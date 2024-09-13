News bulletin 2024/09/13 08:28

Latest Stories
Report Reveals Very Different Ways Trump And Harris Spent Commercial Breaks In Debate
Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.
Republican Strategist Goes Quiet on CNN When Asked About Trump’s Conspiracy
A CNN panel got extremely heated on Wednesday night as Republican strategist Scott Jennings was asked if he believed Donald Trump’s debate comments about Haitians eating pets were rooted in racism.Jennings, a contributor to the network and former special assistant to George W. Bush, was pressed about the issue on NewsNight With Abby Phillip after the former president and other GOP figures boosted the claim about cats, dogs, and geese being consumed in Springfield, Ohio. Local authorities say the
Trump Reveals Who He Will Blame If He Loses Election
Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he’s defeated on Election Day.“We have a lot of young people here,” Trump said. “My audiences, they’ve gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Donald Trump Tried To Spin His Debate Flop With 3 Words. It Did Not Go Well.
Critics also pointed out that even Trump's presence in a certain room suggested a lack of confidence on his part.
Trump gave Harris a shocking two-word compliment after the debate
Presidential candidates both attended a memorial ceremony at Ground Zero hours after the debate
Jordan Klepper Taunts Trump With A Word He Really, Really Hates
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit one of the former president's sorest spots.
‘Morning Joe’ Crew Howl at Trump’s Debate Performance
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e
Conservatives Roast ‘Creepy’ Trump Over Botched Debate In MSNBC Supercut
Faces familiar to the former president delivered a blistering critique in the montage.
The Moment Trump Couldn’t Resist Bungling
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Election Endorsement Plans
The Kansas City Chief quarterback's wife, Brittany, has been called a supporter by Donald Trump.
Don Jr confronted by restaurant owner who says he lost half his customers over Trump support
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
CNN Fact-Checks ‘Staggeringly Dishonest’ Trump Debate Circus
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina
Jake Tapper Exposes 'Nefarious' Reason For Donald Trump's Debate Calamity
The former president's tactics were "for the dogs," said the CNN anchor.
Kevin McCarthy Gets Laughs After Saying Trump ‘Controlled Himself’ at Debate
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy drew laughs from CNBC hosts on Wednesday after praising former President Trump’s debate performance and insisting he “controlled himself more than normal.”“My money, Trump is going to win,” McCarthy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, insisting that voters had already made up their minds before the primetime debate on Tuesday night.McCarthy, who retired from the House at the end of 2023, told the hosts that Trump had “missed opportunities,” as well as a disad
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Laura Loomer's Racist Comments In Surprising Internet Feud
Greene, who has in the past been accused of making racist statements herself, said Loomer’s comments are not representative of Republicans.
Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris Endorsement Triggers Megyn Kelly Into Meltdown: “Taylor & Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce Are The Epitomes Of Elite Snobs”
Oops! Look what Taylor Swift made Megyn Kelly do! After the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the former Fox News host went into a meltdown on her podcast. “You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor; hope you enjoyed them while …
Father Of Boy Killed In Ohio Bus Crash Rips Vance, Trump For Fanning Hate Against Haitians
“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” said Nathan Clark, denouncing “morally bankrupt” Republicans using his son for political gain.
Harris widens lead over Trump in postdebate poll
Vice President Harris has widened her lead over former President Trump in a survey conducted after they clashed at their Tuesday debate. The Morning Consult poll found Harris leading by 5 points after the high-stakes ABC debate, ticking up from the 3- and 4-point leads she held in the same survey before the event in…
Donald Trump Made A Pretty Unfortunate Mix-Up During The Debate
The former president spread lies about Democrats' position on abortion.
Trump Defends One Of The Most Blatantly Racist Moments From His Past
The former president still can’t wrap his head around the exonerated "Central Park Five."