News bulletin 2024/09/04 07:29

White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Fox News Reporter Over ‘Insane’ Question About Kamala Harris’ ‘Betta’ Accent
“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Karine Jean-Pierre replied to Peter Doocy’s line of questioning The post White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Fox News Reporter Over ‘Insane’ Question About Kamala Harris’ ‘Betta’ Accent appeared first on TheWrap.
Kamala Harris’ Blunt Reply to Rally Heckler Who Called Out Donald Trump
Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more benefi
‘Don’t Call Him Don’: Mark Hamill Taunts Trump With A Biting New First Name
The “Star Wars” actor offered a way to “respond in kind” to the former president.
'Are You Seriously This Stupid?': Legal Minds Nail Trump After Fox News 'Confession'
The former president's latest defense backfires on social media.
Donald Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump's Response To Assassination Attempt
The former president also recalled former first lady Melania Trump's reaction.
John Cleese Torches Recent Donald Trump Speech, Says GOP Nominee Has “Lost His Mind”
John Cleese is no fan of Donald Trump, but the Monty Python legend is now starting to question the former U.S. president’s mental acuity. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cleese was in an acerbic mood about a speech made by 78-year-old Trump in Potterville, MI, last week. The British multi-hyphenate’s rant …
Trump Posts AI-Generated Image of Kamala Harris as Joseph Stalin, But Instead It Just Looks Like Mario
MAGA's AI onslaught continues. This weekend, doubling down on accusations that vice president Kamala Harris is a Marxist communist (she isn't), former president Donald Trump took to Truth Social to boost a clearly AI-generated image of Harris donned in communist attire, Joseph Lenin-esque mustache and all. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has […]
Ex-Prosecutor Spots 'Money Line’ In Filing That Could Unleash New Donald Trump Bombshells
It's "most telling," said Glenn Kirschner.
Trump-backed candidate in Montana caught on tape making racially-charged remarks about Native American tribe
Sheehy is Trump’s pick for Montana’s Senate seat and will face Democratic Senator Jon Tester in November
Donald Trump Stokes 'Inside Job' Conspiracy Theory Of Assassination Attempt
"You do have to wonder," the Republican nominee said while hurling wild accusations on right-wing host Monica Crowley's podcast.
Trump Blames Harris for Arlington National Cemetery Story: ‘She Made It All Up’
Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Kamala Harris “made up” the story about a member of his campaign staff getting into a physical altercation with an official at Arlington National Cemetery last week.The cemetery has already confirmed that an incident took place during the Republican nominee’s visit on Aug. 26 for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the third anniversary of a bombing which killed American soldiers during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. Army separately confirmed Trump’s staff
GOP Ex-Senator Pat Toomey Explains How Trump Finally Lost His Vote
Republican former Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again four years later, won’t be doing so a third time, he revealed Tuesday.On CNBC’s Squawk Box, Toomey explained that Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss in 2020 and his subsequent efforts to remain in power were a deciding factor.“When you lose an election and you try to overturn the results so that you can stay in power, you lose me. You lose me at that point,” said Toomey, who voted in favor of convicting Tru
Trump praises men for ‘allowing’ their wives to attend MAGA rallies without them
Trump asks how their husbands ‘put up’ with them as his appeal with women voters begins to crash
Kamala Harris Rally Audience Erupts Over Her Response To 'He's Going To Jail' Interruption
The vice president issued a blunt reminder about her 2024 rival Donald Trump.
Opinion: Trump Has Completely Forgotten His Relationship With Mike Pence
Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Donald Trump is at it again. Appearing on Fox News with Mark Levin over the weekend, among the list of questionable quotes from the former president during his interview is one in which he appears to have created a new storyline regarding his former vice president, Mike Pence.The comments came as Trump highlighted Harris’ cross-examination of Brett Kavanaugh during a 2018 Senate confirmation hearing.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Hits 'Whining Child' Trump With Stinging Debate Prediction
The Texas lawmaker offered a preview for next week's debate between Trump and Kamala Harris.
Judge denies Trump's 2nd attempt to move his hush money case into federal court
A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's second attempt to move his New York hush money case from state court into federal court. Trump had asked the federal court to intervene and delay his sentencing after the Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office. "Nothing in the Supreme Court's opinion affects my previous conclusion that the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority," U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote in an order Tuesday.
Musk posts fake image of Harris in communist garb
Elon Musk, owner of the social platform X, posted what appeared to be a manipulated image of Vice President Harris dressed in red military garb with the communist symbol of the hammer and sickle. “Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!?” Musk, who has endorsed…
$500K ‘Rager’ Being Thrown for UNC Frat Boys Who Guarded Flag
The “rager” months in the making is set to take place Monday night—only some of the college students the party’s being thrown for don’t want it.Dubbed “Flagstock,” the event is being staged for the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students who protected the American flag from being pulled down and touching the ground during a pro-Palestinian protest in April.It was a group of roughly two dozen UNC fraternity members who guarded the flag, after the protestors had already taken it down onc
Lara Trump’s Singing Brutally Roasted: ‘Every Note Is a Violation’
Lara Trump’s new music video for her song “Hero” with Madeline Jaymes left social media users urging the Republican National Committee chairwoman to not quit her day job.“If your ears have been exposed to the abominable sounds of Lara Trump singing, you might be entitled to compensation,” political commentator Travis Akers posted on X, formerly know as Twitter.The duet, which “honors heroes and their bravery,” includes the highly auto-tuned RNC chairwoman singing lyrics like “You’re climbing up