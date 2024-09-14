News bulletin 2024/09/14 18:24

Latest Stories
Donald Trump Mocked For 'Epic Freudian Slip' About Tim Walz
The former president made two mix-ups about Kamala Harris' running mate in less than a minute.
- The Daily Beast
Laura Loomer Fires Back as Bill Maher Goes There on Donald Trump Affair Rumors
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply be
- HuffPost UK
Vladimir Putin Told To 'End The War In Ukraine In 5 Minutes With 1 Phone Call'
Poland's foreign minister also said the Russian president "wouldn't dare" start a war with the west.
- HuffPost
Lynda Carter, Original Wonder Woman, Tells Arizonans Not To Vote For Her Sister
“I have known Pam my entire life, which is why I sadly cannot endorse her for this or any public office," the actor said.
- The Daily Beast
Wolf Blitzer Says CNN Is Cutting Away From Trump’s ‘Very Weird Statements’
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interrupted coverage of Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Thursday shortly after the former president took a shot at the appearance of one of the moderators from his debate with Kamala Harris earlier this week.Trump was complaining to supporters in Tucson about his Tuesday night showdown with the vice president, replaying grievances towards the ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “These two people were bad news,” Trump said.“They kept screaming at me,” Trump cont
- The Daily Beast
Trump Reveals Who He Will Blame If He Loses Election
Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he’s defeated on Election Day.“We have a lot of young people here,” Trump said. “My audiences, they’ve gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?”Read more at The Daily Beast.
- CNN
Zelensky reveals details of phone call with Trump from two months ago
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sat down for an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss who he will share his peace plan with and details of a phone call two months ago with former President Donald Trump. Watch the full interview on “Fareed Zakaria GPS” this Sunday, September 15 at 10am ET on CNN.
- The Hill
Trump threatens to cut off California wildfire aid if Newsom doesn’t change water policy
Former President Trump threatened to withhold federal aid to battle California wildfires, should he be reelected, if Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) does not change a policy that protects an endangered species of fish. Trump said during a roughly hourlong press conference Friday at his Los Angeles area golf club that if elected, he would give…
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Hits Donald Trump With The Triggering Truth About His New Spin
The New York Times journalist pushed back at the former president's latest claim.
- The Daily Beast
Rod Stewart Takes On Trump With Very Political Message
Rod Stewart made an intervention in the race for the White House on Friday with a plea for aid for Ukraine—and by implication an attack on Donald Trump.The veteran British singer used an appearance at a stadium concert in Cleveland, Ohio, to call explicitly for continued support for Ukraine, calling the Russian invasion “evil” and displaying pictures of the toll it has taken on the country’s people.Stewart, 79, has rarely spoken on political issues in public—but has recently become a Trump criti
- HuffPost
Karl Rove Flips Donald Trump's Insult For Kamala Harris On Ex-President
The veteran GOP strategist asked a scathing question of the former president and Republican nominee.
- The Hill
Harris widens lead over Trump in postdebate poll
Vice President Harris has widened her lead over former President Trump in a survey conducted after they clashed at their Tuesday debate. The Morning Consult poll found Harris leading by 5 points after the high-stakes ABC debate, ticking up from the 3- and 4-point leads she held in the same survey before the event in…
- HuffPost
Trump's Mental Acuity Called Into Question With Devastating Debate Comparison
Abby Phillip spotted the former president's differing answers on a topic right in his "wheelhouse."
- The Daily Beast
How Donald Trump Couldn’t Mask His Feelings During that Debate
Even if former President Donald Trump continues to publicly insist that he won Tuesday night’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, his face told a different story, according to a leading microexpressions expert.“Trump shows anger throughout the debate,” explained Annie Särnblad in a microexpressions analysis done exclusively for the Daily Beast. “Anger is shown in a tight, clenched mouth,” she added. Microexpressions are “the universal facial expressions of our species,” which makes the
- CNN
Watch comedians react to Trump’s fake name of Taliban leader
Comedians react to former President Donald Trump’s use of a fake name of a Taliban leader during the ABC News presidential debate. Watch CNN’s new comedy quiz show, “Have I Got News For You,” Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.
- HuffPost
Seth Meyers Cringes At Incredibly 'Pathetic' Trump Moment On Fox News
"Trump was down on himself and his self-esteem was so low" that he resorted to this little ego booster, the "Late Night" host said.
- HuffPost
Dem Lawmaker Points To Moment That ‘Brought Me Right Back Down To Earth’ After Debate High
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell calls to mind the stark reality check.
- Bloomberg
Trudeau’s Contentious Carbon Tax Loses Support as NDP Pulls Back
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal carbon tax lost more support on Thursday after New Democratic Party leaders opened fire on the way he has implemented the levy.Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFrom Louisville, a Push to Plant Trees for Public HealthFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingNYC Transit Capital Upgrades Face $27 Billion Gap, DiNapol
- The Hill
Trump complicates Speaker Johnson’s plan to avoid government shutdown
Former President Trump is adding another layer of complication to the government funding fight as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) plots his next step to address the looming shutdown deadline. Trump for months has called on Republicans to pair a bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote with a stopgap measure to keep the government open…
- The Independent
Explanation finally revealed for viral image of man holding geese that fueled bizarre pet-eating claims in Ohio
Trump told the crowd at his rally that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the town’s pets and geese