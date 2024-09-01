News bulletin 2024/09/01 21:28

Latest Stories
Ex-Trump aide claims he’s met only one person who hates former president more than Melania
‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’
- The Canadian Press
Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace of Trump
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.
- CNN
She attended Arlington National Cemetery event at center of Trump controversy. Here’s what she saw
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stirred new controversy during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery that was intended to draw attention to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Corps. Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in the Kabul airport joins CNN to discuss what she saw at the Arlington National Ceremony event.
- The Independent
Melania’s plea for Trump to control his swearing flops as he tears into Harris at rally
Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania
- The Daily Beast
Conservative Columnist Tells Bemused CNN Host Vance ‘Has Not Had One Misstep’
Rich Lowry, editor-in-chief of the conservative National Review, told a bemused Chris Wallace in a Saturday appearance on CNN that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has essentially run a perfect campaign.In remarks during a panel on The Chris Wallace Show, Lowry first granted Vance “obviously did have a rocky introduction to national life.” Citing the furor surrounding his now-infamous “childless cat ladies” criticism as just one example, Lowry continued to note that Vance is, “not n
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Tom Cotton’s Staggering, Shameful Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Arlington Debacle
In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several interments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and Ir
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tests Out Wild Ivanka Claims on Moms for Liberty Crowd
Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s
- ABC News
Trump's latest effort to delay hush money sentencing hits a snag
Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
- CNN
How Biden spent his vacation after six weeks that shook his presidency
After spending much of the summer under the harshest microscope his career has ever seen, President Joe Biden spent most of the last two weeks out of sight as he prepared for the final act of his political life in what will be a very different end to 2024 than he would have imagined a few months ago.
- BuzzFeed
Undecided Voters Spoke Out About How Recent Events May Have Changed Their Minds
Things are heating up ahead of the 2024 elections.
- Reuters
Ukraine's top general says situation 'difficult' around main Russian attack
Ukraine's top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sunday the situation was "difficult" around Russia's main attack, which is focused in eastern Ukraine, but that all the necessary decisions were being taken. Syrskyi did not give the exact location of the main Russian offensive, but earlier both he and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were targeting the strategically important city of Pokrovsk. Syrskyi said last week he spent several days on the eastern front near Pokrovsk and described fighting there as "exceptionally tough".
- The Daily Beast
Police Tackle, Tase Man at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania
A chaotic scene—and police intervention—played out during Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, just 75 miles from the town of Butler, where a would-be assassin shot at the former president last month, killing one rallygoer and injuring two others.As Trump spoke onstage, a man in the audience attempted to enter the cordoned-off press pen, according to multiple reports and videos from the scene. The individual was able to breach a barrier of
- HuffPost
The GOP Scrambles To Reckon With Trump's Surprise IVF Announcement
After Trump proposed he'd make insurance companies pay for the costly fertility treatment, Republicans grappled with how to respond.
- Bloomberg
Latest Trump Crypto Endeavor Exemplifies Family’s Wholehearted Embrace
(Bloomberg) -- With Donald Trump now championing a decentralized finance platform while pledging to make America the “crypto capital” of the world, all eyes are focused on the growing digital-asset efforts of the former president’s family and associates.Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi
- The Daily Beast
Trump on Arlington National Cemetery Furor: ‘I Don’t Need Publicity’
Donald Trump on Friday defended his decision to take photos and video at the graves of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, a move his critics slammed as potentially illegal.“I wasn’t doing it—I don’t need publicity,” he said. “I get a lot of publicity. I would like to get a lot less publicity.”In fact, the former president, whose career was built on publicity, improbably claimed: “I would hire a public relations agent to get less publicity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily
- Reuters
Russia says it will change nuclear doctrine because of Western role in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia will make changes to its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons in response to what it regards as Western escalation in the war in Ukraine, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday. The existing nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, says Russia may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state. Some hawks among Russia's military analysts have urged Putin to lower the threshold for nuclear use in order to "sober up" Russia's enemies in the West.
- BBC
Fires at Russian energy plants after Ukraine drone attacks
Ukraine has launched a wave of overnight drone attacks on Russia, including near the capital Moscow.
- The Canadian Press
Trump issues statement from Gold Star families defending Arlington Cemetery visit and ripping Harris
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Sunday from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery as they defended the Republican presidential nominee and insisted that Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members.
- CNN
Schiff: Jan. 6 gala is ‘green light to further violence’
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Dana Bash that the January 6 gala at Trump’s golf course “shows you that, for Donald Trump, he could give a damn about the country, about the Constitution, about the oath of office.”
- Raleigh News and Observer
NC governor’s race: Women voters among factors driving political rating shift favoring Stein
On Sunday, our Under the Dome newsletter focuses on the governor’s race.