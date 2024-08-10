News bulletin 2024/08/10 19:24

Latest Stories
'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story
The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.
- HuffPost
Lara Trump's Kamala Harris Attack Turns Into Massive Self-Own
The RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump said without irony that, unlike the vice president, she only wants to get a job based on merit.
- The Daily Beast
Listen: Cops Scramble to Secure Hospital for Biden Health Scare
Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet
- HuffPost
OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw
You might have to squint to see what happened.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tears Into ‘Weird’ Label, Calls Tim Walz ‘Freakish’
Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”Tr
- HuffPost
Lawrence O'Donnell Slams His Papers Over Media Taking This 'Insult' From Trump
The MSNBC anchor ripped news outlets for making the "same mistakes" as 2016 following the former president's press conference.
- CNN
Reagan-appointed judge uses footnote to ding the Supreme Court’s Trump immunity ruling
A federal trial court judge in North Carolina used a highly unusual footnote in a ruling Friday to take a swipe at the Supreme Court, accusing the conservative majority of attempting to “redesign” the presidency when it granted sweeping immunity to Donald Trump.
- CNN
Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
- The Daily Beast
Trump ‘Can’t Tell’ If What He Says Is True or False Says Former Adviser
A former Trump adviser is saying what many of the former president’s critics have been claiming for a while now, that he has lost sight of what’s true and what’s false.John Bolton, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration and is a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, claims that in his old boss’s mind, “the truth is whatever he wants it to be.”“He just can’t tell the difference,” Bolton told CNN host Kaitlan Collins, who asked for his response to Trump’s wild
- Business Insider
Ukraine is striking targets hundreds of miles inside Russia for 3 key reasons, experts say
Ukraine has increasingly struck targets deep inside Russian territory in recent months, carrying out a number of hits on airbases and oil refineries.
- The Hill
Veterans in Congress jump into Vance-Walz military record fight
Veterans in Congress are taking sides in the battle over the military record of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who was recently accused of “stolen valor” by his rival vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio). “When are @JDVance and [former President] Trump going to stop denigrating the men and women who honorably serve our…
- CNN
‘That is a frightened Donald Trump’: Scaramucci reacts to Trump’s remarks at Mar-a-lago
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci reacts to former President Donald Trump’s remarks at a news conference from Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
- The Hill
Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump Mar-a-Lago presser an ‘absolute dumpster fire’
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday disparaged President Trump’s lengthy press conference Thursday, arguing the GOP presidential nominee was hurting himself. “This was an absolute dumpster fire of a press conference, just to be clear,” Farah Griffin said on “CNN News Central” to the outlet’s Kate Bolduan, in a clip highlighted…
- Deadline
Donald Trump Rally Plays Celine Dion ‘Titanic’ Classic Sparking Social Media Surprise
Donald Trump’s rally in Montana Friday sparked a strong social media reaction after Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ – her Oscar-winning song from Titanic – was blared out from the speakers shortly before the presidential hopeful took to the stage. The Daily Mail reports that the irony of an ode to a sinking …
- Business Insider
Trump's feud with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp risks blowing the key state
Twice in the last week, Trump teed off on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. One time, the former president even attacked Kemp's wife.
- Reuters
Venezuela's Maduro rejects Panama's offer of safe passage
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gave a scathing response to an offer on Friday from his Panamanian counterpart, Jose Raul Mulino, to facilitate his departure to a third country to allow for a political transition. Mulino told broadcaster CNN he would give Maduro safe passage to act as a "bridge" to a third country, in the aftermath of a July 28 election Maduro says he won but independent pollsters claim as an opposition landslide.
- CNN Business
Trump says he ‘made a lot of money’ so he should have a say in when you get a rate cut
Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump tried to pressure the Federal Reserve into cutting rates — a breach of protocol that threatened to undermine the independence of the central bank and its ability to keep jobs booming and inflation low. If reelected, Trump said Thursday he’d go further: He’d try to exert direct power over monetary policy.
- INSIDER
Tim Walz is dressing the part — and it's exactly what Harris needs
Walz straddles class boundaries and appeals to blue-collar voters that Harris (with her San Francisco upbringing) risks alienating, one expert said.
- The Independent
The press conference you should’ve been paying attention to while Trump rambled on about nothing
One of Trump’s most devoted disciples is fighting to stay relevant — and things are getting nasty in Arizona. Eric Garcia reports from on the ground
- The Canadian Press
Donald Trump headlines Montana rally after plane was diverted but landed safely
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Donald Trump traveled to Montana for a Friday night rally intended to drum up support for ousting the state's Democratic senator, but the former president's plane first had to divert to an airport on the other side of the Rocky Mountains because of a mechanical issue, according to airport staff.