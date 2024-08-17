News bulletin 2024/08/17 06:24

Latest Stories
Scaramucci: Trump Is ‘Coming to Grips’ With Losing the Election
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
Trump’s Financial Disclosures Show Significant Debt and Abundant Grift
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
Joe Biden Shades Trump With 1 Brutally Blunt Piece Of Advice
The president went into Dark Brandon mode when asked about his predecessor.
OOPS! Trump Accidentally Hands Kamala Harris And Gavin Newsom A Major Compliment
The former president's latest attempt at an insult quickly backfired.
Biden Hits Trump With A New Nickname, Slams GOP For Refusing To Lower Drug Prices
The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.
'Deeply Unhinged And Getting Worse': Trump Biographer Spots 'Dangerous' Pattern
Tim O’Brien also explained why the former president keeps name-dropping Hannibal Lecter.
Trump is either delusional or confused. He's unfit for the White House either way
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
Veterans of Foreign Wars blasts Trump statement as ‘asinine’
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), one of the nation’s largest and oldest veteran advocacy organizations, on Friday condemned former President Trump’s recent statement comparing the Medal of Honor to a presidential award for civilians, calling his remarks “asinine.” “These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also…
Trumpworld scrambling to clean up ‘mess’ after ex-president’s angry texts to megadonor
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
Trump draws fire for remarks about Medal of Honor recipients
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
Hidden-camera video shows Project 2025 co-author discussing his secret work preparing for a second Trump term
Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, was caught on a secretly recorded video saying that Trump’s denials of any connection with the conservative policy blueprint were politics.
Harris says in fundraising email she ate ‘a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos’ on night of Trump election
Vice President Harris said in a fundraising email sent Friday that she ate “a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos” the night of the 2016 election. In the email, Harris questions whether recipients remember their own emotions and reactions to Donald Trump’s win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in that presidential cycle. “It was election night…
Ukraine incursion destroys key Russian bridge
Ukraine destroys a bridge over the river Seym as it continues its incursion into Russia's Kursk region.
CNN Fact-Checker Exposes 2 New 'Egregiously Wrong' Trump Claims
"There was a whole bunch of lying," Daniel Dale summarized after watching the former president's press conference.
Ukraine strikes ferry crossing in occupied Crimea and vessel in Russia
Explosions were reportedly heard across Crimea in the early hours of the morning.
Corey Lewandowski Returns To Advise Trump, Immediately Screws Up
It involved the word "couch," naturally.
Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump Threw JD Vance Under The Bus
The "Late Show" host said there are signs of trouble on the GOP ticket.
Biden, Harris greeted by chants of 'Thank you, Joe' at 1st joint event since he exited race
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held their first joint event since Biden exited the 2024 race and endorsed her to take his place atop the Democratic ticket. "We know it is not just about health care, it is about your dignity," Biden said of the policy.
Maps show how much Russian territory Ukraine is thought to have captured just over a week into its invasion
Moscow is scrambling to respond to Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region, the largest attack by a foreign enemy on Russian soil since World War II.
Round 2 of US Rep. Gaetz vs. former Speaker McCarthy plays out in Florida GOP primary
The Republican primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional district is like a rematch between Rep. Matt Gaetz and the man he toppled, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. It might not be money well spent this election cycle — Gaetz has easily fought off primary opponents since his election to Congress from one of Florida's most conservative districts.