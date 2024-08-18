News bulletin 2024/08/18 13:24

Latest Stories
- Snopes
Fact Check: Yes, Pic Shows Barron Trump Taking Melania Trump's Photo While on Her Lap
A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.
- HuffPost
Trump Mercilessly Mocked Over Frighteningly False Tariffs Claim
The former president described his proposal to impose tariffs on foreign-made products as a tax that "doesn't affect our country."
- HuffPost
Michael Moore Predicts Trump Debacle In Debate Against Harris
The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director described what voters may see when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage.
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Nancy Mace's 'Embarrassing' Effort To Mispronounce 'Kamala'
People were stunned at the Republican's response after she was called out for saying Vice President Kamala Harris' name incorrectly.
- Rolling Stone
Trump’s Financial Disclosures Show Significant Debt and Abundant Grift
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
- The Daily Beast
Scaramucci: Trump Is ‘Coming to Grips’ With Losing the Election
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
- Business Insider
Video appears to show Ukrainian strike on key Russian bridge, which Moscow says was likely carried out using US-made HIMARS rockets
A spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry said the strike was likely carried out using a HIMARS rocket system.
- The Hill
Veterans of Foreign Wars blasts Trump statement as ‘asinine’
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), one of the nation’s largest and oldest veteran advocacy organizations, on Friday condemned former President Trump’s recent statement comparing the Medal of Honor to a presidential award for civilians, calling his remarks “asinine.” “These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also…
- Tri-City Herald
How can you tell when Donald Trump is lying? I’ve figured out his obvious tell | Opinion
Letters to the editor on Trump, Biden’s economy, ultraconservative candidates, Tiffany Smiley and teaching creationism in schools. | Opinion
- The Hill
Supreme Court immunity fallout to crescendo in September
The fallout over the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision will crescendo next month, with judges in two of former President Trump’s four criminal cases set to tackle the implications. On Sept. 5, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will weigh how Trump’s federal indictment accusing him of conspiring to subvert the 2020 election should proceed. And…
- The Daily Beast
Trump: ‘I’m Better Looking than Kamala—and Don’t Say I Ramble’
Donald Trump returned to his beauty pageant roots Saturday to rate his opponent Kamala Harris’ physical attributes—but compared the Democratic candidate not to other women, but to himself.It was the first time he had put himself head-to-head with Harris in the beauty stakes, and not surprisingly, he came out on top. The reason for turning the presidential race into a beauty contest was her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, something which has obsessed the Republican candidate since it ha
- ABC News
Trump draws fire for remarks about Medal of Honor recipients
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
- BBC
Ukraine incursion destroys key Russian bridge
Ukraine destroys a bridge over the river Seym as it continues its incursion into Russia's Kursk region.
- The Hill
Harris says in fundraising email she ate ‘a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos’ on night of Trump election
Vice President Harris said in a fundraising email sent Friday that she ate “a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos” the night of the 2016 election. In the email, Harris questions whether recipients remember their own emotions and reactions to Donald Trump’s win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in that presidential cycle. “It was election night…
- CNN
James Carville: ‘Trump don’t taste the same’ since Harris entered presidential race
Democratic strategist James Carville and David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Obama, explain to CNN’s Micahel Smerconish why Kamala Harris’ entry into the presidential race has upended former President Donald Trump.
- The Canadian Press
Trump zigzags between economic remarks and personal insults at rally in critical Pennsylvania
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday repeatedly swerved from a message focused on the economy into non sequiturs and personal attacks, including thrice declaring that he was better looking than Vice President Kamala Harris.
- HuffPost UK
Now Even North Korea Has Weighed In On Ukraine's Supposedly 'Unforgivable' Breach Of Russian Borders
Unsurprisingly, the Russian ally is not happy.
- GOBankingRates
Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: Here’s How Much the Average Retiree Would Save
On July 31, Donald Trump declared on Truth Social, "SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY!" That might sound like a blessing for retirees on fixed incomes -- who happen to be one of the...
- The Daily Beast
Walz’s $150K-Per-Ticket Hamptons Fundraiser Attracts Celebs
A star-studded fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign hosted by Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) in the Hamptons on Thursday cost some attendees $150,000 just get in—although they did get to see Mumford & Sons perform. Chris Rock, Joy Behar, Marci Klein and others gathered for the high-dollar event being held in the home of Slack CEO Stuart Butterfield and his wife, CEO of Away, Jen Rubio, according to sources familiar with the event that spoke to Page Six. Walz reportedly carried the show wi
- Fortune
The U.S. will very likely fight a 3-front war against Russia, China and Iran, Palantir’s Alex Karp says
"The president needs to tell them if you cross these lines, this is what we’re going to do, and you have to then enforce it."