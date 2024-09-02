News bulletin 2024/09/02 20:29

Latest Stories
Trump Roasted After His Most Head-Spinning Attack On Kamala Harris Yet
Critics hit the former president with a harsh reminder of his own recent history.
- HuffPost
'Are You Seriously This Stupid?': Legal Minds Nail Trump After Fox News 'Confession'
The former president's latest defense backfires on social media.
- Reuters
US seizes Venezuelan president's plane in Dominican Republic
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flown it from the Dominican Republic to Florida after determining that its purchase violated U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The seizure of the aircraft came amid continuing pressure on Maduro at home and abroad over a contested July 28 election that he claimed to have won, while the opposition said its vote tallies showed its candidate to have soundly defeated him. Maduro, his associates and the OPEC member-state's vital oil sector are under heavy U.S. sanctions, and his handling of the election has raised the prospects that further measures could be imposed.
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Spots 'Money Line’ In Filing That Could Unleash New Donald Trump Bombshells
It's "most telling," said Glenn Kirschner.
- The Independent
Ex-Trump aide claims he’s met only one person who hates former president more than Melania
‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’
- The Independent
Trump praises men for ‘allowing’ their wives to attend MAGA rallies without them
Trump asks how their husbands ‘put up’ with them as his appeal with women voters begins to crash
- Reuters
If China wants Taiwan it should also take back land from Russia, president says
If China's claims on Taiwan are about territorial integrity then it should also take back land from Russia signed over by the last Chinese dynasty in the 19th century, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in an interview with Taiwanese media. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects those claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.
- The Independent
Trump advisor gets testy with Fox News host over infanticide false claims and debate mics
Corey Lewandowski pushed the false claims that Democrats are in favor of abortion after a baby is born, also known as infanticide
- HuffPost UK
Vladimir Putin Just Shared His Very Curious Theory About How The World Really Sees Russia
It chimes in with his spokesperson's claims that the president "never resorts to rudeness".
- HuffPost
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Hits 'Whining Child' Trump With Stinging Debate Prediction
The Texas lawmaker offered a preview for next week's debate between Trump and Kamala Harris.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Praises Authoritarian Viktor Orbán and Even Republicans Are Concerned
The Hungarian prime minister has visited Trump in Florida twice this year and boasted that he has influence over Trump's policy proposals
- The Canadian Press
Putin arrives in Mongolia, a member of the ICC that issued an arrest warrant for him
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.
- HuffPost
Veterans Group Slams Trump Over His 'Greatest Insult To All' With Arlington Visit
VoteVets, a progressive PAC, declared that the grave markers of service members are not "political props" for the GOP nominee.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tells Fox News He Had ‘Every Right’ to Meddle With 2020 Election
Donald Trump told ally Mark Levin that he had “every right” to interfere with the 2020 election in comments aired on Fox News on Sunday.Trump was talking to the host of Life, Liberty and Levin to spruik his latest book in part two of the pre-recorded interview. At one point, Levin discusses the former president’s legal troubles and the Department of Justice’s intentions to “keep smearing you”; notably Jack Smith’s revival of the DOJ’s federal election interference case.“It’s so crazy that my pol
- HuffPost
Social Media Unimpressed By Lara Trump's Latest Song Release
One X user said, "every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention."
- Deadline
Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’ Legal Threats Prove Fake News As Film’s Telluride Screening Starts; U.S. Release Looms
EXCLUSIVE: When it comes to The Apprentice film screening Saturday night at the Telluride Film Festival, Donald Trump has proved again to be all bluster, no bite. The former president’s campaign may have sent out a vitriolic cease-and-desist letter earlier this year after its debut at the Cannes Film Festival and threatened legal action against …
- The Independent
Trump’s latest obsession with Harris: claiming she lied about working at McDonald’s
‘SHE NEVER WORKED THERE, they think she’s ‘nuts,’’ Trump claimed on Truth Social
- Bloomberg
Trump Circle Makes Another Move in Its Ardent Embrace of Crypto
(Bloomberg) -- With Donald Trump now championing a decentralized finance platform while pledging to make America the “crypto capital” of the world, all eyes are focused on the growing digital-asset efforts of the former president’s family and associates.Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIn recent weeks, the Republican presidential nominee and two of his sons have been promoting W
- The New York Times
Conservative Moms, Charmed by Trump, Would Rather Avoid His Misogyny
WASHINGTON — It didn’t look like a typical Trump rally. There were trays of mini-cupcakes and macarons. There were squadrons of helicopter moms buzzed off white wine. The excited women were wandering around the basement of a Marriott in downtown Washington, waiting for former President Donald Trump to show. It was the Joyful Warriors summit thrown by a bunch of agitated parents known as the Moms for Liberty, a conservative activist group that was founded during the COVID pandemic. The group, whi
- BBC
Fires at Russian energy plants after Ukraine drone attacks
Ukraine has launched a wave of overnight drone attacks on Russia, including near the capital Moscow.