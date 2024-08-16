News bulletin 2024/08/16 07:28

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Biden Unloads on Trump Like Never Before
Upper Marlboro, Maryland — President Joe Biden has come out swinging like never before against his one-time opponent, Donald Trump.“The guy we’re running against, what’s his name?” Biden asked as the crowd laughed during his first campaign trail appearance with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday. “Donald Dump? Or Donald Whatever?”In a fiery 22-minute speech at a Prince George’s County gymnasium in Maryland, Biden roared about his policy accomplishments, poked fun at concerns about his
- HuffPost
Biden Hits Trump With A New Nickname, Slams GOP For Refusing To Lower Drug Prices
The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.
- HuffPost
Mark Cuban Recalls The Conversation That Made Him See The Truth About Trump
The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.
- LA Times
Trump is either delusional or confused. He's unfit for the White House either way
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
- HuffPost
Trump's Bleak Stock Market Prediction Instantly Undermined By Fox News Graphic
The former president made some scary claims about the economy at the same time stock prices were soaring on Thursday.
- CNN
Hidden-camera video shows Project 2025 co-author discussing his secret work preparing for a second Trump term
Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, was caught on a secretly recorded video saying that Trump’s denials of any connection with the conservative policy blueprint were politics.
- HuffPost
OOPS! Trump Accidentally Hands Kamala Harris And Gavin Newsom A Major Compliment
The former president's latest attempt at an insult quickly backfired.
- The Daily Beast
Even the Kremlin’s Paid Liars Are Begging Putin to End the Lies
Moscow is reeling from Ukraine’s bold counter-invasion of Russia, which caught many people off guard—including some of the Kremlin’s most prominent propagandists, whose lies are now blowing up in their faces. The blowback is so severe that even pundits whose unspoken job description includes the ability to lie with abandon are now calling on Russia’s mainstream media to start reporting “a bit more truth.”During Monday’s broadcast of The Meeting Place on the NTV channel, Andrey Fedorov, a former
- The Daily Beast
Now Trump Family Touts Move Into Another Dubious Investment
Eric Trump is going to the moon.The second son of the former president has recast himself as a crypto bro, teasing in a tweet last week that he and older sibling, Don Jr., had “a big announcement” coming down the blockchain.“I have truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi,” he wrote, using an investor term for decentralized finance. He tagged Don Jr. and his father, as well as the family’s organization.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right
- HuffPost
Corey Lewandowski Returns To Advise Trump, Immediately Screws Up
It involved the word "couch," naturally.
- HuffPost
Trump Mocked For Calling Good Inflation Report 'Kamalanomics'
The Trump campaign tried to spin what most economic experts considered to be good news into bad news ― and they did it badly!
- HuffPost
Kellyanne Conway's Dig At Kamala Harris Goes Left After She Fires Off... Compliments
Social media users were delighted by the former Donald Trump adviser's ineffectual line of attack.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Fallon Taunts JD Vance With Report That Could Really ‘Upset’ Him
“The Tonight Show” host joked that Donald Trump might be having some regrets.
- HuffPost
'You Weirdo!': 'Daily Show' Exposes Cringiest Trump Allies Behind Project 2025
Desi Lydic revealed some of the people expected to shape a potential second Trump administration.
- ABC News
JD Vance is more unpopular than Sarah Palin
It's important to make a good first impression — whether you're on a first date, interviewing for a job or running to be vice president of the United States. According to 538's new polling average of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's favorable and unfavorable ratings, the Democratic candidate for vice president has an unusual quality for a modern politician: He's well liked. Democrats' initial branding of Walz — as a paternal former teacher, coach and National Guardsman — seems to have caught on, especially immediately after he was announced as Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate, when multiple polls found him with a double-digit positive net favorability rating (favorable rating minus unfavorable rating).
- Business Insider
Maps show how much Russian territory Ukraine is thought to have captured just over a week into its invasion
Moscow is scrambling to respond to Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region, the largest attack by a foreign enemy on Russian soil since World War II.
- The Canadian Press
Trump says he’s ‘entitled to personal attacks’ as he hammers Harris on inflation with grocery props
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he thinks he’s “entitled to personal attacks” on his Democratic rival, adding he's “very angry” at Vice President Kamala Harris and questioning her intelligence.
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Says 2 Things Are Rattling Trump Most Right Now
Trump has been floundering since a Black woman took over as his opponent.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Has Brand-New Excuse for Why His Voice Sounded So ‘Strange’ in Musk Interview
Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed technological issues when explaining why his voice sounded “strange” during his interview with Elon Musk.People listening to the conversation on X on Monday night noticed that the former president sounded as though he was speaking with a lisp and that his words were slurred. When asked what was going on, a Trump campaign spokesman flat-out denied there was any issue, telling The Daily Beast: “Must be your ears.”But everyone heard it—including Kamala Harris’ campaig
- Business Insider
Russia is doubling pay to recruit more soldiers. But many regions can't afford it.
Vladimir Putin recently ordered the doubling of military-recruitment bonuses. It's put certain regions in a financial bind.