News bulletin 2024/08/24 13:24

- BuzzFeed
These Photos Reveal Just How Donald Trump's Rally Crowds Compare To Kamala Harris's
The side-by-side photos show the presidential hopefuls hosting rallies in key battleground states.
- The Daily Beast
‘In Danger’: Donald Trump Suddenly Cuts NewsNation Interview Short
Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
- Rolling Stone
Trump Has Multi-Platform Meltdown for the Ages Over Harris’ DNC Speech
The former president live-posted along with his opponent’s speech, then called his favorite networks to rant about it
- The Daily Beast
‘Fox & Friends’ Instantly Corrects Trump’s Bogus Harris Claim After Interview
Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic
- Canadian Press Videos
Attorney general responds to former President Trump's vow to pardon Jan. 6 convictions
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is responding to former President Donald Trump's promise to pardon the rioters convicted in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He also warned people against contemplating future insurrections.
- The Independent
Trump goes on unhinged five-minute tear when asked about Tim Walz’s DNC speech on Fox & Friends
Walz’s mention of Trump’s connection to Project 2025 sent him into a nonsensical tirade
- HuffPost
In The Speech Of Her Life, Kamala Harris Forcefully Prosecutes The Case Against Trump
At the Democratic convention, the presidential nominee laid out her vision for the future — and attacked Trump and his allies as "out of their minds."
- Snopes
Fact Check: Trump Didn't Say People Should 'Inject Bleach' To Tackle COVID-19. Here's What He Said
The Republican presidential candidate's remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic have been repeatedly misrepresented.
- HuffPost
6 Thunderous Trump Takedowns That Got Some Serious Love From DNC Crowd
Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer and Al Sharpton all took turns taking swipes at Trump on the final night of the convention.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Declines Security Briefings for This Surprising Reason
Donald Trump says he has more to lose than gain from receiving security briefings during his campaign this time around. The Republican nominee told the Daily Mail he’s refusing to sit down with security agencies this election season because he fears Joe Biden’s team will accuse him of leaking confidential information, but also because he claims to just already be in the know.It’s a break from the norm for a presidential hopeful. Non-incumbent nominees of major parties often begin receiving secur
- HuffPost
Foo Fighters Have Blunt 1-Word Reply To Trump Using Song For RFK Jr. Intro
The rock band took to social media to react to the conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at Trump's Arizona rally.
- People
Elizabeth Warren Wraps DNC Speech with Trump-Vance Zinger: 'I Wouldn't Trust Those Guys to Move My Couch!'
The former presidential candidate's tearful speech ended on a lighter note, as she poked fun at the Republican VP candidate's "couch controversy"
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Shares Wild Prediction For 2024 Election — And It Involves Taylor Swift
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served under former President Donald Trump before resigning in 2020, shared an intriguing theory involving the pop star.
- Business Insider
Russia is barely using one of its best weapons against Ukrainian forces in Kursk because it's scared to hit itself, war expert says
Russia has devastated Ukraine with glide bombs. But a war expert said it didn't have good enough systems to avoid hitting its own assets in Kursk.
- Variety
Donald Trump Isn’t Worried Taylor Swift Will Sue Him Over Fake Endorsement Post With AI Images: ‘Somebody Else Generated Them’
Donald Trump acknowledged that images he posted online depicting Taylor Swift endorsing him for president and several supposedly showing Swifties supporting him were fake. But the ex-president did not seem concerned the pop star will sue him, saying that the AI images “were all made up by other people.” Trump addressed the controversy in an …
- The Hill
Ramaswamy makes surprise appearance at Democratic convention
CHICAGO — Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made a surprise appearance on the final day of the Democratic National Convention, just hours before Vice President Harris is set to take the stage. “I held a conference open to the public, open to the press, earlier today, where I laid out an alternative vision —…
- The Daily Beast
Amy Coney Barrett Sides With Liberal Justices on Voter ID Laws
The Supreme Court ruled by a 5-4 margin to partially approve a request from the Republican National Committee that would make people in Arizona show proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett however voted against the measure and sided with the liberal justices. Coney Barrett previously broke ranks with her conservative counterparts on the bench when they ruled in favor of Ohio against the EPA regarding its ‘Good Neighbor’ plan to limit air pollutan
- Business Insider
New military photo captures a NATO warship taking out an explosive-packed drone boat during a Red Sea rescue mission
A French frigate was dispatched to save the crew of an oil tanker that was stranded after being attacked multiple times.
- HuffPost
The Big Lie In The Montana Senate Race
In an effort to recast himself as a champion of federal public lands, Tim Sheehy turned to two men who stand to do more harm than good.
- Business Insider
Ukraine says it destroyed glide bombs at a Russian air base that aircraft fly out of to bomb the front lines
Ukraine has used homemade, long-range weapons to strike Russian airfields where fighter-bombers and glide bombs are kept.