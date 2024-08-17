News bulletin 2024/08/17 20:24

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
Man who terrorized neighbors explodes at wife of victim during sentencing. He got life
It took seven corrections officers to drag Omar Rodriguez from the courtroom.
- The Daily Beast
Scaramucci: Trump Is ‘Coming to Grips’ With Losing the Election
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
- The New York Times
‘Shoot Me Up With a Big One’: The Pain of Matthew Perry’s Last Days
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. “Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry told Iwamasa, according to the agreement, and asked him to prepare h
- Kansas City Star
Biden/Harris swap revealed a truth about 2024 campaign, and it’s bad news for Trump | Opinion
Joe Biden’s age isn’t the determining factor in the presidential race anymore. Here’s what replaced it and why Trump is struggling. | Opinion
- HuffPost
OOPS! Trump Accidentally Hands Kamala Harris And Gavin Newsom A Major Compliment
The former president's latest attempt at an insult quickly backfired.
- Rolling Stone
Trump’s Financial Disclosures Show Significant Debt and Abundant Grift
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
- HuffPost
John Kasich Spots 1 Kind Of 'Battle' That Trump Is 'Going To Lose' Against Harris
The former Ohio governor suggested that Donald Trump is "interested in all the cheers" from his base but not in reaching out to other people.
- BuzzFeed
16 Steamy Sex Acts And Positions I'm 99.9% Sure Will Get You Off
"My favorite is when he takes out the coconut oil and gives me a massage. It's like after that, I NEED him, you know?"
- The Independent
Trumpworld scrambling to clean up ‘mess’ after ex-president’s angry texts to megadonor
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
- The Daily Beast
Who Is the ‘Ketamine Queen’ Who Allegedly Supplied Matthew Perry’s Lethal Dose?
Jasveen Sangha, the woman authorities have accused of supplying the ketamine that actor Matthew Perry died from using, is said to have had an extensive network for distributing the drug, but little is known about the woman police say is known as “the ketamine queen.”Sangha, according to the Department of Justice, which held a press conference about the investigation on Thursday, “took advantage of Mr. Perry by selling large amounts of ketamine to Mr. Perry over a two-week period in October of 20
- HuffPost
GOP Pollster Spots Harris' 'Tremendous Advantage' Over Trump: 'Does He Want To Lose?'
Frank Luntz described members of a focus group that previously voted for Trump who are now "tired" of him.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Hit Home Run Trading for Star
The Philadelphia Flyers are benefitting greatly from acquiring this forward.
- Tri-City Herald
How can you tell when Donald Trump is lying? I’ve figured out his obvious tell | Opinion
Letters to the editor on Trump, Biden’s economy, ultraconservative candidates, Tiffany Smiley and teaching creationism in schools. | Opinion
- People
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sexy Solo Snap in Sheer Gown as Ben Affleck Celebrates 52nd Birthday
The floor length Dior gown features a daring thigh-high slit
- Hello!
Meghan Markle amazes in silk blouse and thigh-split slinky skirt
Meghan Markle was a vision in a silk ensemble as she visited a Rehabilitation Centre with Prince Harry on the second day of their Colombia trip.
- HuffPost
Biden Hits Trump With A New Nickname, Slams GOP For Refusing To Lower Drug Prices
The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Fallon Makes A Mockery Of Trump's Hilariously Weird Tiny Tic Tac Routine
"This is Tic Tac," Trump said as he gestured with a box of breath mints. "This is Tic Tac."
- InStyle
Kylie Jenner Paired Her Crochet Bikini With the Biggest Balloon Skirt
It's every Y2K must-have in one 'fit.
- People
Bodies Believed to Belong to Mother and Daughter Who Disappeared 50 Years Ago Found in Florida Canal
Doris Wurst and her 3-year-old daughter Caren were reported missing on Nov. 12, 1974
- The Daily Beast
Humiliation for Putin as Over 100 Troops Raise White Flag on Russian Soil
Ukrainian forces captured over 100 Russian troops in the largest single surrender since the start of the war two and a half years ago, according to multiple reports.The latest victory is part of a surprise incursion launched by Ukraine into Russian territory earlier this month. The surrender will not please Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was already visibly rattled during a testy televised meeting with officials earlier this week.The Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda posted a vi