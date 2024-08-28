News bulletin 2024/08/28 07:28

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
JD Vance's Attack On Kamala Harris' Border Policy Backfires Badly
The Ohio Senator called the vice president "fake" for committing to border security, though he voted against this year's bipartisan border bill.
- HuffPost
Jesse Watters Called Out By Colleagues For Vile Comment About Kamala Harris
Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, also chimed in to defend the vice president.
- HuffPost
Newt Gingrich Offers Extreme Debate Idea That Kamala Harris Fans Actually Love
"That would actually be kinda awesome," one person wrote of Gingrich's proposal.
- HuffPost
Trump Picked Worst Possible Spot For New Border Wall Stunt
The former president's choice of location had one very awkward detail.
- The Daily Beast
Melania Shares Cryptic Post About New York Amid Barron College Mystery
Melania Trump marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker on Tuesday by posting an aerial photo of Manhattan and sharing one of her more effusive public comments on any subject to date.“New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived 28 years ago today,” the first lady wrote in a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter. “This electrifying town isn’t just my home; it’s a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day.”There’s a lot t
- Business Insider
Russia is signaling it could take out the West's internet and GPS. There's no good backup plan.
The electronic communications and navigation systems the West depends on are vulnerable to Russian attack.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Says We ‘Gotta’ Restrict the First Amendment
The former president vowed to torch free-speech protections days after RFK Jr. touted him as anti-censorship
- CNN
Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Flashes ‘Unusual’ Thumbs Up and Smile at Graves of Fallen Marines
Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at
- HuffPost
Tulsi Gabbard's Endorsement Of Trump Ignites Social Media Reactions
Many of the posts wondered how Putin might feel about the endorsement, drawing on suspicions among some Democrats that she's been a "Russian asset."
- HuffPost
'Coward': Critics Mock Trump After Late-Night Freakout Over Kamala Harris Debate
The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.
- HuffPost
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Bold Debate Prediction
The Texas lawmaker trolled the former president over the upcoming debate against Kamala Harris.
- Reuters
Trump staff had physical altercation with Arlington cemetery official, NPR reports
Two members of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign staff had a "verbal and physical altercation" with an Arlington National Cemetery official during a visit by Trump this week, NPR reported on Tuesday. Later in Detroit, Trump blamed Vice Preisdent Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival for the White House, and President Joe Biden for what he termed a "catastrophic" withdrawal.
- BuzzFeed
24 People Living In Swing States Revealed Who They Plan To Vote For, And It's Definitely Not What I'd Predicted
"It's so disheartening that people think of the South as full of bigoted, backward voters who only support conservative politics. I know so many people from my hometown who are horrified by Donald Trump and are fighting to do all they can to restore rights."
- The Daily Beast
RFK Jr. Does Damage Control on Cheryl Hines: She’s Not MAGA!
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seems desperate to make sure no one thinks his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, is on board with the MAGA movement. In fact, he insists now, Hines only pushed him to meet with Donald Trump “out of compassion.”“Cheryl’s reaction was the opposite of encouraging,” RFK told TMZ Live on Tuesday, referring to the meeting he took with Trump that would ultimately lead to his endorsement of the former president’s campaign. “She attended the meeting just to make sure the
- BuzzFeed
Kamala Harris's Team Posted A 19-Second Video Of Trump Talking About Skipping The Debate, And Yes, They Added Chicken Sounds
Kamala HQ took a jab at Trump's debate hesitancy, but this time, they used a chicken emoji. 🐓
- The Daily Beast
Trump Insists He Won California in Wild, Jesus-Filled Rant With Dr. Phil
Donald Trump insisted in a meandering interview with television host Dr. Phil McGraw on Tuesday that he had actually won California, adding that all he needed was an “honest vote counter”—Jesus Christ, to be exact. “If Jesus Christ came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, OK?” Trump said. “In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter—I do great with Hispanics, great, I mean at a level no Republican has ever done—but if we had an honest vote co
- HuffPost
Trump Reindicted On Coup Attempt Charges To Honor Supreme Court Immunity Ruling
Special counsel Jack Smith filed the new indictment on the same four counts of trying to overturn the 2020 election but without citing potentially "immune" evidence.
- Reuters
Russia warns the United States of the risks of World War Three
Russia said the West was playing with fire by considering allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western missiles and cautioned the United States on Tuesday that World War Three would not be confined to Europe. Ukraine attacked Russia's western Kursk region on Aug. 6 and has carved out a slice of territory in the biggest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two. President Vladimir Putin said there would be a worthy response from Russia to the attack.
- The Independent
Trump mocked over new batch of digital trading cards — which come with pieces of his ‘knock-out’ debate suit
Former president called ‘desperate’ for cash as he launches 50 digitial trading cards featuring him dancing and in Ironman suit with Bitcoin logo