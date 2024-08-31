News bulletin 2024/08/31 07:24

Sky News

Donald Trump has threatened to imprison Mark Zuckerberg if the Facebook founder does "anything illegal" to influence the upcoming presidential election. The former president made the claim in a new book, titled Save America, which is a collection of pictures and anecdotes from his presidential campaigns and term in office. Next to a photograph of him meeting Mr Zuckerberg in the White House, Mr Trump wrote: "He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT."