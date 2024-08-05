News bulletin 2024/08/05 07:28

Latest Stories
- The Wrap
Mark Kelly Appears to Exit Race for Kamala Harris’ VP, Then Deletes Tweet: ‘My Mission Is Serving Arizonans’
The post continues to fuel speculation about who will join the current vice president on the Democratic ticket The post Mark Kelly Appears to Exit Race for Kamala Harris’ VP, Then Deletes Tweet: ‘My Mission Is Serving Arizonans’ appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Hill
Trump: UAW leader Fain a ‘stupid person’
Former President Trump called United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain a “stupid person” on Sunday, deepening a divide between his camp and the union while promising to revitalize the industry if reelected. Trump said in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo first aired on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the auto industry will be…
- HuffPost
GOP Strategist Torches Trump For Reaction To Biden Hostage Deal: 'He's Always Trump First'
Sarah Longwell, who launched the Republican Voters Against Trump initiative in 2020, said "people should be more offended" by Trump's egocentric reaction.
- The Independent
Trump embraces MAGA activist at Atlanta rally who repeats his offensive claims about Harris’ heritage
Trump considered ‘never going back home to the First Lady’ after Michaelah Montgomery gave him a kiss at fast-food restaurant in April, he says
- BBC
Chairs and bottles thrown as protesters clash in resort
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
- The Hill
Chris Christie blames Trump for boosting Josh Shapiro by endorsing his ‘weakest’ opponent
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday claimed former President Trump is to blame for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D) popularity after he endorsed Shapiro’s GOP Republican opponent in 2022. Christie, who launched an unsuccessful bid for the GOP presidential nomination last year, said he thinks Shapiro should be Vice President Harris’s pick for…
- HuffPost
Laura Ingraham Slammed Online After Mocking Kamala Harris For Hugging People
The Fox News host's recent criticism of the vice president had some people on social media scratching their heads.
- HuffPost
Trump Shows Love To Vladimir Putin Over Prisoner Swap
Trump, who once said Putin wouldn't release Evan Gershkovich "for anyone else" but him, said the Russian leader "made yet another great deal."
- HuffPost
Anthony Scaramucci Says This Debate Move Would Spell 'Disaster' For Trump
The ex-White House communications director slammed the former president for "posturing" with his Fox News debate talk.
- PA Media: UK News
Thugs will ‘pay the price’, Government warns amid fears of more disorder to come
A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.
- The Canadian Press
Trump says he'll skip an ABC debate with Harris in September and wants them to face off on Fox News
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump says he is pulling out of a scheduled September debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC and wants them to face off on Fox News, making it increasingly unlikely that the candidates will confront each other on stage before the November election.
- CNN
Democratic strategist has theory on why Trump wants to move debate to FOX
Republican strategist Alex Vogel and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona discuss their individual takes on Donald Trump bailing on the ABC debate with Kamala Harris and instead proposing a debate on Fox News.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
We Texans demand independence and justice, not Abbott and Paxton’s rank corruption | Opinion
Our state has a proud tradition of standing up for what is right and holding our leaders accountable. | Opinion
- BBC
Ukraine says it sank Russian submarine in Crimea
Ukraine's military said it destroyed the Rostov-on-Don attack submarine in a missiles attack on Friday.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Brags About MAGA Takeover of Georgia Election Board
The former president called three Republican election officials "pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory"
- The Canadian Press
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
OTTAWA — In a bid to import what some might call American-style politics, the Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "weird" with a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
- The Daily Beast
Michigan Officials Open Probe Into Elon Musk’s Pro-Trump PAC
The Michigan secretary of state’s office opened an investigation over the weekend into a political action committee created and partially funded by Elon Musk. The America PAC, which supports former president Donald Trump, has been collecting voter data from residents of battleground states, including Michigan—a potential violation of state law, according to authorities. “Every citizen should know exactly how their personal information is being used by PACs, especially if an entity is claiming it
- The Hill
Trump invokes Harris in latest attacks over New York gag order
Former President Trump invoked Vice President Harris in his latest attack over the gag order in his hush-money case, alleging that her campaign is leveraging the order against him. “Can anybody believe that I am still under a harsh Gag Order, placed on me by a Highly Conflicted, Unelected, and Acting New York Judge,” he…
- People
Jimmy Carter Told Son Why He Wants to Live Past 100: 'I'm Only Trying to Make It to Vote for Kamala Harris'
Carter, whose 100th birthday is on Oct. 1, has been "more alert and interested in politics" in recent days, his family told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
- The Canadian Press
Some activists step up criticism of Shapiro and Kelly as Harris closes in on naming a running mate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have unified with remarkable speed behind Vice President Kamala Harris as she has taken over the top of the party's ticket heading into the November presidential election.