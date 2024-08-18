News bulletin 2024/08/18 19:29

ABC News

Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.