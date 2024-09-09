News bulletin 2024/09/09 08:24

Latest Stories
Melania Trump Breaks Silence to Complain About 2020 Defeat
Melania Trump sort of teased her upcoming memoir again Sunday in a text-based video with voiceover, in which she bemoans the cost of living in America and attempts to “silence” her husband, former President Donald Trump, before a cut to an image of the cover of Melania."The 2020 election results changed our lives forever,” said Melania in the video, posted to her X account Sunday, with each word illustrated in an italicized serif font. “It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, sa
- CNN
Trump calls for modifying 25th Amendment to make it possible to remove a vice president
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president” they should be removed from office.
- The Independent
Kimberly Guilfoyle forced to ask audience to clap as awkward speech falls flat
‘We are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism,’ Donald Trump Jr’s fiancée says to sparse applause
- The Independent
‘Desperate’ Trump is ‘hyper-aware’ that he is slipping mentally and making less sense, his biographer says
‘What we’re seeing now is a reflection of someone who’s very troubled and very desperate,’ says Timothy O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald
- HuffPost
Anderson Cooper Debunks Trump's E. Jean Carroll 'Conspiracy Theory' On-Air
Donald Trump, who was found liable for sexually abusing Carroll, falsely claimed Cooper coached her into accusing him.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Plans to Tower Over Harris in Last-Minute Debate Ask
GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is gearing up to face off against Vice President Kamala Harris at their highly anticipated Sept. 10 debate on ABC News. The former president, however, has at least one more request after flip-flopping over the event’s rules and regulations.In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared that “no boxes or artificial lifts” will be allowed during the debate, equating the use of the height-enhancing items to “cheating.” “No boxes or artificia
- The Independent
Trump’s psychologist niece says he’s ‘dementing’ in wake of ‘gibberish’ answer on childcare question
‘We deserve to be told that there’s a maniac on the loose,’ Mary Trump writes as she lambasts the media
- The Hill
Haley on JD Vance’s comments about women: ‘It’s not helpful’
Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in a Sunday interview that Ohio Sen. JD Vance’s (R) comments on women “are not helpful.” “Just as recently as last week, JD Vance said he’s disoriented and disturbed that the head of the most powerful teachers’ union in the country doesn’t have a single child,” CBS’s Margaret…
- The Independent
Liz Cheney torches Nikki Haley over support for Donald Trump
Cheney and her vice presidential father both say they’ll support Harris over Trump
- Business Insider
Gretchen Whitmer pushes back against polls showing Kamala Harris with sizable leads in Michigan: 'It's just not true'
The high-profile Democratic governor is a cochair of Harris' campaign. She said she expects a close result in Michigan in November.
- The Daily Beast
Planes Targeting Trump, Project 2025 Fly Over Football Games
Vice President Kamala Harris is taking to the sky to run campaign ads.“The DNC is reaching voters where they are,” DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman told CBS News on Saturday, of the campaign’s innovative strategy of flying planes with anti-Project 2025 banners over college football games.At the University of Wisconsin vs. South Dakota game on Saturday, tailgaters, cheeseheads and yoters will be able to see a plane with a banner that reads “Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025,” in reference to the
- USA TODAY
Plan to fly next year? You'll finally need Real ID to do it and the deadline is coming
The deadline to get a Real ID in order to fly is rapidly approaching and will impact all travelers age 18 and over who plan to fly in 2025 and beyond.
- Business Insider
The battle of Kursk hinges on the Russian railroad
Ukraine's foothold in the Kursk battle has disrupted the Russian railroad and could damage its critical role in supporting the Ukraine invasion.
- Deadline
George W. Bush Has No Plans To Endorse Presidential Candidate In 2024 Election
Former President George W. Bush has no plans to endorse a presidential candidate this cycle, despite the fact that Dick Cheney, who was his vice president, said that he will vote for Kamala Harris. His office told NBC News, “President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago.” Bush did not endorse in the 2020 election, …
- The Hill
Trump decries using lift to appear taller during debates: ‘A form of cheating’
Former President Trump posted online saying no props or lifts will be used in the upcoming debate to make one candidate appear taller, calling it cheating. “No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael…
- CNN
Ukraine’s ‘dragon drones’ rain molten metal on Russian positions in latest terrifying battlefield innovation
Ukraine appears to be calling on a fleet of fire-spewing “dragon drones” in its war with Russian invaders, putting a modern twist on a munition used to horrific effect in both world wars.
- HuffPost
Bill Maher Confronts Trump-Defending 'Real Time' Guest Over Supposed Jan. 6 Outrage
Rich Lowry said that he was “appalled” by the 2021 insurrection — despite also criticizing various legal proceedings against Donald Trump.
- The New York Times
Hillary Clinton Has Advice on Debating Trump: ‘He Can Be Rattled’
WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton has as much experience as any Democrat in debating Donald Trump. The 2016 presidential campaign, when she was her party’s nominee, included three of the six general-election debates Trump has participated in. Those faceoffs went a long way toward shaping the country’s vision of his candidacy and what he would be like as president. Trump, of course, went on to win the 2016 election — an outcome that still haunts Democrats. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N
- CNN
‘Appalling’: Fetterman rips US Steel CEO warning as Biden set to block deal
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman reacts to a new warning from US Steel in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash as President Joe Biden is expected to block a deal with Japan’s Nippon Steel.
- The Independent
The Gossip Girl-like dynamics of the Supreme Court
Every family is bound to have drama, including the nine-person ménage on the Supreme Court. Hints of tensions and frustrations were noticeable this part term — with Amy Coney Barrett in the center of the drama. Ariana Baio breaks it down