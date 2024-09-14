News bulletin 2024/09/14 21:24

Latest Stories
Donald Trump Mocked For 'Epic Freudian Slip' About Tim Walz
The former president made two mix-ups about Kamala Harris' running mate in less than a minute.
- HuffPost
Bill Maher Goes Big With Trump Prediction: 'I Have The Credibility For This'
"I'm going to make this a very momentous night with a prediction," the "Real Time" host promised.
- The Daily Beast
Laura Loomer Fires Back as Bill Maher Goes There on Donald Trump Affair Rumors
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply be
- The Independent
Explanation finally revealed for viral image of man holding geese that fueled bizarre pet-eating claims in Ohio
Trump told the crowd at his rally that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the town’s pets and geese
- BuzzFeed
Tim Walz's Response To Trump Saying He Has A "Concept Of Plans" Is Going Viral
"As a teacher on a Friday evening, I am feeling this!"
- HuffPost
Lynda Carter, Original Wonder Woman, Tells Arizonans Not To Vote For Her Sister
“I have known Pam my entire life, which is why I sadly cannot endorse her for this or any public office," the actor said.
- The Daily Beast
Wolf Blitzer Says CNN Is Cutting Away From Trump’s ‘Very Weird Statements’
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interrupted coverage of Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Thursday shortly after the former president took a shot at the appearance of one of the moderators from his debate with Kamala Harris earlier this week.Trump was complaining to supporters in Tucson about his Tuesday night showdown with the vice president, replaying grievances towards the ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “These two people were bad news,” Trump said.“They kept screaming at me,” Trump cont
- The Daily Beast
Trump Reveals Who He Will Blame If He Loses Election
Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he’s defeated on Election Day.“We have a lot of young people here,” Trump said. “My audiences, they’ve gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?”Read more at The Daily Beast.
- CNN
Zelensky reveals details of phone call with Trump from two months ago
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sat down for an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss who he will share his peace plan with and details of a phone call two months ago with former President Donald Trump. Watch the full interview on “Fareed Zakaria GPS” this Sunday, September 15 at 10am ET on CNN.
- The Daily Beast
Rod Stewart Takes On Trump With Very Political Message
Rod Stewart made an intervention in the race for the White House on Friday with a plea for aid for Ukraine—and by implication an attack on Donald Trump.The veteran British singer used an appearance at a stadium concert in Cleveland, Ohio, to call explicitly for continued support for Ukraine, calling the Russian invasion “evil” and displaying pictures of the toll it has taken on the country’s people.Stewart, 79, has rarely spoken on political issues in public—but has recently become a Trump criti
- HuffPost
Trump's Mental Acuity Called Into Question With Devastating Debate Comparison
Abby Phillip spotted the former president's differing answers on a topic right in his "wheelhouse."
- The Independent
The Republicans defending Trump’s debunked claims about pet-eating Haitian immigrants
The White House has condemned the baseless claims
- Futurism
Trump's New Crypto Project Is a Type Linked to Organized Crime and Terrorism
The crypto lobby has been pouring boatloads of cash into the latest presidential campaign of former president Donald Trump, who has entirely abandoned his once-hardline stance against digital currencies as the campaign dollars have rolled in. Now, on the back of recent promises to make America the "crypto capital of the world," Trump is prepping […]
- HuffPost
Joy Behar Asks 'The View' If Trump Has 'The Big D' — And Clarity Is Needed, Fast!
When panelist Ana Navarro heard the term "the Big D," she immediately demanded specificity.
- The Hill
Opinion - Maybe it’s time for China to reclaim some stolen Russian land?
Xi Jinping may be reluctant to exercise China’s right to reclaim its historically Chinese territories today, but he must know — as does Putin — that Beijing would have every right to follow in Russia’s footsteps if and when it chooses.
- Business Insider
The US Army put on a sudden show of force out on the far edge of Alaska to send the message it can as Russia and China partner in the Pacific
The 11th Airborne Division led efforts to deploy artillery and over 130 soldiers to the far tip of Alaska as US rivals conducted massive naval drills.
- CNN Business
Trump lashes out at Nasdaq over routine trading halt of Truth Social
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Nasdaq over a routine trading halt in shares of his social media company and even threatened to move the listing to the New York Stock Exchange.
- CBC
Trump peace plan would see Russia keep Ukrainian territory, says Vance
Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance says former U.S. president Donald Trump's plan for peace between Russia and Ukraine would involve creating a fortified 'demilitarized zone' at the current front, as well as assurances that Ukraine would not join NATO or other multinational organizations.
- Bloomberg
Trudeau’s Contentious Carbon Tax Loses Support as NDP Pulls Back
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal carbon tax lost more support on Thursday after New Democratic Party leaders opened fire on the way he has implemented the levy.Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFrom Louisville, a Push to Plant Trees for Public HealthFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingNYC Transit Capital Upgrades Face $27 Billion Gap, DiNapol
- HuffPost
Dem Lawmaker Points To Moment That ‘Brought Me Right Back Down To Earth’ After Debate High
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell calls to mind the stark reality check.