News bulletin 2024/09/07 13:24

Doug Emhoff Has Perfect Reply To Kimmel's 'Turned Black' Question About Kamala Harris
The second gentleman summed up Donald Trump's racist attacks on his wife, his family and himself with just one word.
- HuffPost
Fox News Host Hits Colleagues With A 'Dare' To Decode Trump's Rambling Answer
Jessica Tarlov called the former president's response "one of the most incoherent things" she's ever heard.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Skewers His Legal Team as They Awkwardly Stand Beside Him
Donald Trump gave a rambling news conference Friday that was unhinged even by his standards, with him blasting his own legal team despite their recent victories for him in other trials.Trump also skewered E. Jean Carroll, his sexual abuse and defamation accuser, and claimed that he was again being treated unfairly by courts in New York City.As Trump aired his grievances at everyone including his own legal team, his defense attorneys, including Alina Habba, were photographed standing awkwardly be
- INSIDER
Putin has 2 secret sons who live in isolation and extreme luxury, report alleges
A new report purports to unveil children that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to conceal.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Staffers Allegedly Involved in Arlington Cemetery Drama Named
The two Trump campaign staffers accused of being involved in a dispute with an Arlington National Cemetery official have been identified, according to a report from NPR.The broadcaster broke the allegations last week, revealing how two Trump staffers—whom it did not identify—got into a physical and verbal altercation with an Arlington employee who told them they couldn’t take photos in the cemetery’s Section 60.The staffers involved in the incident were identified by a source Thursday as Justin
- Barrons.com
Xi Is Paralyzed by China’s Economic Mess. The World Will Pay.
A Chinese economic blunder will have vast global implications, William Pesek writes in a guest commentary.
- HuffPost
The Complete List Of Past GOP Presidential Ticket Members Who Say They're Voting For Trump
It's... not very long.
- The Daily Beast
Presidential Election Nostradamus Reveals His 2024 Prediction
The Nostradamus of U.S. presidential elections has predicted a winner when the country goes to the polls in November.Pollsters will no doubt swing back and forth between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as the race comes down to the wire, but Allan Lichtman has history on his side.The American University history professor and former quiz champion has forecast the White House winner in almost every election since 1984. The exception was in 2000, when he picked Al Gore over George W. Bush, although
- USA TODAY
Trump admits he lost in 2020, leading white nationalist Nick Fuentes to disavow him
Trump quietly admits he lost 2020, enrages supporters
- HuffPost
Tim Walz's Mom Weighs In On The Rift Between Her Liberal And Conservative Sons
Jeff Walz has criticized his brother's ideology and said he was considering publicly endorsing Donald Trump.
- HuffPost
Dick Cheney Is Voting For Kamala Harris, And X Users Don't Know How They Feel
As one person put it, "How awful is Donald Trump? Dick Cheney is voting for his opponent who is a female Democrat. That’s how awful he is."
- HuffPost
JD Vance Gets Roasted For Head-Spinning Suggestion On Lowering Day Care Costs
The Republican vice presidential nominee was labeled as "out of touch" after he shared his thoughts on how to alleviate soaring child care expenses.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Rambles Incoherently When Asked About Reducing Child Care Costs
Without explaining his child care policy, Trump suggested revenue from tariffs would more than cover its cost.
- HuffPost
Lawrence O'Donnell Predicts Exact Date Donald Trump Will Have 'Worst' Campaign Day Ever
It will actually be the “worst day any presidential campaign has ever had," said the host of MSNBC's "Last Word."
- The Daily Beast
Even Trump’s Crypto Allies Think His Sons’ New Startup Is a Stupid Idea
Plans by former president Donald Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, to launch a crypto startup have set off alarm bells among even his staunchest allies in the sector, according to a new report in Politico.The two brothers have spent recent weeks touting World Liberty Financial, their soon-to-be-launched, shrouded-in-secrecy cryptocurrency firm.But a string of mishaps, including Trump family members getting hacked by scammers and concerns about World Liberty’s deep connections to a blockc
- Futurism
If You Zoom Into This “Photo” Trump Posted, You’ll Find Something Very Strange
Over the weekend, former president Donald Trump took to multiple social media accounts to share a string of xenophobic and outwardly racist anti-immigration posts, complete with a "VOTE TRUMP 2024" logo to show the candidate's stamp of approval. At least one of those images was clearly AI-generated, and presented without AI diclosures. The image in […]
- The Daily Beast
Where’s the Beef? Trump Demands Harris Prove She had McJob
As Kamala Harris races to capture the Big Mac Voter, the Trump campaign is doubling down on its demand for proof that she worked at McDonald's in college.“Why won’t they just provide real documentation and proof?” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in an email to the Daily Beast. “The onus is on them. What does she have to hide?"Donald Trump has attacked the Democratic presidential nominee’s McDonald’s street creds as fake, accusing her of lying about having worked there as a college st
- USA TODAY
Plan to fly next year? You'll finally need Real ID to do it and the deadline is coming
The deadline to get a Real ID in order to fly is rapidly approaching and will impact all travelers age 18 and over who plan to fly in 2025 and beyond.
- Raleigh News and Observer
Trump speech shows his biggest obstacle to victory in NC might just be himself | Opinion
As Election Day grows closer, North Carolina remains as battleground a state as ever. | Opinion
- CNN
Video footage appears to show Russians killing surrendering Ukrainian soldiers
The troops stagger onto a dusty track, then onto their knees, hands placed on their heads. Seconds later, the Ukrainian drone footage shows, they lie motionless.