News bulletin 2024/08/11 07:24

'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story
The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.
- HuffPost
Lara Trump's Kamala Harris Attack Turns Into Massive Self-Own
The RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump said without irony that, unlike the vice president, she only wants to get a job based on merit.
- The Daily Beast
Listen: Cops Scramble to Secure Hospital for Biden Health Scare
Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet
- CNN
Listen to what Trump supporter says will happen if he loses in November
The “MisinfoNation” series returns with a new chapter in Donie O’Sullivan’s investigation into the pervasive surge of misinformation targeting American elections. Tune into “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” on Sunday, August 11 at 8pm ET/PT.
- HuffPost
OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw
You might have to squint to see what happened.
- CNN
Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
- HuffPost
Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question
Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.
- HuffPost
Lawrence O'Donnell Slams His Papers Over Media Taking This 'Insult' From Trump
The MSNBC anchor ripped news outlets for making the "same mistakes" as 2016 following the former president's press conference.
- CNN
Reagan-appointed judge uses footnote to ding the Supreme Court’s Trump immunity ruling
A federal trial court judge in North Carolina used a highly unusual footnote in a ruling Friday to take a swipe at the Supreme Court, accusing the conservative majority of attempting to “redesign” the presidency when it granted sweeping immunity to Donald Trump.
- The Hill
Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk
Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…
- The New York Times
New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race
If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden
- HuffPost
California Democrat Makes Revelation About Trump's Wild Helicopter Story
Nate Holden, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council, said Donald Trump confused him with another politician in his state.
- The Daily Beast
Trump ‘Can’t Tell’ If What He Says Is True or False Says Former Adviser
A former Trump adviser is saying what many of the former president’s critics have been claiming for a while now, that he has lost sight of what’s true and what’s false.John Bolton, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration and is a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, claims that in his old boss’s mind, “the truth is whatever he wants it to be.”“He just can’t tell the difference,” Bolton told CNN host Kaitlan Collins, who asked for his response to Trump’s wild
- Business Insider
Ukraine is striking targets hundreds of miles inside Russia for 3 key reasons, experts say
Ukraine has increasingly struck targets deep inside Russian territory in recent months, carrying out a number of hits on airbases and oil refineries.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tears Into ‘Weird’ Label, Calls Tim Walz ‘Freakish’
Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”Tr
- CNN
‘Doing the least obvious thing’: Ukraine embarrasses Putin with surprise assault on southern Russia
At a Kremlin meeting on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin fixed the commander in chief of Russia’s military, General Valery Gerasimov, with a cold stare and a look of exasperation. The video, released Wednesday by the Kremlin, showed the Russian president was not happy with news from the southern region of Kursk.
- The Hill
Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump Mar-a-Lago presser an ‘absolute dumpster fire’
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday disparaged President Trump’s lengthy press conference Thursday, arguing the GOP presidential nominee was hurting himself. “This was an absolute dumpster fire of a press conference, just to be clear,” Farah Griffin said on “CNN News Central” to the outlet’s Kate Bolduan, in a clip highlighted…
- Business Insider
Trump's feud with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp risks blowing the key state
Twice in the last week, Trump teed off on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. One time, the former president even attacked Kemp's wife.
- CNN Business
Trump says he ‘made a lot of money’ so he should have a say in when you get a rate cut
Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump tried to pressure the Federal Reserve into cutting rates — a breach of protocol that threatened to undermine the independence of the central bank and its ability to keep jobs booming and inflation low. If reelected, Trump said Thursday he’d go further: He’d try to exert direct power over monetary policy.
- Business Insider
Russia's economy faces a demographic disaster and risks seeing its population reduced by half by the end of this century, think tank says
"Putin's government has not evinced visible concern that Russia's population might be cut in half by century's end," an Atlantic Council report says.