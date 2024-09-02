News bulletin 2024/09/02 14:28

Latest Stories
Trump Roasted After His Most Head-Spinning Attack On Kamala Harris Yet
Critics hit the former president with a harsh reminder of his own recent history.
- HuffPost
'Are You Seriously This Stupid?': Legal Minds Nail Trump After Fox News 'Confession'
The former president's latest defense backfires on social media.
- The Independent
Ex-Trump aide claims he’s met only one person who hates former president more than Melania
‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Spots 'Money Line’ In Filing That Could Unleash New Donald Trump Bombshells
It's "most telling," said Glenn Kirschner.
- Reuters
If China wants Taiwan it should also take back land from Russia, president says
If China's claims on Taiwan are about territorial integrity then it should also take back land from Russia signed over by the last Chinese dynasty in the 19th century, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in an interview with Taiwanese media. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects those claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.
- The Independent
Trump advisor gets testy with Fox News host over infanticide false claims and debate mics
Corey Lewandowski pushed the false claims that Democrats are in favor of abortion after a baby is born, also known as infanticide
- CNN
She attended Arlington National Cemetery event at center of Trump controversy. Here’s what she saw
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stirred new controversy during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery that was intended to draw attention to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Corps. Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in the Kabul airport joins CNN to discuss what she saw at the Arlington National Ceremony event.
- The Canadian Press
Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace of Trump
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Praises Authoritarian Viktor Orbán and Even Republicans Are Concerned
The Hungarian prime minister has visited Trump in Florida twice this year and boasted that he has influence over Trump's policy proposals
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tests Out Wild Ivanka Claims on Moms for Liberty Crowd
Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Tom Cotton’s Staggering, Shameful Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Arlington Debacle
In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several interments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and Ir
- HuffPost
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Hits 'Whining Child' Trump With Stinging Debate Prediction
The Texas lawmaker offered a preview for next week's debate between Trump and Kamala Harris.
- INSIDER
Trump lawyers are set to argue in court this week that the hit '80s song 'Electric Avenue' wasn't properly copyrighted
Lawyers for Trump and Eddy Grant are "gonna rock down to" a Manhattan courtroom to fight over Trump's use of the '80s hit "Electric Avenue."
- The Hill
Harris jabs Trump over ‘surrendering to his advisors’ in muted mic debate
Vice President Harris took another swing at former President Trump Saturday over the back-and-forth around the rules of the upcoming debate, claiming he is “surrendering to his advisors” by supporting muted mics. “Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone,” Harris said in a post on…
- HuffPost
Veterans Group Slams Trump Over His 'Greatest Insult To All' With Arlington Visit
VoteVets, a progressive PAC, declared that the grave markers of service members are not "political props" for the GOP nominee.
- The Canadian Press
Trump issues statement from Gold Star families defending Arlington Cemetery visit and ripping Harris
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Sunday from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery as they defended the Republican presidential nominee and insisted that Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tells Fox News He Had ‘Every Right’ to Meddle With 2020 Election
Donald Trump told ally Mark Levin that he had “every right” to interfere with the 2020 election in comments aired on Fox News on Sunday.Trump was talking to the host of Life, Liberty and Levin to spruik his latest book in part two of the pre-recorded interview. At one point, Levin discusses the former president’s legal troubles and the Department of Justice’s intentions to “keep smearing you”; notably Jack Smith’s revival of the DOJ’s federal election interference case.“It’s so crazy that my pol
- Deadline
Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’ Legal Threats Prove Fake News As Film’s Telluride Screening Starts; U.S. Release Looms
EXCLUSIVE: When it comes to The Apprentice film screening Saturday night at the Telluride Film Festival, Donald Trump has proved again to be all bluster, no bite. The former president’s campaign may have sent out a vitriolic cease-and-desist letter earlier this year after its debut at the Cannes Film Festival and threatened legal action against …
- Bloomberg
Trump Circle Makes Another Move in Its Ardent Embrace of Crypto
(Bloomberg) -- With Donald Trump now championing a decentralized finance platform while pledging to make America the “crypto capital” of the world, all eyes are focused on the growing digital-asset efforts of the former president’s family and associates.Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsIn recent weeks, the Republican president
- BBC
Fires at Russian energy plants after Ukraine drone attacks
Ukraine has launched a wave of overnight drone attacks on Russia, including near the capital Moscow.