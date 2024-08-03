News bulletin 2024/08/03 07:23

Latest Stories
Critics Stunned By Donald Trump’s ‘Heartless’ Punch Line About Man Killed At His Rally
The Republican nominee was slammed as horrible, unkind and a “self-centered sadistic monster” over the line.
- HuffPost
Joe Biden's Latest Ding Of Donald Trump Was 'Mic Drop Moment,' Says CNN's Dana Bash
The president had a simple yet effective question when reminded of his predecessor's claim.
- The Daily Beast
Kevin McCarthy’s First Reaction to Trump Saying Harris Isn’t Black: ‘Oh No’
Donald Trump’s supporters are just like everyone else—wondering what the GOP presidential nominee is going to say next.Even former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy admitted he was worried what Trump was going to say when he questioned Kamala Harris’ racial identity at a convention for Black journalists.Asked about his initial reaction to Trump’s remarks, McCarthy said he thought: “Oh no, where are you going?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered rig
- HuffPost
Critics Question 'Mental Fitness' After Trump Makes Key Mistake Twice At Pennsylvania Rally
The former president's latest boast quickly backfired.
- CNN
‘Trump’s frustration is clear’: Burnett reacts to Trump’s comments about prisoner swap
CNN’s Erin Burnett reacts to former President Donald Trump’s comments following the release of two dozen detainees as part of the biggest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
- HuffPost
NABJ Moderator Recalls Exact Moment She 'Sank In My Seat' In Trump Interview
And it wasn't the former president's racist comments about likely Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Highlights Donald Trump's ‘Crazy Great Uncle’ Moment That’s ‘Sign Of Decline’
Alyssa Farah Griffin delivered a biting assessment of the former president's performance at the National Association of Black Journalists convention.
- The Daily Beast
Hamptons Elite Throw Cash at Trump at Ritzy Fundraiser
Donald Trump paralyzed the Hamptons on Friday as hedge fund managers unmoored their vaults of cash, warming to the GOP presidential nominee after cold shouldering him the past few years.“Whatever trepidations the Hamptons finance set had about Trump are melting like frozé in the sun,” communications strategist James McCarthy said in a text message to the Daily Beast as he sat poolside at his home less than a mile from a fundraiser for Trump.The event, co-hosted by Howard Lutnick of the investmen
- HuffPost
Kamala Harris’ Accidental ‘President’ Flub Draws Big Cheer From Audience
The likely Democratic nominee immediately corrected herself but that didn't stop the enthusiastic response.
- HuffPost
Fox News Host Trashes Trump's NABJ Interview With 'Complete' On-Air Takedown
Jessica Tarlov sparred with Martha MacCallum over the former president's "offensive" comments on Kamala Harris' identity.
- HuffPost
Dem Strategist Spots How Trump Is 'Punishing' Vance With His 'Turn Black' Remarks
Simon Rosenberg said Trump's comments could cause "even more significant" estrangement between him and his running mate.
- HuffPost
Josh Shapiro Torches JD Vance After Insult: He's A 'Total Phoney-Baloney'
Shapiro, who is among those being considered as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, had no issue being compared to former President Barack Obama.
- CNN
Fact check: Trump, who approved multiple prisoner exchanges, falsely claims he gave up ‘nothing’ to get Americans back
In May, former President Donald Trump declared that he was the only person who could obtain the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich from a Russian prison. After President Joe Biden proved the claim wrong on Thursday by securing the release of Gershkovich and others in a multi-country prisoner exchange, Trump posted a series of skeptical questions on social media.
- The Independent
Trump’s comments saying Native Americans ‘don’t look like Indians’ resurface after remarks about Harris’ heritage
Trump claimed that many Native American casino owners ‘don’t look like Indians’ in a 1993 congressional hearing
- INSIDER
Trump complains that Kamala Harris calls him a felon in latest bid to get hush-money judge to recuse himself
In a new legal filing, Trump, a convicted felon, complains about the former California attorney general's "prosecutor vs. felon" campaign taunts.
- The Hill
Trump presses for details on prisoner swap with Russia
Former President Trump demanded more details surrounding the massive prisoner swap Thursday that freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from Russian custody. Trump responded to the news by touting his own record of prisoner swaps in a post on Truth Social, while also questioning whether the U.S. gave…
- The Independent
Lauren Boebert is mocked after X fight with Harris VP hopeful Pete Buttigieg
Trump’s campaign said they aren’t committing to debate details until the Democratic party picks a nominee
- BBC
Rittenhouse u-turns after saying he won't vote Trump
The 21-year-old says he changed his mind hours after vowing not to support Trump due to his guns stance.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Insists That He and His Weird VP Pick J.D. Vance Are ‘Not Weird’
Dems' "weird" attacks are getting under Trump's skin. "Of course he's upset," a source told Rolling Stone
- Business Insider
Zelenskyy says Russia is giving up on Kharkiv, months after Moscow tried to blow open the war's northeastern front
Russia had thrown some 30,000 troops at Kharkiv's defensive lines in May, seizing several towns and threatening Ukraine's second-largest city.