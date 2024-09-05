News bulletin 2024/09/05 09:29

Latest Stories
Trump Gets Hit With Instant Fact-Check After Bragging Of 1 'Impossible' Skill
The former president boasted of an "ability" that sets him apart. His critics begged to differ — and brought the receipts to prove it.
- CBC
NDP announces it will tear up governance agreement with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is terminating the supply-and-confidence agreement his party made with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.The party is making the announcement in a video being posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. The deal was scheduled to run until June 2025."Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians," Singh said in the video, a transcript of
- HuffPost
Trump's Biden Rant Gets Totally Derailed By Surprise Guest On Fox News
The GOP nominee said he wanted "nothing to do" with the winged visitor.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Busted Recycling Lie in TikTok with Gold Star Families
A fact check has thrown cold water on a key claim made in Donald Trump’s now-infamous TikTok with Gold Star families at Arlington National Cemetery.Trump patted himself on the back in the clip, claiming there was an 18-month period in his presidency where not a single U.S. troop was fatally attacked in Afghanistan.“We didn’t lose one person in 18 months,” he says in a voiceover, which was seemingly ripped from an old TV interview. “And then they took over that disaster.”Read more at The Daily Be
- HuffPost
George Conway Trolls Donald Trump With Blistering Truths From His Buddies
A damning new ad from the conservative attorney's Trump-bashing PAC reminds voters of what's previously been said about the former president.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Family Panics on Twitter After Crypto Hacker Screwup
Eric Trump praised Elon Musk’s X network as “amazing” after hackers breached Lara and Tiffany Trump’s accounts on the social media platform.Eric had earlier issued a panicked appeal on behalf of wife Lara, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and Tiffany, Donald Trump's daughter with second wife Marla Maples, writing: “This is a scam!!!” “@LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump‘s Twitter profiles have been compromised!!”The posts, which included fake links to a real Trump crypto project, were
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump's Response To Assassination Attempt
The former president also recalled former first lady Melania Trump's reaction.
- BuzzFeed
Here's What 19 Veterans Had To Say About Choosing Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump
"My top priority is not using Veterans as a political power grab, such as calling them suckers/losers or putting a thumbs up at a gravesite for pictures."
- The Independent
Trump-backed candidate in Montana caught on tape making racially-charged remarks about Native American tribe
Sheehy is Trump’s pick for Montana’s Senate seat and will face Democratic Senator Jon Tester in November
- Deadline
John Cleese Torches Recent Donald Trump Speech, Says GOP Nominee Has “Lost His Mind”
John Cleese is no fan of Donald Trump, but the Monty Python legend is now starting to question the former U.S. president’s mental acuity. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cleese was in an acerbic mood about a speech made by 78-year-old Trump in Potterville, MI, last week. The British multi-hyphenate’s rant …
- Futurism
Trump Posts AI-Generated Image of Kamala Harris as Joseph Stalin, But Instead It Just Looks Like Mario
MAGA's AI onslaught continues. This weekend, doubling down on accusations that vice president Kamala Harris is a Marxist communist (she isn't), former president Donald Trump took to Truth Social to boost a clearly AI-generated image of Harris donned in communist attire, Joseph Lenin-esque mustache and all. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has […]
- HuffPost
'Another Good Move, Dumbass!': Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Don Jr. Over Trump's Worst Decision
The late night host returned from his vacation to mock both the former president and his son.
- USA TODAY Opinion
JD Vance takes 'Worst VP pick EVER!' crown from Sarah Palin, and gets less likable every day
Let it be known that JD Vance – aka 'The Bearded Weird' – is officially the worst vice presidential candidate pick in all of U.S. history.
- The Daily Beast
CNN’s Dana Bash Defends Harris Interview That ‘P**sed Off’ Both Sides
Dana Bash has hit back at critics of her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she knows it was “just right” because it “p**sed off” both the left and the right.In an interview with The Daily Beast, CNN’s chief political correspondent acknowledged that last Thursday’s primetime sit-down with Harris and running mate Tim Walz drew brickbats over everything from Bash’s opening line about what Harris would achieve in her first day in office, to not asking follow-up questions at key mom
- The Daily Beast
GOP Ex-Senator Pat Toomey Explains How Trump Finally Lost His Vote
Republican former Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again four years later, won’t be doing so a third time, he revealed Tuesday.On CNBC’s Squawk Box, Toomey explained that Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss in 2020 and his subsequent efforts to remain in power were a deciding factor.“When you lose an election and you try to overturn the results so that you can stay in power, you lose me. You lose me at that point,” said Toomey, who voted in favor of convicting Tru
- CNN
Retired federal judge and ethics experts want Judge Cannon taken off Trump documents case
A former federal judge along with a government watchdog group and two top scholars on judicial ethics want an appeals court to reassign the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump to a new judge.
- The Hill
RFK Jr. rips Harris, says president should be able to ‘put together’ sentence in English
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed Vice President Harris’s candidacy Tuesday, saying she is not “a worthy president” while defending his choice to instead endorse former President Trump. “I don’t think that Vice President Harris is a worthy president of this country,” Kennedy told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo. “I think we need to have a president…
- United Press International
Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'
An "awards gala" fundraiser for jailed defendants who took part in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot scheduled to be held at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club has been postponed until further notice.
- ABC News
Judge denies Trump's 2nd attempt to move his hush money case into federal court
A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's second attempt to move his New York hush money case from state court into federal court. Trump had asked the federal court to intervene and delay his sentencing after the Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.
- CBC
Province pulling funding for Calgary's Green Line LRT project, letter says
The Alberta government is pulling its share of the funding for Calgary's Green Line LRT, according to a letter sent to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday. In the Sept. 3 letter, a copy of which was obtained by CBC News, Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen called the city's revised Green Line LRT plan "unacceptable," saying the province would not support it. In late July, to address rising costs, council voted 10-5 to cut six stations from the initial phase of the Green Line,