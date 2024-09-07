News bulletin 2024/09/07 07:24

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Doug Emhoff Has Perfect Reply To Kimmel's 'Turned Black' Question About Kamala Harris
The second gentleman summed up Donald Trump's racist attacks on his wife, his family and himself with just one word.
- HuffPost UK
Putin Endorses Kamala Harris To Be The Next US President, Citing 1 Very Strange Reason
It's the ironic backing no-one asked for.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Skewers His Legal Team as They Awkwardly Stand Beside Him
Donald Trump gave a rambling news conference Friday that was unhinged even by his standards, with him blasting his own legal team despite their recent victories for him in other trials.Trump also skewered E. Jean Carroll, his sexual abuse and defamation accuser, and claimed that he was again being treated unfairly by courts in New York City.As Trump aired his grievances at everyone including his own legal team, his defense attorneys, including Alina Habba, were photographed standing awkwardly be
- HuffPost
‘Save Your Fake Prayers’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped Over School Shooting Response
Critics say they want real solutions ― not more empty calls for prayer.
- The Daily Beast
Meghan McCain Refuses to Feud With Brother Like ‘Trashy’ Kennedys or Walzs
Meghan McCain claimed Friday that “everyone is asking” her about her relationship with brother Jimmy McCain, after he came out in support of Kamala Harris for president while his conservative sister denounces the Democratic Party. But she insisted in a new episode of her podcast Citizen McCain that she won’t be turning on her brother like a “trashy,” “gross” Kennedy or Walz would.“A—I don’t come from a trashy family, B—we are very ride or die, and support and love each other,” McCain said on the
- HuffPost
Tim Walz Fries JD Vance While Buying Doughnuts — Without Even Saying His Name
Kamala Harris' running mate served up some delicious shade for Donald Trump's vice presidential pick.
- HuffPost
Conservative Columnist Busts Huge MAGA Myth With Scathing Takedown Of Lara Trump
Charles C.W. Cooke scorched "the rah-rah-rah wing of the GOP."
- INSIDER
Putin has 2 secret sons who live in isolation and extreme luxury, report alleges
A new report purports to unveil children that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to conceal.
- The Daily Beast
Presidential Election Nostradamus Reveals His 2024 Prediction
The Nostradamus of U.S. presidential elections has predicted a winner when the country goes to the polls in November.Pollsters will no doubt swing back and forth between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as the race comes down to the wire, but Allan Lichtman has history on his side.The American University history professor and former quiz champion has forecast the White House winner in almost every election since 1984. The exception was in 2000, when he picked Al Gore over George W. Bush, although
- USA TODAY
Trump admits he lost in 2020, leading white nationalist Nick Fuentes to disavow him
Trump quietly admits he lost 2020, enrages supporters
- HuffPost
Tim Walz's Mom Weighs In On The Rift Between Her Liberal And Conservative Sons
Jeff Walz has criticized his brother's ideology and said he was considering publicly endorsing Donald Trump.
- HuffPost
Dick Cheney Is Voting For Kamala Harris, And X Users Don't Know How They Feel
As one person put it, "How awful is Donald Trump? Dick Cheney is voting for his opponent who is a female Democrat. That’s how awful he is."
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Rambles Incoherently When Asked About Reducing Child Care Costs
Without explaining his child care policy, Trump suggested revenue from tariffs would more than cover its cost.
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Points Out 1 Crucial Thing Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Realize’ About His Rants
The former president "apparently" doesn't understand it and it could end up going very awry for him, said Glenn Kirschner.
- HuffPost
Lawrence O'Donnell Predicts Exact Date Donald Trump Will Have 'Worst' Campaign Day Ever
It will actually be the “worst day any presidential campaign has ever had," said the host of MSNBC's "Last Word."
- The Daily Beast
Even Trump’s Crypto Allies Think His Sons’ New Startup Is a Stupid Idea
Plans by former president Donald Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, to launch a crypto startup have set off alarm bells among even his staunchest allies in the sector, according to a new report in Politico.The two brothers have spent recent weeks touting World Liberty Financial, their soon-to-be-launched, shrouded-in-secrecy cryptocurrency firm.But a string of mishaps, including Trump family members getting hacked by scammers and concerns about World Liberty’s deep connections to a blockc
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump knew Moms for Liberty was the perfect crowd for his hate speech. So he let it fly.
It's hard to be shocked by Donald Trump anymore, but there has to be some line Republicans are willing to draw. Shouldn't children be off-limits?
- HuffPost
CNN Political Director Spots ‘A Trouble Sign’ For Kamala Harris In New Polling
Donald Trump is commanding "huge" numbers in one particular demographic, David Chalian pointed out.
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance’s Staggering Comments After Georgia School Shooting
JD Vance told a crowd in Arizona that better security in classrooms, not gun control, is the solution to school shootings, with the Republican nominee for vice president calling massacres like the one in Georgia this week an unfortunate “fact of life.”Speaking at a rally at Phoenix, Vance said, “I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you’re—if you are a psycho, you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools…
- The Daily Beast
Kamala Harris Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to Muzzle Her in TV Debate
Kamala Harris has complained to ABC News that she will be “disadvantaged” by the format of next Tuesday’s televised showdown with Donald Trump.While agreeing to the rules of the debate, Harris’ campaign has written to the network saying the former prosecutor is unhappy about the candidates’ microphones being muted when it’s not their turn to speak.Harris believes Trump insisted on the condition to shield him from any head-to-head confrontations, according to CNN, quoting a letter sent from the H