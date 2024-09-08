News bulletin 2024/09/08 12:24

Latest Stories
- CNN
Southern California wildfire burns so intensely that it creates its own weather as it spreads, forcing evacuations
Some Southern California residents were forced from their homes Saturday after an explosive wildfire grew by more than 3,000 acres in mere hours – and is burning so intensely that it is creating its own weather.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Amazon Canada is having a huge weekend sale — save up to 85% on tech, home and more
In the mood to shop? Save big on headphones, laptops, juicers and more.
- CNN
Trump calls for modifying 25th Amendment to make it possible to remove a vice president
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president” they should be removed from office.
- HuffPost
Trump Fumes Over 'Irrelevant' Dick Cheney In Meltdown After Harris Endorsement
Donald Trump said only he could "stop World War III" in a message going after the former GOP vice president and "Comrade Kamala Harris."
- HuffPost
Trump Doubles Down On Bogus Gender-Affirming Care Claim His Own Campaign Can't Back Up
The GOP nominee pushed a false claim about surgeries for children similar to one he recently pushed at a far-right group's event.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Skewers His Legal Team as They Awkwardly Stand Beside Him
Donald Trump gave a rambling news conference Friday that was unhinged even by his standards, with him blasting his own legal team despite their recent victories for him in other trials.Trump also skewered E. Jean Carroll, his sexual abuse and defamation accuser, and claimed that he was again being treated unfairly by courts in New York City.As Trump aired his grievances at everyone including his own legal team, his defense attorneys, including Alina Habba, were photographed standing awkwardly be
- Business Insider
Gretchen Whitmer pushes back against polls showing Kamala Harris with sizable leads in Michigan: 'It's just not true'
The high-profile Democratic governor is a cochair of Harris' campaign. She said she expects a close result in Michigan in November.
- The Canadian Press
Trump assails women who accused him of misconduct, days before his debate with Harris
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortly after appearing in court for an appeal of a decision that found him liable for sexual abuse, Donald Trump stepped in front of television cameras Friday and brought up a string of past allegations of other acts of sexual misconduct, potentially reminding voters of incidents that were little-known or forgotten.
- USA TODAY
Plan to fly next year? You'll finally need Real ID to do it and the deadline is coming
The deadline to get a Real ID in order to fly is rapidly approaching and will impact all travelers age 18 and over who plan to fly in 2025 and beyond.
- CNN
Ukraine’s ‘dragon drones’ rain molten metal on Russian positions in latest terrifying battlefield innovation
Ukraine appears to be calling on a fleet of fire-spewing “dragon drones” in its war with Russian invaders, putting a modern twist on a munition used to horrific effect in both world wars.
- HuffPost
Tim Walz's Mom Weighs In On The Rift Between Her Liberal And Conservative Sons
Jeff Walz has criticized his brother's ideology and said he was considering publicly endorsing Donald Trump.
- The New York Times
Hillary Clinton Has Advice on Debating Trump: ‘He Can Be Rattled’
WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton has as much experience as any Democrat in debating Donald Trump. The 2016 presidential campaign, when she was her party’s nominee, included three of the six general-election debates Trump has participated in. Those faceoffs went a long way toward shaping the country’s vision of his candidacy and what he would be like as president. Trump, of course, went on to win the 2016 election — an outcome that still haunts Democrats. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N
- HuffPost
Anderson Cooper Debunks Trump's E. Jean Carroll 'Conspiracy Theory' On-Air
Donald Trump, who was found liable for sexually abusing Carroll, falsely claimed Cooper coached her into accusing him.
- Fortune
Russia’s strategy to rely more China’s yuan is backfiring
"We cannot lend in yuan because we have nothing to cover our foreign currency positions with."
- The Daily Beast
Even Trump’s Crypto Allies Think His Sons’ New Startup Is a Stupid Idea
Plans by former president Donald Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, to launch a crypto startup have set off alarm bells among even his staunchest allies in the sector, according to a new report in Politico.The two brothers have spent recent weeks touting World Liberty Financial, their soon-to-be-launched, shrouded-in-secrecy cryptocurrency firm.But a string of mishaps, including Trump family members getting hacked by scammers and concerns about World Liberty’s deep connections to a blockc
- HuffPost
Election Forecaster Allan Lichtman Predicts Winner Between Harris And Trump
The 77-year-old historian gets a lot of attention for his election-year declarations.
- CBC
U.S. officials say Canadian-owned media channel paid millions in Russian campaign to sway election
The U.S. Justice Department unsealed an indictment against two Russian nationals, accusing them of setting up a conservative media outlet as a front for pro-Kremlin propaganda. Details in the indictment point to Tenet Media, founded in 2023 by the Canadian influencer known as Lauren Chen and her husband, Liam Donavan.Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.7314976
- CNN
Video footage appears to show Russians killing surrendering Ukrainian soldiers
The troops stagger onto a dusty track, then onto their knees, hands placed on their heads. Seconds later, the Ukrainian drone footage shows, they lie motionless.
- CNN
South Carolina senator says university’s Kamala Harris ‘roast’ condones hate speech
The University of South Carolina is under fire for hosting a “comedy roast” of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The event will feature right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos and founder of the Proud Boys Gavin McInnes. CNN’s Victor Blackwell discusses this with South Carolina Senator Tameika Isaac Devine.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Colin Allred shrinks Ted Cruz’s lead in U.S. Senate race, but still lags. By how much?
Here’s the latest from The Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin.