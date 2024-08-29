News bulletin 2024/08/29 09:28

Latest Stories
MSNBC Host to Trump Campaign Adviser: I May Sue You for Defamation
Corey Lewandowski, a recently rehired campaign adviser for Donald Trump, deflected multiple times when asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber why he had deliberately been dishonest to him in a prior interview.Instead, Lewandowski accused Melber of making certain critical comments about Trump, which Melber denied, to the point where the MSNBC anchor threatened legal action for defamation if Lewandowski continued to do so.On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Beat, Melber brought Lewandowski’s attention to a
- HuffPost
Michael Cohen Reveals Classic Trump Hand Gesture That Shows When He’s Lying
The former Trump attorney explains the ex-president’s “tell.”
- The Daily Beast
‘A Lot of Hatred’: What Trump Said When Dr. Phil Asked If Harris Wanted Him Shot
Dr. Phil’s sit down with Donald Trump got a little weird on Tuesday night.The TV doctor, who’s infamously not been a licensed psychologist since 2006, asked Trump if he thought Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were “OK” with him being shot.“I’m not saying that they wanted you to get shot, but do you think it was OK with them if you did?” he asked.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited a
- The Hill
Jim Jordan subpoenas company of Trump judge’s daughter
The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the company that employs the daughter of Juan Merchan, the New York judge who is overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial. The subpoena escalates a brewing battle between the panel’s Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government and the company, Authentic Campaigns, which previously rebuffed lawmakers’ demands to…
- HuffPost
JD Vance's Attack On Kamala Harris' Border Policy Backfires Badly
The Ohio Senator called the vice president "fake" for committing to border security, though he voted against this year's bipartisan border bill.
- HuffPost
Jesse Watters Called Out By Colleagues For Vile Comment About Kamala Harris
Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, also chimed in to defend the vice president.
- HuffPost
Anderson Cooper Spots How Trump Isn't So 'Out Of Character' In Vulgar Harris Attack
The CNN host knocked Trump over what he "chose to amplify" about two of the "most accomplished women" in U.S. political history.
- CNN
Trump shares vulgar post about Harris and Clinton. His ex-adviser has advice for him
Former Trump campaign adviser David Urban joins CNN’s Anderson Cooper to react to former President Donald Trump’s reposts on his Truth Social account.
- The Daily Beast
Melania Shares Cryptic Post About New York Amid Barron College Mystery
Melania Trump marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker on Tuesday by posting an aerial photo of Manhattan and sharing one of her more effusive public comments on any subject to date.“New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived 28 years ago today,” the former first lady wrote in a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter. “This electrifying town isn’t just my home; it’s a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day.”There’s
- The Independent
Trump was treated like a ‘chump’ by foreign dictators who took advantage of him, former top aide says
HR McMaster writes that former president’s ‘anxieties and insecurities rendered him vulnerable’
- The Independent
Trump pushes nonsense theories about climate and nuclear weapons during bizarre interviews
The former president repeated windmills rant and went after nuclear weapons testing, as he continued his post-DNC spiral
- BuzzFeed
24 People Living In Swing States Revealed Who They Plan To Vote For, And It's Definitely Not What I'd Predicted
"It's so disheartening that people think of the South as full of bigoted, backward voters who only support conservative politics. I know so many people from my hometown who are horrified by Donald Trump and are fighting to do all they can to restore rights."
- Reuters
Trump staff had physical altercation with Arlington cemetery official, NPR reports
Two members of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign staff had a "verbal and physical altercation" with an Arlington National Cemetery official during a visit by Trump this week, NPR reported on Tuesday. Later in Detroit, Trump blamed Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival for the White House, and President Joe Biden for what he termed a "catastrophic" withdrawal.
- HuffPost UK
Putin Has 'Tested Even Russian Tolerance' With Nepotism Hire, UK Says
The controversial appointment could be "indicative of the increasing insularity of the Russian elite".
- BuzzFeed
Kamala Harris's Team Posted A 19-Second Video Of Trump Talking About Skipping The Debate, And Yes, They Added Chicken Sounds
Kamala HQ took a jab at Trump's debate hesitancy, but this time, they used a chicken emoji. 🐓
- CNN
Here’s how former Trump White House attorney predicts new indictment against Trump could play out
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb predicts what’s ahead for Donald Trump in light of the superseding indictment in the election interference case.
- The Independent
Trump’s supposedly big Dr Phil interview was just a deluded rally with a one-person audience
News Analysis: The former president takes his act to a more intimate setting, only to see it fall flat
- The Independent
Trump will serve six to nine years behind bars if convicted of Jan 6 charges, one of his former lawyers predicts
‘Even six to nine, for someone his age, is very significant,’ host Erin Burnett said about the 78-year-old former president
- HuffPost
Trump Reindicted On Coup Attempt Charges To Honor Supreme Court Immunity Ruling
Special counsel Jack Smith filed the new indictment on the same four counts of trying to overturn the 2020 election but without citing potentially "immune" evidence.
- The Independent
Republican group cites notorious Dred Scott ruling as reason Kamala Harris can’t be president
Group also challenged right of Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley to appear on Republican primary ballots