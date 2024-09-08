News bulletin 2024/09/08 06:24

Latest Stories
- CNN
Trump calls for modifying 25th Amendment to make it possible to remove a vice president
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president” they should be removed from office.
- The Independent
‘Desperate’ Trump is ‘hyper-aware’ that he is slipping mentally and making less sense, his biographer says
‘What we’re seeing now is a reflection of someone who’s very troubled and very desperate,’ says Timothy O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald
- HuffPost
Doug Emhoff Has Perfect Reply To Kimmel's 'Turned Black' Question About Kamala Harris
The second gentleman summed up Donald Trump's racist attacks on his wife, his family and himself with just one word.
- HuffPost
Trump Fumes Over 'Irrelevant' Dick Cheney In Meltdown After Harris Endorsement
Donald Trump said only he could "stop World War III" in a message going after the former GOP vice president and "Comrade Kamala Harris."
- HuffPost
Fox News Host Hits Colleagues With A 'Dare' To Decode Trump's Rambling Answer
Jessica Tarlov called the former president's response "one of the most incoherent things" she's ever heard.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Skewers His Legal Team as They Awkwardly Stand Beside Him
Donald Trump gave a rambling news conference Friday that was unhinged even by his standards, with him blasting his own legal team despite their recent victories for him in other trials.Trump also skewered E. Jean Carroll, his sexual abuse and defamation accuser, and claimed that he was again being treated unfairly by courts in New York City.As Trump aired his grievances at everyone including his own legal team, his defense attorneys, including Alina Habba, were photographed standing awkwardly be
- CNN
She asked Trump about child care. Why she says his answer means he’s ‘not fit to be president’
CNN’s Jake Tapper interviews Reshma Saujani, who asked former President Donald Trump about his ideas for addressing the cost of childcare in the US at an event for the Economic Club of New York.
- The Daily Beast
Planes Targeting Trump, Project 2025 Fly Over Football Games
Vice President Kamala Harris is taking to the sky to run campaign ads.“The DNC is reaching voters where they are,” DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman told CBS News on Saturday, of the campaign’s innovative strategy of flying planes with anti-Project 2025 banners over college football games.At the University of Wisconsin vs. South Dakota game on Saturday, tailgaters, cheeseheads and yoters will be able to see a plane with a banner that reads “Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025,” in reference to the
- Business Insider
Gretchen Whitmer pushes back against polls showing Kamala Harris with sizable leads in Michigan: 'It's just not true'
The high-profile Democratic governor is a cochair of Harris' campaign. She said she expects a close result in Michigan in November.
- USA TODAY
Plan to fly next year? You'll finally need Real ID to do it and the deadline is coming
The deadline to get a Real ID in order to fly is rapidly approaching and will impact all travelers age 18 and over who plan to fly in 2025 and beyond.
- The Hill
Trump responds to DOJ announcement on election interference efforts: ‘I don’t know what it is with poor Russia’
Former President Trump on Saturday dismissed findings from the Justice Department about Russia’s covert efforts to influence the 2024 U.S. elections and joked about whether he should be offended that Vladimir Putin had offered a tongue-in-cheek endorsement of Vice President Harris. Trump held a rally in Wisconsin, where he referenced a Justice Department announcement earlier…
- CNN
Ukraine’s ‘dragon drones’ rain molten metal on Russian positions in latest terrifying battlefield innovation
Ukraine appears to be calling on a fleet of fire-spewing “dragon drones” in its war with Russian invaders, putting a modern twist on a munition used to horrific effect in both world wars.
- HuffPost
Tim Walz's Mom Weighs In On The Rift Between Her Liberal And Conservative Sons
Jeff Walz has criticized his brother's ideology and said he was considering publicly endorsing Donald Trump.
- The New York Times
Hillary Clinton Has Advice on Debating Trump: ‘He Can Be Rattled’
WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton has as much experience as any Democrat in debating Donald Trump. The 2016 presidential campaign, when she was her party’s nominee, included three of the six general-election debates Trump has participated in. Those faceoffs went a long way toward shaping the country’s vision of his candidacy and what he would be like as president. Trump, of course, went on to win the 2016 election — an outcome that still haunts Democrats. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N
- HuffPost
Anderson Cooper Debunks Trump's E. Jean Carroll 'Conspiracy Theory' On-Air
Donald Trump, who was found liable for sexually abusing Carroll, falsely claimed Cooper coached her into accusing him.
- The Daily Beast
Even Trump’s Crypto Allies Think His Sons’ New Startup Is a Stupid Idea
Plans by former president Donald Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, to launch a crypto startup have set off alarm bells among even his staunchest allies in the sector, according to a new report in Politico.The two brothers have spent recent weeks touting World Liberty Financial, their soon-to-be-launched, shrouded-in-secrecy cryptocurrency firm.But a string of mishaps, including Trump family members getting hacked by scammers and concerns about World Liberty’s deep connections to a blockc
- Raleigh News and Observer
Trump speech shows his biggest obstacle to victory in NC might just be himself | Opinion
As Election Day grows closer, North Carolina remains as battleground a state as ever. | Opinion
- HuffPost
Veterans Aren't 'Celebrating' Trump's Latest Arlington Claim: He Has 'No Soul'
Critics slammed the former president over his choice of words while discussing Gold Star families.
- HuffPost
Bill Maher Confronts Trump-Defending 'Real Time' Guest Over Supposed Jan. 6 Outrage
Rich Lowry said that he was “appalled” by the 2021 insurrection — despite also criticizing various legal proceedings against Donald Trump.
- HuffPost
Election Forecaster Allan Lichtman Predicts Winner Between Harris And Trump
The 77-year-old historian gets a lot of attention for his election-year declarations.