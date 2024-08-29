News bulletin 2024/08/29 06:28

Latest Stories
Michael Cohen Reveals Classic Trump Hand Gesture That Shows When He’s Lying
The former Trump attorney explains the ex-president’s “tell.”
‘A Lot of Hatred’: What Trump Said When Dr. Phil Asked If Harris Wanted Him Shot
Dr. Phil’s sit down with Donald Trump got a little weird on Tuesday night.The TV doctor, who’s infamously not been a licensed psychologist since 2006, asked Trump if he thought Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were “OK” with him being shot.“I’m not saying that they wanted you to get shot, but do you think it was OK with them if you did?” he asked.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited a
MSNBC Host to Trump Campaign Adviser: I May Sue You for Defamation
Corey Lewandowski, a recently rehired campaign adviser for Donald Trump, deflected multiple times when asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber why he had deliberately been dishonest to him in a prior interview.Instead, Lewandowski accused Melber of making certain critical comments about Trump, which Melber denied, to the point where the MSNBC anchor threatened legal action for defamation if Lewandowski continued to do so.On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Beat, Melber brought Lewandowski’s attention to a
Jim Jordan subpoenas company of Trump judge’s daughter
The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the company that employs the daughter of Juan Merchan, the New York judge who is overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial. The subpoena escalates a brewing battle between the panel’s Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government and the company, Authentic Campaigns, which previously rebuffed lawmakers’ demands to…
JD Vance's Attack On Kamala Harris' Border Policy Backfires Badly
The Ohio Senator called the vice president "fake" for committing to border security, though he voted against this year's bipartisan border bill.
Jesse Watters Called Out By Colleagues For Vile Comment About Kamala Harris
Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, also chimed in to defend the vice president.
Melania Shares Cryptic Post About New York Amid Barron College Mystery
Melania Trump marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker on Tuesday by posting an aerial photo of Manhattan and sharing one of her more effusive public comments on any subject to date.“New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived 28 years ago today,” the former first lady wrote in a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter. “This electrifying town isn’t just my home; it’s a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day.”There’s
Trump was treated like a ‘chump’ by foreign dictators who took advantage of him, former top aide says
HR McMaster writes that former president’s ‘anxieties and insecurities rendered him vulnerable’
Trump pushes nonsense theories about climate and nuclear weapons during bizarre interviews
The former president repeated windmills rant and went after nuclear weapons testing, as he continued his post-DNC spiral
Russia faces "difficult fight" to retake Ukraine-held area, says top US spy
BETHESDA, Maryland (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will mount a counteroffensive to try to retake territory in the Kursk region captured by Ukrainian troops, but Russian forces will encounter "a difficult fight," Deputy CIA Director David Cohen said on Wednesday. Ukrainian forces crashed through Russia's western border into the Kursk region on Aug. 6 in a surprise offensive that is continuing. While Kyiv has said it has no intention of annexing the area it has captured, Ukrainian troops are building defensive lines and it appears that they intend to retain "some of that territory for some period of time," Cohen told the Intelligence and National Security Summit.
24 People Living In Swing States Revealed Who They Plan To Vote For, And It's Definitely Not What I'd Predicted
"It's so disheartening that people think of the South as full of bigoted, backward voters who only support conservative politics. I know so many people from my hometown who are horrified by Donald Trump and are fighting to do all they can to restore rights."
Putin Has 'Tested Even Russian Tolerance' With Nepotism Hire, UK Says
The controversial appointment could be "indicative of the increasing insularity of the Russian elite".
Trump reposts vulgar meme about Harris and Clinton
Former Trump campaign adviser David Urban joins CNN’s Anderson Cooper to react to former President Donald Trump’s reposts on his Truth Social account.
Trump’s supposedly big Dr Phil interview was just a deluded rally with a one-person audience
News Analysis: The former president takes his act to a more intimate setting, only to see it fall flat
Here’s how former Trump White House attorney predicts new indictment against Trump could play out
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb predicts what’s ahead for Donald Trump in light of the superseding indictment in the election interference case.
Kamala Harris's Team Posted A 19-Second Video Of Trump Talking About Skipping The Debate, And Yes, They Added Chicken Sounds
Kamala HQ took a jab at Trump's debate hesitancy, but this time, they used a chicken emoji. 🐓
Trump will serve six to nine years behind bars if convicted of Jan 6 charges, one of his former lawyers predicts
‘Even six to nine, for someone his age, is very significant,’ host Erin Burnett said about the 78-year-old former president
Trump Reindicted On Coup Attempt Charges To Honor Supreme Court Immunity Ruling
Special counsel Jack Smith filed the new indictment on the same four counts of trying to overturn the 2020 election but without citing potentially "immune" evidence.
Republican group cites notorious Dred Scott ruling as reason Kamala Harris can’t be president
Group also challenged right of Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley to appear on Republican primary ballots
Mom Hauled Out of Arizona Council Meeting After Raising Concerns Over Official
A mother was physically removed from an Arizona government council meeting in front of her 10-year-old child after raising concerns about a city official’s contract on Tuesday, August 20.In footage from the City of Surprise meeting, Rebekah Massie is heard accusing a city employee of professional misconduct. Surprise Mayor Skip Hall responds that by agreeing to speak at the meeting, Massie consented not to attack individual city employees directly.“Oral communications during the city council meeting may not be used to lodge charges or complaints against any employee of the city or members of the body, regardless of whether such person is identified in the presentation by the name or by any other reference that intends to identify him or her,” Hall tells Massie.“That’s all fine, well and good, but that’s a violation of my First Amendment rights,” Massie is heard saying.Hall asks for Massie to be removed. Massie responds by asking if her removal was necessary given her 10-year-old daughter was present.An officer then tries to remove Massie, who resists, and is then subsequently placed under arrest. According to case records, she was given a citation for third degree trespassing. Credit: City of Surprise via Storyful