News bulletin 2024/08/03 12:24

Joe Biden's Latest Ding Of Donald Trump Was 'Mic Drop Moment,' Says CNN's Dana Bash
The president had a simple yet effective question when reminded of his predecessor's claim.
- CNN
Scholar who has correctly predicted nearly every presidential election since 1984 explains which party he thinks will win
Presidential historian Allan Lichtman joins CNN’s Phil Mattingly to explain which party he believes will win the 2024 presidential race.
- The Daily Beast
Kevin McCarthy’s First Reaction to Trump Saying Harris Isn’t Black: ‘Oh No’
Donald Trump’s supporters are just like everyone else—wondering what the GOP presidential nominee is going to say next.Even former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy admitted he was worried what Trump was going to say when he questioned Kamala Harris’ racial identity at a convention for Black journalists.Asked about his initial reaction to Trump’s remarks, McCarthy said he thought: “Oh no, where are you going?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered rig
- CNN
‘Trump’s frustration is clear’: Burnett reacts to Trump’s comments about prisoner swap
CNN’s Erin Burnett reacts to former President Donald Trump’s comments following the release of two dozen detainees as part of the biggest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
- The Daily Beast
Hamptons Elite Throw Cash at Trump at Ritzy Fundraiser
Donald Trump brought the Hamptons to a standstill on Friday as hedge fund managers unlocked their vaults of cash, warming to the GOP presidential nominee after cold-shouldering him the past few years.“Whatever trepidations the Hamptons finance set had about Trump are melting like frozé in the sun,” communications strategist James McCarthy said in a text message to The Daily Beast as he sat poolside at his home, less than a mile from a Trump fundraiser.The event, co-hosted by Howard Lutnick of th
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Highlights Donald Trump's ‘Crazy Great Uncle’ Moment That’s ‘Sign Of Decline’
Alyssa Farah Griffin delivered a biting assessment of the former president's performance at the National Association of Black Journalists convention.
- HuffPost
Kamala Harris’ Accidental ‘President’ Flub Draws Big Cheer From Audience
The likely Democratic nominee immediately corrected herself but that didn't stop the enthusiastic response.
- HuffPost
Dem Strategist Spots How Trump Is 'Punishing' Vance With His 'Turn Black' Remarks
Simon Rosenberg said Trump's comments could cause "even more significant" estrangement between him and his running mate.
- Reuters
Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani booted from bankruptcy after fee dispute resolved
A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday - a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump - following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees. Giuliani, 80, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December after a court in Washington ordered him to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers who he had falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated Trump. The bankruptcy filing automatically stopped lawsuits from proceeding against Giuliani and stopped the election workers from trying to collect on their judgment.
- HuffPost
Josh Shapiro Torches JD Vance After Insult: He's A 'Total Phoney-Baloney'
Shapiro, who is among those being considered as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, had no issue being compared to former President Barack Obama.
- CNN
Fact check: Trump, who approved multiple prisoner exchanges, falsely claims he gave up ‘nothing’ to get Americans back
In May, former President Donald Trump declared that he was the only person who could obtain the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich from a Russian prison. After President Joe Biden proved the claim wrong on Thursday by securing the release of Gershkovich and others in a multi-country prisoner exchange, Trump posted a series of skeptical questions on social media.
- The Independent
Are the Clintons back? Bill and Hillary’s daughter Chelsea could be angling for a spot in the Harris administration
The former president and the Secretary of State-turned-Democratic presidential candidate still carry significant sway within the party
- The Independent
Trump’s comments saying Native Americans ‘don’t look like Indians’ resurface after remarks about Harris’ heritage
Trump claimed that many Native American casino owners ‘don’t look like Indians’ in a 1993 congressional hearing
- INSIDER
Trump complains that Kamala Harris calls him a felon in latest bid to get hush-money judge to recuse himself
In a new legal filing, Trump, a convicted felon, complains about the former California attorney general's "prosecutor vs. felon" campaign taunts.
- The Hill
Trump presses for details on prisoner swap with Russia
Former President Trump demanded more details surrounding the massive prisoner swap Thursday that freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from Russian custody. Trump responded to the news by touting his own record of prisoner swaps in a post on Truth Social, while also questioning whether the U.S. gave…
- The Independent
Lauren Boebert is mocked after X fight with Harris VP hopeful Pete Buttigieg
Trump’s campaign said they aren’t committing to debate details until the Democratic party picks a nominee
- BBC
Rittenhouse u-turns after saying he won't vote Trump
The 21-year-old says he changed his mind hours after vowing not to support Trump due to his guns stance.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Insists That He and His Weird VP Pick J.D. Vance Are ‘Not Weird’
Dems' "weird" attacks are getting under Trump's skin. "Of course he's upset," a source told Rolling Stone
- INSIDER
Trump said he was the only person who could convince Putin to release Evan Gershkovich. He was wrong.
In May, Trump claimed he was the only one who could negotiate Evan Gershkovich's freedom, but Biden secured the deal on Thursday.
- CNN
Russia pulled back weapons shipment to Houthis amid US and Saudi pressure
Russia was preparing to deliver missiles and other military equipment to the Houthi rebels in Yemen late last month but pulled back at the last minute amid a flurry of behind-the-scenes efforts by the United States and Saudi Arabia to stop it, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.