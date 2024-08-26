News bulletin 2024/08/26 14:28

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Trump Picked Worst Possible Spot For New Border Wall Stunt
The former president's choice of location had one very awkward detail.
- HuffPost
'Coward': Critics Mock Trump After Late-Night Freakout Over Kamala Harris Debate
The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.
- CNN
Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
- The Daily Beast
RFK Jr. Confronted by Fox on Cheryl Hines Drama
The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with the implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the
- Rolling Stone
The Radical Crusade of Mike Pence
He's trampled on the rights of women, LGBTQ folks and the poor. Then there's the incompetence. Meet, quite possibly, the next president
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance’s Neighbors Erupt After Secret Service Closes Park
JD Vance’s neighbors have slammed the vice presidential candidate after the Secret Service closed and barricades a park near his home in Alexandria, Virginia.The city announced that it would be closing the Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park on Sunday and an adjacent block would be restricted to residents only after the Secret Service ramped up measures for Donald Trump’s running mate.“Beginning Sunday, August 25, and in response to a request from the United States Secret Service (USSS), the Judy Lowe N
- HuffPost
'New York, New York' Writer's Nephew Has Brutal News For Kari Lake Over Trump Tower Talk
Jason Kander, whose uncle co-wrote a song famously covered by Frank Sinatra, assured Lake that the building wasn't a part of it.
- The Hill
RFK Jr.’s sister blasts him for ‘inexplicable effort’ to ‘set fire to my father’s memory’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s sister blasted him for his endorsement of former President Trump, saying that it is an “inexplicable effort” to tarnish their father’s memory. Kerry Kennedy, the sister of the former presidential candidate, ripped her brother for embracing Trump on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.” Her brother threw his support behind Trump on…
- The Hill
Harris leading Trump by 7 points: Poll
Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a new poll, marking the latest gain for the Democratic presidential candidate as the general election approaches. A survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, released last Friday, found Harris leading Trump with 50 percent support to 43 percent nationally, while 7 percent of…
- Bellingham Herald mcclatchy
Donald Trump campaigned in Lynden in 2016. Here’s how much he still owes Whatcom County
More than two dozen police, fire and emergency services agencies assisted with the rally.
- The Independent
Trump fumes over embarrassing claims he was cut off by Fox News while ranting about Harris speech
Former president refers to himself as ‘ratings machine’ as he asserts Fox News host contacted him to appear on program
- USA TODAY Opinion
I can't bring myself to vote for Trump. But let me tell you why other conservatives can.
In the face of two candidates entirely unfit for the presidency, I will abstain.
- HuffPost UK
Putin Ally Claims Any Truce With Ukraine 'Is Certain Death For Our Children'
The UK's MoD added that there are many in Russia who want to destroy "Ukrainian culture, identity and statehood".
- The Canadian Press
Walz’s exit from Minnesota National Guard left openings for critics to pounce on his military record
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kolb, a retired Minnesota National Guard colonel, knew Tim Walz by reputation as an “excellent leader” who adroitly guided the enlisted troops in his field artillery battalion. But Kolb was stunned by what he saw when Walz left the military and entered politics.
- The Hill
Kevin O’Leary suggests Harris could be Hillary Clinton 2.0: ‘It’s 50-50’
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary suggested that Vice President Harris could be a Hillary Clinton 2.0 situation. “If in fact, Harris loses — and it’s 50-50, she may win, she may lose — this whole party, the Democratic Party, is going to revisit what happened here,” O’Leary said Saturday on Fox News. “They did the…
- Business Insider
Ukraine says it used its new long-range 'Palianytsia' rocket drone for the first time as it targets air bases deep inside Russia
A video shared on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests the new rocket drone could hit targets about 400 miles inside Russia.
- Business Insider
Trump aides are packing his schedule with events to try to stop him from just golfing and sulking: report
He appears to be getting more frustrated as the race progresses. This comes as his allies criticize him for veering off message in his speeches.
- The Daily Beast
Joyless Lindsey Graham: Democrats’ Joy ‘Doesn’t Exist in Real World’
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he isn’t buying all that Democratic “joy” on display at this past week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago during a Sunday appearance with Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union.During their conversation, Tapper brought up the “disciplined” and “well-produced” DNC this week that, as the journalist put it, “conveyed patriotism and unity.” Graham, the senior senator from South Carolina, didn’t see it that way.“Well, I didn’t see what you saw,” Graham
- The Hill
GOP strategist cautions Trump on joining forces with RFK Jr: ‘He’s kind of a loony tune’
Republican strategist Scott Jennings advised former President Trump to be careful now that he has seemingly joined forces with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing the independent presidential candidate is “kind of a loony tune.” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Jennings Friday if Kennedy’s endorsement could “end up backfiring” on the former president, considering the environmental…
- The Daily Beast
RFK Jr. and Trump Go on Dr. Phil—Like Cash Me Outside Girl
Talk-show host Dr. Phil announced upcoming interviews with Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. airing next week. The exclusive sit-downs will appear on the television personality Dr. Phil McGraw’s streaming platform and network, Merit Street. The former president’s episode goes live on Aug. 27, and Kennedy’s the following day. Kennedy’s segment is his second on-the-record conversation with McGraw, he appeared on the talk show in July. Trump appeared on McGraw’s program in June.According McGra