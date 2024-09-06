News bulletin 2024/09/06 08:28

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Father of girl stabbed to death in Alberta classroom tells killer to 'rot in hell'
WETASKIWIN, Alta. — Family of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death as she sat in her desk in an Alberta high school had angry words for her killer at a sentencing hearing Thursday.
- Cover Media
Travis Kelce's team hires lawyers after Taylor Swift 'split contract' leaks online
Fans were left shocked after a document circulated on social media this week claiming the American football star and the hitmaker were in a PR relationship. The document, which was first shared on Reddit, also alleged that the couple are scheduled to break up on 28 September, a year after they went public with their relationship. Travis' team have now insisted that the document is a fake and they are working with lawyers to deal with the situation. The contract was written on the letterhead of Travis' public relations company…
- HuffPost UK
Putin Endorses Kamala Harris To Be The Next US President, Citing 1 Very Strange Reason
It's the ironic backing no-one asked for.
- USA TODAY
Father of Georgia high school shooting suspect charged with murder, child cruelty
Colin Gray, the father of Colt Gray, was charged on Thursday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree murder.
- USA TODAY
Trump admits he lost in 2020, leading white nationalist Nick Fuentes to disavow him
Trump quietly admits he lost 2020, enrages supporters
- HuffPost
Trump Gets Hit With Instant Fact-Check After Bragging Of 1 'Impossible' Skill
The former president boasted of an "ability" that sets him apart. His critics begged to differ — and brought the receipts to prove it.
- The Daily Beast
Presidential Election Nostradamus Reveals His 2024 Prediction
The Nostradamus of U.S. presidential elections has predicted a winner when the country goes to the polls in November.Pollsters will no doubt swing back and forth between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as the race comes down to the wire, but Allan Lichtman has history on his side.The American University history professor and former quiz champion has forecast the White House winner in almost every election since 1984. The exception was in 2000, when he picked Al Gore over George W. Bush, although
- Hello!
Meet Brad Pitt's two younger siblings who keep away from the spotlight
Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood's most recognisable faces, however the same can't be said for his two siblings who often stay out of the spotlight – here's all you need to know about Interview with the Vampire's family
- The Daily Beast
Where’s the Beef? Trump Demands Harris Prove She had McJob
As Kamala Harris races to capture the Big Mac Voter, the Trump campaign is doubling down on its demand for proof that she worked at McDonald's in college.“Why won’t they just provide real documentation and proof?” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in an email to the Daily Beast. “The onus is on them. What does she have to hide?"Donald Trump has attacked the Democratic presidential nominee’s McDonald’s street creds as fake, accusing her of lying about having worked there as a college st
- HuffPost
CNN Political Director Spots ‘A Trouble Sign’ For Kamala Harris In New Polling
Donald Trump is commanding "huge" numbers in one particular demographic, David Chalian pointed out.
- HuffPost
‘Save Your Fake Prayers’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped Over School Shooting Response
Critics say they want real solutions ― not more empty calls for prayer.
- The Daily Beast
Prince William’s Friends Ridicule Prince Harry’s ‘Very Thick’ Strategy
The fragile ceasefire between Prince William and Prince Harry that allowed both brothers to attend their uncle’s funeral last week collapsed in spectacular style Tuesday, as the brothers’ camps returned to slinging insults and demands at each other.Prince William’s office declined to comment, but allies of the prince told The Daily Beast that Harry was “a broken record” who was “pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted” after Harry’s camp told U.K. paper the Mirror that the exiled
- The Independent
Ben Affleck reveals why he thinks his relationships end in resurfaced interview
‘It’s not like I was a womanizer or physically abusive or psychologically abusive or whatever. It’s just that these relationships never end well,’ Affleck said
- The Daily Beast
Kamala Harris Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to Muzzle Her in TV Debate
Kamala Harris has complained to ABC News that she will be “disadvantaged” by the format of next Tuesday’s televised showdown with Donald Trump.While agreeing to the rules of the debate, Harris’ campaign has written to the network saying the former prosecutor is unhappy about the candidates’ microphones being muted when it’s not their turn to speak.Harris believes Trump insisted on the condition to shield him from any head-to-head confrontations, according to CNN, quoting a letter sent from the H
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Points Out 1 Crucial Thing Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Realize’ About His Rants
The former president "apparently" doesn't understand it and it could end up going very awry for him, said Glenn Kirschner.
- HuffPost
'Obvious Mental Decline': Chris Hayes Sounds The Alarm Over 'Incoherent' Trump Moments
The MSNBC host said the former president's mental acuity should be a much bigger topic.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Rambles Incoherently When Asked About Reducing Child Care Costs
Without explaining his child care policy, Trump suggested revenue from tariffs would more than cover its cost.
- INSIDER
Putin has 2 secret sons who live in isolation and extreme luxury, report alleges
A new report purports to unveil children that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to conceal.
- The Daily Beast
‘No Choice’: Trump Says Pennsylvanians Have to Vote for Him
Donald Trump has made Pennsylvania voters an offer he insists they can’t refuse: They have “no choice” but to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election.Trump told Pennsylvanians they should back him “even if you don’t like me.”“You can sit there and say, ‘I can’t stand that guy but there’s no way I’m gonna vote for her,’” he added.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access