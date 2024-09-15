News bulletin 2024/09/15 06:24

The Daily Beast

MSNBC’s Morning Joe opened Friday with a montage of some of the wild moments from Donald Trump’s first rally since his debate with Kamala Harris.The compilation used a section from Tuesday’s debate in which the vice president invited viewers to go to one of Trump’s rallies, saying such events are “a really interesting thing to watch.” Harris said during the ABC News head-to-head that attendees would hear Trump talking about Hannibal Lecter and see people leaving out of boredom, but they wouldn’t