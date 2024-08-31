News bulletin 2024/08/31 07:24

Latest Stories
- The Hill
RFK Jr. says Trump has ‘changed as a person’
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has become an outspoken ally of former President Trump in recent days, said in an interview Friday that he believes the former president has “changed as a person.” “If President Trump wins … people are going to see a very different President Trump than they did in the first term,”…
- HuffPost
Kamala Harris Has Snappy Answer To CNN's Trump-Inspired Question
The vice president refused to play when Dana Bash asked her about the former president's accusation she had altered her racial identity.
- HuffPost
Melania Trump Roasted For Incredibly Random Tweet About New York City
“Me drunk in the back of an uber,” one critic joked, sharing the former first lady’s musings.
- The Hill
Opinion - If Trump loses, expect a Republican civil war
Vice President Kamala Harris has a strong advantage in the 2024 election due to her ability to appeal to voters beyond Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and if she wins, it could lead to a civil war within the Republican Party.
- ABC News
Trump's latest effort to delay hush money sentencing hits a snag
Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
- HuffPost
John Bolton Says Trump Made 'Forbidden' Move After Controversial Arlington Visit
The former national security adviser said he couldn't predict the political outcome of Trump's "shameful behavior."
- HuffPost
Kristi Noem's Jab About Kamala Harris Looking 'Crazy' Goes Left... And Woof
The Republican, who's said that she once shot and killed her own dog, criticized Harris ahead of her first big interview as Democrats' presidential nominee.
- The Daily Beast
‘Street Thug’ Putin and His Allies Considering Invasion of 3 More Countries
What next for Vladimir Putin? Or, maybe, where next?Bogged down in the Donbas, humiliated by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into the Kursk region, the Russian strongman faces the clearest threat to his authority since last year’s abortive Wagner revolt.And with his back against the wall, Putin is at his most dangerous, according to critics who describe his “street thug” mentality. The fear is that the Moscow bully could double down on his Ukraine gamble by making war on another front, taking o
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Calls For Government Shutdown Over Fake Voter Fraud Fears
Trump says he would "shut down the government in a heartbeat" if Republicans don't pass a bill blocking noncitizens from voting, which is already illegal.
- HuffPost
Ex-Bush Strategist Spots ‘Clear Signal’ Trump’s ‘In Trouble’ In The Polls
A new Fox News poll does not have good news for the former president, and he’s apparently showing it.
- HuffPost
Trump Claims He's A Victim Of ‘Very Bad People’ After Dustup At Arlington Cemetery
Trump staffers reportedly ignored rules about not campaigning in the cemetery.
- The Hill
Opinion - Who do America’s allies want to see in the White House — Harris or Trump?
It’s a safe bet who North Korea’s Kim Jong-un will be “rooting” for in the U.S. elections on Nov. 5.
- Sky News
Stripped of showbiz and teleprompted rallies, Kamala Harris is scrutinised at last
It took Kamala Harris five weeks from the day she took the call from Joe Biden to finally sit down for an extended interview. Support surging behind a pre-interviewed Ms Harris will weigh heavily in the calculations of Democratic campaign managers balancing their instinct for control with necessary exposure to media questioning. The questions many had about Ms Harris were around her politics and how they had changed on a number of key election issues, like fracking and decriminalising illegal entry at the US border.
- The Canadian Press
Ukrainian president fires air force commander after fatal F-16 crash
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the commander of the country’s air force Friday, four days after an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed during a Russian bombardment and killed the pilot.
- Sky News
Donald Trump threatens to imprison Mark Zuckerburg for 'rest of his life' if 'he does anything illegal' over election
Donald Trump has threatened to imprison Mark Zuckerberg if the Facebook founder does "anything illegal" to influence the upcoming presidential election. The former president made the claim in a new book, titled Save America, which is a collection of pictures and anecdotes from his presidential campaigns and term in office. Next to a photograph of him meeting Mr Zuckerberg in the White House, Mr Trump wrote: "He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT."
- CNN
Trump campaign’s instant reaction to CNN’s Harris interview
Mike Dubke, Kristen Soltis Anderson, Michael Eric Dyson and Navin Nayak join The Lead
- The Hill
Opinion - Kamala Chameleon vs. the Trump Circus: Where the polls stand
Perhaps never in American history has a presidential race been so beyond the control of either candidate.
- The New York Times
Trump Keeps Turning Up the Dial on Vulgarity. Will He Alienate the Voters He Needs?
Over his decades in the public eye, former President Donald Trump has a well-established history of making degrading and racist remarks about women, people of color and pretty much anyone else who crosses his path. It is a proclivity that dates to his days as a reality television star and that has only expanded in the meme-driven era of social media. In the words of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Trump is “an equal opportunity offender.” But in Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump has found a particu
- The Daily Beast
We Want Giuliani’s Yankees Rings: Defamed Election Workers
Former Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani is under increased pressure to pay a $146 million judgment after two Georgia election workers successfully sued the disgraced and disbarred attorney for defamation last year.CNN reported Friday that lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have asked a federal judge for control over a laundry list of Giuliani’s personal assets that can be liquidated to pay damages. On the list were over two-dozen designer watches, a Mercedes-Benz, an estimated $6 million
- HuffPost
'You Scum': Rocker Jack White Rips Trump A New One, Threatens Lawsuit Over Music
White warned the Trump campaign: "Don't even think about using my music you fascists."