News bulletin 2024/09/01 09:24

- HuffPost
Trump Served With Brutal Receipts After Ranting About Public Sleeping
"Who wants to sleep in public?" Trump asked. Critics answered.
- The Independent
Melania’s plea for Trump to control his swearing flops as he tears into Harris at rally
Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania
- CNN
She attended Arlington National Cemetery event at center of Trump controversy. Here’s what she saw
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stirred new controversy during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery that was intended to draw attention to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Corps. Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in the Kabul airport joins CNN to discuss what she saw at the Arlington National Ceremony event.
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Tom Cotton’s Staggering, Shameful Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Arlington Debacle
In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several interments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and Ir
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tests Out Wild Ivanka Claims on Moms for Liberty Crowd
Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s
- The Hill
Opinion - If Trump loses, expect a Republican civil war
Vice President Kamala Harris has a strong advantage in the 2024 election due to her ability to appeal to voters beyond Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and if she wins, it could lead to a civil war within the Republican Party.
- ABC News
Trump's latest effort to delay hush money sentencing hits a snag
Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
- HuffPost
John Bolton Says Trump Made 'Forbidden' Move After Controversial Arlington Visit
The former national security adviser said he couldn't predict the political outcome of Trump's "shameful behavior."
- The Daily Beast
Trump Posts Terribly Edited Meme of Himself, Elon Musk, and JD Vance as Superheroes
Donald Trump posted a poorly photoshopped image that includes his head and those of several political allies crudely pasted onto the shoulders of the DC Comics superhero team Justice League.Trump shared the bizarre image, which originated from an X user who posts mostly about the former president and Indian politics and cinema, just before midnight Thursday on his social media platform Truth Social.Trump’s head is superimposed over Superman’s in such a poorly edited fashion that a shadow appears
- The Daily Beast
‘Street Thug’ Putin and His Allies Considering Invasion of 3 More Countries
What next for Vladimir Putin? Or, maybe, where next?Bogged down in the Donbas, humiliated by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into the Kursk region, the Russian strongman faces the clearest threat to his authority since last year’s abortive Wagner revolt.And with his back against the wall, Putin is at his most dangerous, according to critics who describe his “street thug” mentality. The fear is that the Moscow bully could double down on his Ukraine gamble by making war on another front, taking o
- The Hill
Opinion - Who do America’s allies want to see in the White House — Harris or Trump?
It’s a safe bet who North Korea’s Kim Jong-un will be “rooting” for in the U.S. elections on Nov. 5.
- BuzzFeed
Undecided Voters Spoke Out About How Recent Events May Have Changed Their Minds
Things are heating up ahead of the 2024 elections.
- The Daily Beast
Police Tackle, Tase Man at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania
A chaotic scene—and police intervention—played out during Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, just 75 miles from the town of Butler, where a would-be assassin shot at the former president last month, killing one rallygoer and injuring two others.As Trump spoke onstage, a man in the audience attempted to enter the cordoned-off press pen, according to multiple reports and videos from the scene. The individual was able to breach a barrier of
- The Hill
Harris jabs Trump over ‘surrendering to his advisors’ in muted mic debate
Vice President Harris took another swing at former President Trump Saturday over the back-and-forth around the rules of the upcoming debate, claiming he is “surrendering to his advisors” by supporting muted mics. “Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone,” Harris said in a post on…
- HuffPost
Ex-Bush Strategist Spots ‘Clear Signal’ Trump’s ‘In Trouble’ In The Polls
A new Fox News poll does not have good news for the former president, and he’s apparently showing it.
- Rolling Stone
‘Suckers,’ ‘Losers,’ Jokes About Medals: Trump Doesn’t Understand the Military
Donald Trump’s Arlington Cemetery photo-op is his latest in a long string of insults directed at U.S. military veterans
- Sky News
Stripped of showbiz and teleprompted rallies, Kamala Harris is scrutinised at last
It took Kamala Harris five weeks from the day she took the call from Joe Biden to finally sit down for an extended interview. Support surging behind a pre-interviewed Ms Harris will weigh heavily in the calculations of Democratic campaign managers balancing their instinct for control with necessary exposure to media questioning. The questions many had about Ms Harris were around her politics and how they had changed on a number of key election issues, like fracking and decriminalising illegal entry at the US border.
- The Canadian Press
Ukrainian president fires air force commander after fatal F-16 crash
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the commander of the country’s air force Friday, four days after an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed during a Russian bombardment and killed the pilot.
- The Daily Beast
We Want Giuliani’s Yankees Rings: Defamed Election Workers
Former Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani is under increased pressure to pay a $146 million judgment after two Georgia election workers successfully sued the disgraced and disbarred attorney for defamation last year.CNN reported Friday that lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have asked a federal judge for control over a laundry list of Giuliani’s personal assets that can be liquidated to pay damages. On the list were over two dozen designer watches, a Mercedes-Benz, an estimated $6 million
- The New York Times
Trump Keeps Turning Up the Dial on Vulgarity. Will He Alienate the Voters He Needs?
Over his decades in the public eye, former President Donald Trump has a well-established history of making degrading and racist remarks about women, people of color and pretty much anyone else who crosses his path. It is a proclivity that dates to his days as a reality television star and that has only expanded in the meme-driven era of social media. In the words of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Trump is “an equal opportunity offender.” But in Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump has found a particu