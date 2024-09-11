News bulletin 2024/09/11 12:29

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
18 Awkward, Yikes, Or Otherwise Ridiculous Presidential Debate Moments
Trump telling Harris to stop laughing at him was a real thing that happened multiple times.
- HuffPost
Drudge Report Sums Up Donald Trump's Debate Performance With 2 Final Words
The conservative website also damningly described it as "The Night Trump Lost It All."
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's Attempt To Explain 'Kamabla' Insult For Kamala Harris Goes Awkwardly Awry
The former president reportedly "laughed a deflated kind of laugh" in the uncomfortable exchange.
- The Daily Beast
Barron Faces NYU Professors Who Signed Letter Saying Trump Was ‘Threat’ to the Republic
Eighteen-year-old Barron Trump’s first day of college at New York University’s Stern School of Business allegedly began by meeting his school’s once outspoken anti-Trump dean.Interim dean J.P. Eggers was one of 14 NYU Stern administrators to sign an October 2020 open letter warning business leaders of then-President Donald Trump’s “threat” to “our republic.” The letter included over 1,000 signatories from business schools across America, including from Harvard, Yale, Cornell, and Columbia. Profe
- HuffPost
Kamala Harris' Campaign Strikes Rawest Of Nerves For Donald Trump In Mocking New Ad
One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lampooned in the spot — with some help from Barack Obama.
- The Independent
Don Jr confronted by restaurant owner who says he lost half his customers over Trump support
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
- People
Donald Trump's Great-Nephew William, 25, Is Nonverbal and Uses a Wheelchair. Here's What William's Dad Wants You to Know
"William is the most courageous and inspirational person I've met," Fred Trump III tells PEOPLE of his son, after recently alleging that Donald said severely disabled people "should just die"
- The Hill
Karl Rove: Trump made a ‘mistake’ by ‘lowering the bar’ for Harris
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
- The Daily Beast
Reporter: What I Learned When Trump Let Me Inspect His Ear
Donald Trump’s ear that was injured in July’s assassination attempt appears to be just fine after all—at least according to a reporter who had an unusually intimate encounter with it.New York Magazine reported Monday that, in a sit-down interview at Mar-a-Lago, the journalist Olivia Nuzzi got a very detailed look at Trump’s right ear—the one he infamously bandaged up for the RNC—and declared that it appeared to be “normal” and “fine.” “An ear had never appeared to have gone through less,” wrote
- The Hill
Carville says Trump made ‘big mistake’ by accepting debate
Democratic strategist James Carville said he thinks former President Trump made a “big mistake” by agreeing to debate Vice President Harris and predicted the Democratic nominee will do “quite well” Tuesday night. “I hate to say this, because you’re not supposed to say it: I think Trump is walking into a giant trap,” Carville said…
- HuffPost
'Just Kidding!': Jimmy Kimmel Hits Trump With Scathing Reminder About Melania
The late night host had a question about the former first lady.
- HuffPost
Ex-RNC Chair Shreds MAGA 'Pretenders' For Calling Him 1 Thing
They need to "just step it down a little bit," said Michael Steele.
- HuffPost
Newspaper Says Harris Is Being Prepped For Debate By Long-Dead Acting Legend
The allegedly resurrected person was playing Trump in practice, The Telegraph initially reported.
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Responds To Report Trump Wants Him Punished If He Wins Election
The "Late Show" host has a plan for ducking Trump's goons if the former president wins.
- The Daily Beast
Incredulous Anderson Cooper Mocks GOP Ex-Rep on Trump Logic
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Monday criticized Republican former Rep. Scott Taylor’s “high school debate” strategy while trying to defend Donald Trump’s false claims about voter fraud.On AC360, Taylor was pressed about Trump’s latest false declaration over the weekend about massive fraud in Pennsylvania regarding mail-in ballots.“He’s lying about this in Pennsylvania. There’s no widespread election voter fraud. There’s no evidence of it in mail-in ballots. People just discount this. It’s like a
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance Pushes Bonkers ‘They’re Eating Cats’ Conspiracy
Undocumented immigrants are coming to kidnap and eat your family pets, Republicans will have you know.Prominent politicians, including JD Vance and their chief internet allies, are spreading a fake far-right conspiracy theory about furry-friend munching migrants. And naturally, Kamala Harris is to blame.“Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar?” Vance posted on X on Monday, along with a video of him
- Deadline
Donald Trump Hit With White Stripes Lawsuit, As Promised — Update
UPDATE, 1:08 PM: “This machine sues fascists.” Jack White said he was going to take Donald Trump to court for using his music, and today, with a tribute to the late great Woody Guthrie, he has. In a jury trial seeking complaint filed Monday in federal court in New York, the musician and his White …
- The Hill
GOP leadership candidate Thune transfers $4 million to NRSC
Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) told colleagues at a special political strategy meeting Tuesday that he will transfer $4 million from his campaign account to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) to help chip away at the big fundraising advantage Senate Democrats have enjoyed so far this cycle. Thune’s transfer from his personal campaign…
- INSIDER
Trump airplane-assault accuser Jessica Leeds calls him a 'sexual predator' and says she's deciding whether to sue
Jessica Leeds testified that Donald Trump groped her on an airplane in testimony for E. Jean Carroll's sexual abuse trial.
- Reuters
Ukraine targets Moscow in biggest drone attack yet
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine targeted the Russian capital on Tuesday in its biggest drone attack so far, killing at least one and wrecking dozens of homes in the Moscow region and forcing around 50 flights to be diverted from airports around Moscow. Russia, the world's biggest nuclear power, said it had destroyed at least 20 Ukrainian attack drones as they swarmed over the Moscow region, which has a population of more than 21 million, and 124 more over eight other regions. At least one person was killed near Moscow, Russian authorities said.