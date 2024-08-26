News bulletin 2024/08/26 06:24

Latest Stories
- CNN
Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
- The Daily Beast
RFK Jr. Confronted by Fox on Cheryl Hines Drama
The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with the implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the
- Rolling Stone
The Radical Crusade of Mike Pence
He's trampled on the rights of women, LGBTQ folks and the poor. Then there's the incompetence. Meet, quite possibly, the next president
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance’s Neighbors Erupt After Secret Service Closes Park
JD Vance’s neighbors have slammed the vice presidential candidate after the Secret Service closed and barricades a park near his home in Alexandria, Virginia.The city announced that it would be closing the Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park on Sunday and an adjacent block would be restricted to residents only after the Secret Service ramped up measures for Donald Trump’s running mate.“Beginning Sunday, August 25, and in response to a request from the United States Secret Service (USSS), the Judy Lowe N
- HuffPost
'New York, New York' Writer's Nephew Has Brutal News For Kari Lake Over Trump Tower Talk
Jason Kander, whose uncle co-wrote a song famously covered by Frank Sinatra, assured Lake that the building wasn't a part of it.
- The Hill
RFK Jr.’s sister blasts him for ‘inexplicable effort’ to ‘set fire to my father’s memory’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s sister blasted him for his endorsement of former President Trump, saying that it is an “inexplicable effort” to tarnish their father’s memory. Kerry Kennedy, the sister of the former presidential candidate, ripped her brother for embracing Trump on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.” Her brother threw his support behind Trump on…
- The Independent
Trump aides desperately trying to stop him golfing and focus on election as critic says he’s ‘lost his mojo’: Report
Former Trump White House spokesperson says ‘he seems to be phoning it in, running a remarkably low-energy, undisciplined campaign’
- Bellingham Herald mcclatchy
Donald Trump campaigned in Lynden in 2016. Here’s how much he still owes Whatcom County
More than two dozen police, fire and emergency services agencies assisted with the rally.
- The Hill
Harris leading Trump by 7 points: Poll
Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a new poll, marking the latest gain for the Democratic presidential candidate as the general election approaches. A survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, released last Friday, found Harris leading Trump with 50 percent support to 43 percent nationally, while 7 percent of…
- HuffPost
Foo Fighters Have Blunt 1-Word Reply To Trump Using Song For RFK Jr. Intro
On social media, the rock band reacted to the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at a Donald Trump rally in Arizona.
- Miami Herald
Trump says Caracas is ‘safer’ than most U.S. cities. Here’s what the numbers show
Reality Check is a Herald series holding those in power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email our journalists at tips@miamiherald.com.
- HuffPost UK
Putin Ally Claims Any Truce With Ukraine 'Is Certain Death For Our Children'
The UK's MoD added that there are many in Russia who want to destroy "Ukrainian culture, identity and statehood".
- GOBankingRates
Trump vs. Harris: Here’s Who Americans Think Would Do a Better Job at Protecting Social Security
Since it was signed into law in the mid-1930s, Social Security has been a staple for the American people. The program was established to provide a financial safety net for retired workers over the age...
- Reuters
Zelenskiy touts new 'drone missile', calls Putin 'sick old man'
KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touted a newly developed Ukrainian "drone missile" on Saturday that he said would take the war back to Russia and scornfully derided Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "sick old man from Red Square". As Ukraine marked 33 years of post-Soviet independence, Zelenskiy said the new weapon, Palianytsia, was faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, striking its oil refineries and military airfields. Zelenskiy said the new class of Ukrainian weapon had been used for a successful strike on a target in Russia, but did not say where.
- Raleigh News and Observer
GOP strategist: While Trump complains, Democrats are stealing our message and voters | Opinion
The Democratic convention had a lot of great speeches, but one was among the best speeches in American history | Opinion
- Global News
Air Canada pilots strike: what it means for Canadian travelers
On Thursday, Air Canada pilots voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sep. 17. The airline's former chief operating officer examines how this could affect Canadian travel.
- CNN
Why some Democrats aren’t endorsing Harris
CNN’s Manu Raju is joined by an expert politics panel to discuss the Senate Democrats who have not endorsed Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, particularly the ones facing an incredibly unfavorable map this year — West Virginia, Montana, and Ohio.
- Business Insider
Ukraine says it used its new long-range 'Palianytsia' rocket drone for the first time as it targets air bases deep inside Russia
A video shared on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests the new rocket drone could hit targets about 400 miles inside Russia.
- CNN
‘They told me to strip.’ Former Palestinian detainee says he was sexually abused in an Israeli prison
Ibrahim Salem, 34, said he felt a deep sense of dread when a soldier ordered him to undress during his captivity in Israel’s notorious Sde Teiman prison.“That’s when I knew I was beginning my journey to hell,” he said.
- The Canadian Press
Walz’s exit from Minnesota National Guard left openings for critics to pounce on his military record
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kolb, a retired Minnesota National Guard colonel, knew Tim Walz by reputation as an “excellent leader” who adroitly guided the enlisted troops in his field artillery battalion. But Kolb was stunned by what he saw when Walz left the military and entered politics.