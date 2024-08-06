News bulletin 2024/08/06 09:28

Latest Stories
Mary Trump Says Uncle's 'Flailing Rage' Is Driven By 1 Thing Right Now
Donald Trump's niece also drew a stark comparison between the former president's campaign and that of Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
Trump tells Adin Ross he wants to ‘fire’ Black journalist who grilled him onstage
Trump claims he spoke to the conference ‘out of respect to the Black community’
Nancy Pelosi burst out laughing after being asked if Trump screwed up by picking JD Vance
Nancy Pelosi was asked if Donald Trump had messed up in selecting JD Vance. She responded by calling it a "great choice" and laughing.
‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Says He “Didn’t Know” Donald Trump Was Christian Following Olympic Opening Ceremony Response
As John Oliver recapped the Paris Olympics and the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Donald Trump provided some baffling fodder. The comedian opened this weekend’s episode of Last Week Tonight with a clip of the Republican candidate’s “disastrous appearance” before the National Association of Black Journalists, where he made unintelligible statements about Vice President Kamala …
Trump: UAW leader Fain a ‘stupid person’
Former President Trump called United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain a “stupid person” on Sunday, deepening a divide between his camp and the union while promising to revitalize the industry if reelected. Trump said in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo first aired on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the auto industry will be…
Donald Trump triggers Conor McGregor with Khabib praise; Michael Chandler jumps to defense
On several occasions in the past, Conor McGregor has offered public support for Donald Trump, but all it took was one video of the former U.S. president praising Khabib Nurmagomedov to undo it all. On Monday, a clip from a Trump interview with internet personality Adin Ross…
Tyranny Expert Explains Why Donald Trump's Project 2025 Shift Is 'Basically A Scam'
It's "part of an authoritarian dynamic," said Timothy Snyder.
'You just repeated the slur:' Stephanopoulos presses Trump ally on Harris identity attack
Trump is attempting to use Kamala Harris' biracial identity as a campaign weapon, and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos isn't having it.
Harris tops Trump for first time in Nate Silver’s election forecast
Pollster Nate Silver’s election forecast now shows Vice President Harris narrowly leading former President Trump for the first time since the model launched. Harris tops Trump by 1.4 percentage points in the Silver Bulletin’s national polling average, marking the vice president’s first lead in the forecast. The latest model shows Harris with 45.5 percent support…
James Carville Explains Why Donald Trump Is 'S**tting In His Pants' Right Now
The longtime Democratic strategist also taunted Trump with a date and location for when Kamala Harris should debate him on Fox News.
Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate in Arizona fake electors case, charges to be dropped
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.
Trump says he has 'no choice' but to support electric vehicles because Elon Musk 'endorsed me very strongly'
Donald Trump says he has "no choice" but to support electric vehicles thanks to Elon Musk's endorsement, but he prefers gas-powered options.
Eric Trump Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Spoiled Apples’ For No Special Reason
Donald Trump’s son Eric has reopened up his father’s feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, fueling the suggestion that his father could deport Harry if he wins in November.Speaking to British cable news channel GB News, Eric Trump, 40, the youngest child of Donald and the late Ivana Trump, said Harry and Meghan were “spoiled apples.”Donald Trump has previously suggested to the same channel that Harry could be deported from the U.S. over his admissions of illegal drug use.Read more at The Dai
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
OTTAWA — In a bid to import what some might call American-style politics, the Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "weird" with a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
We Texans demand independence and justice, not Abbott and Paxton’s rank corruption | Opinion
Our state has a proud tradition of standing up for what is right and holding our leaders accountable. | Opinion
Adin Ross ‘gifts’ Trump a Rolex and Cybertruck wrapped in rally shooting photo during unhinged livestream
Campaign finance law prohibits individual contributions of more than $3,300
Lindsey Graham warns Trump to stop birther-like attacks on Harris’s heritage
Trump campaign doubles down on racial remarks about vice president during Atlanta rally on Saturday, when MAGA activist tells audience Harris is ‘only Black when she’s trying to get elected’
Harris to announce VP pick
The Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her decision by tomorrow after one candidate appeared to give away a clue. ABC News’ Alison Kosik reports.
Prime Minister honoured at event for keeping promise to South Asian community
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Surrey Sunday, to be honoured for keeping a promise he made a decade ago to the region's South Asian community, that the government would officially apologize for the Komagata Maru incident. Angela Jung reports.
She’s the only Black woman in the US Senate. Hear what she said about Trump’s attacks on Harris’ race
On CNN’s State of the Union, Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler joins Dana Bash to discuss former President Trump’s attacks on Vice President Harris’ racial identity.