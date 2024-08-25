News bulletin 2024/08/25 21:24

Latest Stories
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza ahead of high-level ceasefire talks in Egypt
Among the dead were 11 members of a family, including two children, after an airstrike hit their home in Khan Younis.View on euronews
- CNN
Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
- The Daily Beast
RFK Jr. Confronted by Fox on Cheryl Hines Drama
The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with the implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the
- HuffPost
'New York, New York' Writer's Nephew Has Brutal News For Kari Lake Over Trump Tower Talk
Jason Kander, whose uncle co-wrote a song famously covered by Frank Sinatra, assured Lake that the building wasn't a part of it.
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance’s Neighbors Erupt After Secret Service Closes Park
JD Vance’s neighbors have slammed the vice presidential candidate after the Secret Service closed and barricades a park near his home in Alexandria, Virginia.The city announced that it would be closing the Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park on Sunday and an adjacent block would be restricted to residents only after the Secret Service ramped up measures for Donald Trump’s running mate.“Beginning Sunday, August 25, and in response to a request from the United States Secret Service (USSS), the Judy Lowe N
- Rolling Stone
The Radical Crusade of Mike Pence
He's trampled on the rights of women, LGBTQ folks and the poor. Then there's the incompetence. Meet, quite possibly, the next president
- USA TODAY
JD Vance's donut shop visit goes viral, internet calls it 'awkward,' 'cringe'
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped at a Georgia donut shop while campaigning. The video of the 'awkward' interaction went viral.
- CNN
Trump said he doesn’t care what Senator Graham thinks. Hear Graham’s reaction
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vows to stand by former President Donald Trump despite Trump saying he “doesn’t care” what Graham says, and that Graham wouldn’t be elected if Trump didn’t endorse him.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Trump Didn't Say People Should 'Inject Bleach' To Tackle COVID-19. Here's What He Said
The Republican presidential candidate's remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic have been repeatedly misrepresented.
- The Hill
Harris leading Trump by 7 points: Poll
Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a new poll, marking the latest gain for the Democratic presidential candidate as the general election approaches. A survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, released last Friday, found Harris leading Trump with 50 percent support to 43 percent nationally, while 7 percent of…
- Raleigh News and Observer
NC governor’s race: Latest poll shows Josh Stein’s growing lead over Mark Robinson
On Sunday, our Under the Dome newsletter focuses on the governor’s race.
- HuffPost
Foo Fighters Have Blunt 1-Word Reply To Trump Using Song For RFK Jr. Intro
On social media, the rock band reacted to the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at a Donald Trump rally in Arizona.
- HuffPost UK
Putin Ally Claims Any Truce With Ukraine 'Is Certain Death For Our Children'
The UK's MoD added that there are many in Russia who want to destroy "Ukrainian culture, identity and statehood".
- GOBankingRates
Trump vs. Harris: Here’s Who Americans Think Would Do a Better Job at Protecting Social Security
Since it was signed into law in the mid-1930s, Social Security has been a staple for the American people. The program was established to provide a financial safety net for retired workers over the age...
- Reuters
Zelenskiy touts new 'drone missile', calls Putin 'sick old man'
KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touted a newly developed Ukrainian "drone missile" on Saturday that he said would take the war back to Russia and scornfully derided Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "sick old man from Red Square". As Ukraine marked 33 years of post-Soviet independence, Zelenskiy said the new weapon, Palianytsia, was faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, striking its oil refineries and military airfields. Zelenskiy said the new class of Ukrainian weapon had been used for a successful strike on a target in Russia, but did not say where.
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance: ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Comment Proves I’m a ‘Normal Person’
Confronted once again about his now infamous “childless cat lady” comments, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance insisted to Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker that he not only has no “regrets” but also that his “sarcastic joke” just proves how “normal” he really is. “Look, I regret certainly that a lot of people took it the wrong way, and I certainly regret the DNC and Kamala Harris lied about it,” Vance began, defensively. But when Welker asked if he regrets what he said, Vance
- The Hill
Cohen on how Trump likely felt about Republicans at DNC: ‘I don’t really care’
Michael Cohen, an ex-personal attorney and “fixer” for former President Trump, in a recent interview brushed off a question about how his former boss would react to Republicans’ appearances at the Democratic National Convention this past week. “I don’t really care what he’s thinking,” Cohen told CNN’s Jim Acosta Thursday, the final day of the…
- Global News
Air Canada pilots strike: what it means for Canadian travelers
On Thursday, Air Canada pilots voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sep. 17. The airline's former chief operating officer examines how this could affect Canadian travel.
- The Hill
Kevin O’Leary suggests Harris could be Hillary Clinton 2.0: ‘It’s 50-50’
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary suggested that Vice President Harris could be a Hillary Clinton 2.0 situation. “If in fact, Harris loses — and it’s 50-50, she may win, she may lose — this whole party, the Democratic Party, is going to revisit what happened here,” O’Leary said Saturday on Fox News. “They did the…
- CNN
Brownstein: Why RFK Jr.’s endorsement could be a problem for Trump
CNN’s Senior Political Analyst Ronald Brownstein says Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump could be more of a ‘problem than an asset’.