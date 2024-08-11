News bulletin 2024/08/11 07:24

The Daily Beast

A former Trump adviser is saying what many of the former president’s critics have been claiming for a while now, that he has lost sight of what’s true and what’s false.John Bolton, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration and is a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, claims that in his old boss’s mind, “the truth is whatever he wants it to be.”“He just can’t tell the difference,” Bolton told CNN host Kaitlan Collins, who asked for his response to Trump’s wild