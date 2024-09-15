News bulletin 2024/09/15 06:24

Latest Stories
- The Independent
‘Clearly chicken you weirdo’: People respond to JD Vance sharing video he claims shows migrants grilling cats
The “gotcha” footage posted online by Vance may not be the slam dunk he apparently hoped it would be
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Mocked For 'Epic Freudian Slip' About Tim Walz
The former president made two mix-ups about Kamala Harris' running mate in less than a minute.
- HuffPost
Bill Maher Goes Big With Trump Prediction: 'I Have The Credibility For This'
"I'm going to make this a very momentous night with a prediction," the "Real Time" host promised.
- The Independent
Explanation finally revealed for viral image of man holding geese that fueled bizarre pet-eating claims in Ohio
Trump told the crowd at his rally that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the town’s pets and geese
- BuzzFeed
Tim Walz's Response To Trump Saying He Has A "Concept Of Plans" Is Going Viral
"As a teacher on a Friday evening, I am feeling this!"
- The Daily Beast
Laura Loomer Fires Back as Bill Maher Goes There on Donald Trump Affair Rumors
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply be
- HuffPost
Lynda Carter, Original Wonder Woman, Tells Arizonans Not To Vote For Her Sister
“I have known Pam my entire life, which is why I sadly cannot endorse her for this or any public office," the actor said.
- The Daily Beast
Wolf Blitzer Says CNN Is Cutting Away From Trump’s ‘Very Weird Statements’
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interrupted coverage of Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Thursday shortly after the former president took a shot at the appearance of one of the moderators from his debate with Kamala Harris earlier this week.Trump was complaining to supporters in Tucson about his Tuesday night showdown with the vice president, replaying grievances towards the ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “These two people were bad news,” Trump said.“They kept screaming at me,” Trump cont
- CNN
Zelensky reveals details of phone call with Trump from two months ago
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sat down for an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss who he will share his peace plan with and details of a phone call two months ago with former President Donald Trump. Watch the full interview on “Fareed Zakaria GPS” this Sunday, September 15 at 10am ET on CNN.
- HuffPost
'She's Hot,' Trump Says Of Singer Nicky Jam, Who Is A Man
The former president misgendered the Latin singer, but he seemed to take it in stride.
- The Daily Beast
Rod Stewart Takes On Trump With Very Political Message
Rod Stewart made an intervention in the race for the White House on Friday with a plea for aid for Ukraine—and by implication an attack on Donald Trump.The veteran British singer used an appearance at a stadium concert in Cleveland, Ohio, to call explicitly for continued support for Ukraine, calling the Russian invasion “evil” and displaying pictures of the toll it has taken on the country’s people.Stewart, 79, has rarely spoken on political issues in public—but has recently become a Trump criti
- HuffPost
Trump’s Ranting Review Of Kamala Harris At Debate Has Many People Saying Same Thing
The former president talked about the "same old lies" and more.
- The Daily Beast
‘Morning Joe’ Rolls Bonkers Supercut of Trump’s Arizona Rally
MSNBC’s Morning Joe opened Friday with a montage of some of the wild moments from Donald Trump’s first rally since his debate with Kamala Harris.The compilation used a section from Tuesday’s debate in which the vice president invited viewers to go to one of Trump’s rallies, saying such events are “a really interesting thing to watch.” Harris said during the ABC News head-to-head that attendees would hear Trump talking about Hannibal Lecter and see people leaving out of boredom, but they wouldn’t
- HuffPost
Joy Behar Asks 'The View' If Trump Has 'The Big D' — And Clarity Is Needed, Fast!
When panelist Ana Navarro heard the term "the Big D," she immediately demanded specificity.
- The Hill
Gingrich: Harris acted like ‘spoiled teenager’ at debate
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) slammed Vice President Harris’s performance at the ABC News debate versus former President Trump, claiming she acted like a “spoiled teenager.” Gingrich, in a Fox News op-ed published on Saturday, repeatedly slammed the debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, political “elites” and argued Harris “failed to achieve her…
- Futurism
Trump's New Crypto Project Is a Type Linked to Organized Crime and Terrorism
The crypto lobby has been pouring boatloads of cash into the latest presidential campaign of former president Donald Trump, who has entirely abandoned his once-hardline stance against digital currencies as the campaign dollars have rolled in. Now, on the back of recent promises to make America the "crypto capital of the world," Trump is prepping […]
- Deadline
Donald Trump Loses ‘Electric Avenue’ Legal Battle With Eddy Grant; Jury Could Be Convened Over Compensation From Ex-POTUS – Update
UPDATE, 1:10 PM: Donald Trump is on the hook legally and financially for using Eddy Grant’s 1982 hit song, “Electric Avenue,” without the musician’s permission in an online video promoting Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Friday. District Court Judge John G. Koeltl rejected all of Trump’s legal arguments as …
- CNN
Watch comedians react to Trump’s fake name of Taliban leader
Comedians react to former President Donald Trump’s use of a fake name of a Taliban leader during the ABC News presidential debate. Watch CNN’s new comedy quiz show, “Have I Got News For You,” Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.
- HuffPost
Trump Dodges Springfield Bomb Threat Question After Spreading Racist Lie: 'IDK' About It
The former president claimed he hadn't a clue "what happened" in the Ohio community rocked by the threats.
- Business Insider
The US Army put on a sudden show of force out on the far edge of Alaska to send the message it can as Russia and China partner in the Pacific
The 11th Airborne Division led efforts to deploy artillery and over 130 soldiers to the far tip of Alaska as US rivals conducted massive naval drills.