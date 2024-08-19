News bulletin 2024/08/19 09:29

Latest Stories
- Snopes
Fact Check: Yes, Pic Shows Barron Trump Taking Melania Trump's Photo While on Her Lap
A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein in Fox News Interview
JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s l
- HuffPost
Trump Mercilessly Mocked Over Frighteningly False Tariff Claim
The former president described his proposal to impose tariffs on foreign-made products as a tax that "doesn't affect our country."
- The Daily Beast
Trump and Melania Reveal How Much Cash They Make From MAGA
Donald Trump’s financial disclosures are giving a rare look into the billionaire’s income streams, which include crypto, gold bars, Bibles and lots of real estate. The 167-page filing shows the president made $300,000 in royalties from a special edition of the Lee Greenwood Bible, which sells for $59.99. Buyers of the Lee Greenwood Bible should know it is “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump,” according to its website. For $1,000 buyers can get a signed copy as well.Trump also reported a
- HuffPost
Michael Moore Predicts Trump Debacle In Debate Against Harris
The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director described what voters may see when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage.
- The Daily Beast
Democrats Troll Trump on His Own Building in Chicago Ahead of Party Convention
Residents in downtown Chicago spotted something unique on the local Trump Tower Sunday night, as images were projected onto the skyscraper on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.Those images, however, highlighted a very different message than the former president has been campaigning on. “Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves” shone brightly instead, as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Be
- HuffPost
Ex-GOP Strategist Reveals Why Trump Has 'Spleen And Hatred' For Military
Rick Wilson, a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, said the former president has an "endless pattern" of "utter contempt" toward the armed forces.
- HuffPost UK
Now Even North Korea Has Weighed In On Ukraine's Supposedly 'Unforgivable' Breach Of Russian Borders
Unsurprisingly, the Russian ally is not happy.
- The Daily Beast
Kamala Harris Condemns ‘Perversion’ of Bullying, ‘Coward’ Leaders
Kamala Harris condemned Donald Trump without using his name Sunday in a forceful stump speech in Rochester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, as she and running mate Tim Walz barnstormed the state on a bus tour accompanied by their spouses.“Over the last several years, there's been this kind of perversion that has taken place, I think, which is to suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down when,” Harris said, flanked by her husband Doug Emhoff, Walz and his wife Gw
- Business Insider
Video appears to show Ukrainian strike on key Russian bridge, which Moscow says was likely carried out using US-made HIMARS rockets
A spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry said the strike was likely carried out using a HIMARS rocket system.
- Deadline
‘This Is Upside Down World’: Fox News’ Bret Baier And Martha MacCallum Talk About Covering The Chaotic 2024 Race & The Rise Of Kamala Harris
Fox News was the most watched network for the Republican National Convention last month, drawing an overwhelming share of the viewers throughout the week, including an average of 9.43 million on the final night. The question is whether the Democratic National Convention will be a far different story — a big if given that leaders …
- The Daily Beast
Trump: ‘I’m Better Looking than Kamala—and Don’t Say I Ramble’
Donald Trump returned to his beauty pageant roots Saturday to rate his opponent Kamala Harris’ physical attributes—but compared the Democratic candidate not to other women, but to himself.It was the first time he had put himself head-to-head with Harris in the beauty stakes, and not surprisingly, he came out on top. The reason for turning the presidential race into a beauty contest was her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, something which has obsessed the Republican candidate since it ha
- CNN
Hear who this former Haley supporter says she’ll vote for in November
CNN’s John King speaks with voters in Iowa following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
- HuffPost
Lindsey Graham Warns Trump To Drop The 'Showman' Schtick... Or Lose The Election
The South Carolina senator said Trump could easily win the presidential race, if he makes his campaign about issues instead of insults.
- Time
Is the Former Mayor of San Francisco Suing Trump?
"Somebody has got to make sure that he [Trump] stops lying," Willie Brown is quoted as telling CBS News.
- The Hill
Supreme Court immunity fallout to crescendo in September
The fallout over the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision will crescendo next month, with judges in two of former President Trump’s four criminal cases set to tackle the implications. On Sept. 5, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will weigh how Trump’s federal indictment accusing him of conspiring to subvert the 2020 election should proceed. And…
- BBC
Sniper shot Trump gunman's weapon and delayed him - report
A police sniper potentially saved lives by shooting the rifle of the would-be assassin, a congressional report says.
- The Canadian Press
Ukrainian president says the push into Russia's Kursk region is to create a buffer zone there
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday the daring military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region aims to create a buffer zone to prevent further attacks by Moscow across the border.
- CNN
James Carville: ‘Trump don’t taste the same’ since Harris entered presidential race
Democratic strategist James Carville and David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Obama, explain to CNN’s Micahel Smerconish why Kamala Harris’ entry into the presidential race has upended former President Donald Trump.
- CNN
‘Nobody cares what you’re entitled to’: Gov. Sununu on Trump’s attacks on Harris
Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) agrees with former Governor Nikki Haley (R-SC), who says former President Donald Trump should stop personally attacking Vice President Kamala Harris and “stick to what matters” if he wants to win the 2024 election.