives false claim that he, not Minnesota’s governor, deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis in 2020
Former President Donald Trump has revived his four-year-old false claim about how he and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz handled the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.
- Reuters
Israel foreign minister urges NATO expel Turkey over threat to enter Israel
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's foreign minister urged NATO to expel Turkey on Monday after its President Tayyip Erdogan threatened his country might enter Israel as it had entered Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh in the past. "In light of Turkish President Erdogan's threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats ... to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkey and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance," the ministry said.
- INSIDER
Ukraine may have just scored its longest-range drone strike yet in Russian territory — a Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber about 1,100 miles away
The Tu-22M3 is a long-range supersonic bomber designed to take out sea- and ground-based targets using guided missiles and aerial bombs.
- CNN
Judge permanently blocks part of Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
A federal judge has permanently blocked the restrictions Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on handling race-related issues in workplace training – part of the controversial Individual Freedom Act, better known as the “Stop WOKE Act.”