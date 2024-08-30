News bulletin 2024/08/30 08:28

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Melania Trump Roasted For Incredibly Random Tweet About New York City
“Me drunk in the back of an uber,” one critic joked, sharing the former first lady’s musings.
- HuffPost
Anderson Cooper Spots How Trump Isn't So 'Out Of Character' In Vulgar Harris Attack
The CNN host knocked Trump over what he "chose to amplify" about two of the "most accomplished women" in U.S. political history.
- The Daily Beast
MSNBC Host to Trump Campaign Adviser: I May Sue You for Defamation
Corey Lewandowski, a recently rehired campaign adviser for Donald Trump, deflected multiple times when asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber why he had deliberately been dishonest to him in a prior interview.Instead, Lewandowski accused Melber of making certain critical comments about Trump, which Melber denied, to the point where the MSNBC anchor threatened legal action for defamation if Lewandowski continued to do so.On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Beat, Melber brought Lewandowski’s attention to a
- HuffPost
Michael Cohen Reveals Classic Trump Hand Gesture That Shows When He’s Lying
The former Trump attorney explains the ex-president’s “tell.”
- HuffPost
Trump Makes Numerous False And Nonsensical Claims In Meandering Speech On ‘Energy’
In other words, nothing really new.
- The Daily Beast
‘A Lot of Hatred’: What Trump Said When Dr. Phil Asked If Harris Wanted Him Shot
Dr. Phil’s sit down with Donald Trump got a little weird on Tuesday night.The TV doctor, who’s infamously not been a licensed psychologist since 2006, asked Trump if he thought Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were “OK” with him being shot.“I’m not saying that they wanted you to get shot, but do you think it was OK with them if you did?” he asked.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited a
- HuffPost
Kristi Noem's Jab About Kamala Harris Looking 'Crazy' Goes Left... And Woof
The Republican, who's said that she once shot and killed her own dog, criticized Harris ahead of her first big interview as Democrats' presidential nominee.
- The Hill
Jim Jordan subpoenas company of Trump judge’s daughter
The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the company that employs the daughter of Juan Merchan, the New York judge who is overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial. The subpoena escalates a brewing battle between the panel’s Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government and the company, Authentic Campaigns, which previously rebuffed lawmakers’ demands to…
- HuffPost
Trump Claims He's A Victim Of ‘Very Bad People’ After Dustup At Arlington Cemetery
Trump staffers reportedly ignored rules about not campaigning in the cemetery.
- The Independent
Trump was treated like a ‘chump’ by foreign dictators who took advantage of him, former top aide says
HR McMaster writes that former president’s ‘anxieties and insecurities rendered him vulnerable’
- The Independent
Trump pushes nonsense theories about climate and nuclear weapons during bizarre interviews
The former president repeated windmills rant and went after nuclear weapons testing, as he continued his post-DNC spiral
- The Canadian Press
Pop group ABBA ask Donald Trump to stop using their songs, but Trump team says they have the OK
NEW YORK (AP) — Swedish supergroup ABBA has asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at campaign rallies, but the Republican presidential nominee's campaign says it has permission.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Uses Marines’ Families to Shield Him From Arlington National Cemetery Blowback
Donald Trump released a statement attributed to the relatives of fallen Marines Tuesday after his campaign staff were accused of pushing and verbally abusing an official at Arlington National Cemetery.The former president attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the site on Monday, with a source telling NPR that his staffers got into an altercation with a cemetery official who tried to prevent them taking photos and video inside Section 60, where recent American casualties are buried. The cemetery s
- CBC
Poilievre asks Singh to pull support for Liberal government to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has written a letter to his NDP counterpart asking Jagmeet Singh to pull his party's support for the Liberal government so Canadians can go to the polls this fall instead of next year as planned."Canadians can't afford or even endure another year of this costly coalition. No one voted for you to keep Trudeau in power. You do not have a mandate to drag out his government another year," Poilievre wrote in his letter."Pull out of the costly coalition and vote no
- The Hill
Opinion - Kamala Chameleon vs. the Trump Circus: Where the polls stand
Perhaps never in American history has a presidential race been so beyond the control of either candidate.
- CBC
U.S. army confirms Arlington cemetery worker 'pushed aside' by Trump staff
The U.S. army has confirmed claims that a member of Donald Trump's campaign 'pushed aside' a worker at Arlington National Cemetery who attempted to enforce rules against political activities there.
- HuffPost
Trump Shares QAnon Posts And Other Particularly Unhinged Social Media Content
A campaign spokesperson has been trying to redirect focus away from Trump's alarming reposting binge.
- HuffPost
'I'm Actually Afraid': 2-Time Trump Voter Turns On 'Unstable' Former President
MSNBC's Katie Phang shows how a "Trumpier" Trump may not be resonating with his own voters.
- INSIDER
4 Republicans tasked with investigating the Trump assassination attempt didn't show up for a site visit
Just 3 GOP representatives were in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Monday for a visit to the site of the Trump assassination attempt, according to a report.
- The Hill
Axelrod: Hogan ‘defying gravity’ in Maryland Senate race
Democratic strategist David Axelrod said Republican Larry Hogan is “defying gravity” in the Maryland Senate race against Democrat Angela Alsobrooks. “It’s testimony to fmr @GovLarryHogan’s popularity in MD that he’s in a tie race for the U.S. Senate, according to a new Anzalone and Fabrizio poll, while @KamalaHarris is beating Trump by 32 points. I’d still…