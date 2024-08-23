News bulletin 2024/08/23 11:29

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
‘In Danger’: Donald Trump Suddenly Cuts NewsNation Interview Short
Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
- The Daily Beast
‘Fox & Friends’ Instantly Corrects Trump’s Bogus Harris Claim After Interview
Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic
- The Canadian Press
'A president who leads and listens:' Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination
CHICAGO — Kamala Harris promised to be a president for all Americans as she closed out the Democratic National Convention where a former United States ambassador to Canada sounded the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians.
- The Independent
Trump goes on unhinged five-minute tear when asked about Tim Walz’s DNC speech on Fox & Friends
Walz’s mention of Trump’s connection to Project 2025 sent him into a nonsensical tirade
- HuffPost
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Shares The 1 Thing That Has 'Irked' Trump About The DNC
The former president "is watching this convention just as closely as everyone else," the anchor said.
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance Endures a Miserable Media Blitz About All Those DNC Insults
JD Vance went on a grim media marathon Wednesday night to push back on an avalanche of attacks that speakers at the Democratic National Convention sent his way.Donald Trump’s running mate sat for several TV interviews after Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s speech in Chicago. Walz used the speech to rattle off shots at Vance, accusing the Ohio senator of backing a Project 2025 program that will make people’s lives harder while also making digs at Vance’s background.“I had 24 kids in my high scho
- The Independent
Another JD Vance joke goes wrong as quip about Tim Walz comes back to bite Trump
Gaffe follows uproar over Philly cheesesteak comments
- The Daily Beast
Oh, Brother! Chris Cuomo Has Some Truth Bombs to Drop
CHICAGO—NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo held court inside the United Center on Tuesday afternoon, his first Democratic convention since CNN showed him the door in 2021. Not seen with him: his brother Andrew Cuomo, once a party giant, now an outcast.But will the elder Cuomo ever return to the political ring, as he’s oft-rumored to do? And does Chris think he should even try?“I wish he would want to remove himself from that process, because of how ugly it is, how reductive it is,” the younger Cuomo told
- HuffPost
Trump Goes Off The Rails In Midnight Attack On 'Highly Overrated Jewish Governor'
The former president slammed Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention.
- People
Elizabeth Warren Wraps DNC Speech with Trump-Vance Zinger: 'I Wouldn't Trust Those Guys to Move My Couch!'
The former presidential candidate's tearful speech ended on a lighter note, as she poked fun at the Republican VP candidate's "couch controversy"
- HuffPost
DNC Erupts In Laughter After House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Compares Trump To 'An Old Boyfriend'
"Bro, we broke up with you for a reason,” the House minority leader wisecracked.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Campaign Trolls Oprah With Her Private Letter to ‘Donald’
The Trump campaign responded to Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday by resurfacing an admiring letter she once wrote to the man she’s now urging voters to reject.In her surprise appearance in Chicago, the billionaire TV star encouraged fellow independents to join her in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said to rapturous applause. “And just plain common sense—common sense tells you that Kamala
- HuffPost
Peter Doocy Of Fox News Is Asked If He'll Miss Joe Biden. His Response Is Interesting.
The Fox News thorn in the president's side looked back on their sparring battles amid the Democratic National Convention.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump, probably: 'Nobody is watching the DNC, and all the crowds are TOTALLY FAKE'
I took the liberty of writing a MAGA review of the DNC for Trump: 'Nobody is watching this and the enormous crowds there are TOTALLY FAKE!'
- HuffPost UK
Putin Ally Makes Bizarre Boast While Warning Risk Of Global War Is Rising Over Ukraine's Latest Move
"Western countries do not seem to understand how fraught this is for them," Sergei Chemezov claimed.
- The Daily Beast
Amy Coney Barrett Sides With Liberal Justices on Voter ID Laws
The Supreme Court ruled by a 5-4 margin to partially approve a request from the Republican National Committee that would make people in Arizona show proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett however voted against the measure and sided with the liberal justices. Coney Barrett previously broke ranks with her conservative counterparts on the bench when they ruled in favor of Ohio against the EPA regarding its ‘Good Neighbor’ plan to limit air pollutan
- The Wrap
‘The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic Says Hillary Clinton ‘Killed’ Her DNC Speech: ‘Although It Will Be Ruled a Suicide’ | Video
The Comedy Central host scored a round of applause for the pointed joke The post ‘The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic Says Hillary Clinton ‘Killed’ Her DNC Speech: ‘Although It Will Be Ruled a Suicide’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- Business Insider
Ukraine says it destroyed glide bombs at a Russian air base that aircraft fly out of to bomb the front lines
Ukraine has used homemade, long-range weapons to strike Russian airfields where fighter-bombers and glide bombs are kept.
- Sacramento Bee
Where’s Gavin Newsom? California governor’s no-shows at Democratic National Convention events
First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom did speak at an event, though.
- Business Insider
New military photo captures a NATO warship taking out an explosive-packed drone boat during a Red Sea rescue mission
A French frigate was dispatched to save the crew of an oil tanker that was stranded after being attacked multiple times.