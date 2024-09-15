News bulletin 2024/09/15 20:24

Latest Stories
‘Clearly chicken you weirdo’: People respond to JD Vance sharing video he claims shows migrants grilling cats
The “gotcha” footage posted online by Vance may not be the slam dunk he apparently hoped it would be
- CBC
New bilingual sign requirement stirs uproar in N.B. community, prompting mayor to quit
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
- HuffPost
Bill Maher Goes Big With Trump Prediction: 'I Have The Credibility For This'
"I'm going to make this a very momentous night with a prediction," the "Real Time" host promised.
- The Canadian Press
Days of preparation and one final warning. How Kamala Harris got ready for her big debate moment
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
- The Independent
Explanation finally revealed for viral image of man holding geese that fueled bizarre pet-eating claims in Ohio
Trump told the crowd at his rally that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the town’s pets and geese
- The Daily Beast
Laura Loomer Fires Back as Bill Maher Goes There on Donald Trump Affair Rumors
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply b
- HuffPost
'She's Hot,' Trump Says Of Singer Nicky Jam, Who Is A Man
The former president misgendered the Latin singer, but he seemed to take it in stride.
- The Daily Beast
Rod Stewart Takes On Trump With Very Political Message
Rod Stewart made an intervention in the race for the White House on Friday with a plea for aid for Ukraine—and by implication an attack on Donald Trump.The veteran British singer used an appearance at a stadium concert in Cleveland, Ohio, to call explicitly for continued support for Ukraine, calling the Russian invasion “evil” and displaying pictures of the toll it has taken on the country’s people.Stewart, 79, has rarely spoken on political issues in public—but has recently become a Trump criti
- The Hill
Melania Trump blasts FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘A warning to all Americans’
Former first lady Melania Trump blasted the FBI’s 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago in a video posted on social media Saturday morning, cautioning that the rights and freedoms of Americans have to be “respected.” The video, promoting her forthcoming memoir, presents the words of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution set to music, and then features…
- CNN
Political scientist has theory why Trump keeps pushing debunked claim about Haitian immigrants
University of Virginia Center for Politics director Larry Sabato explains why former President Donald Trump continues to push a debunked lie about Haitian immigrants at rallies and public appearances.
- CNN
Watch comedians react to Trump’s fake name of Taliban leader
Comedians react to former President Donald Trump’s use of a fake name of a Taliban leader during the ABC News presidential debate. Watch CNN’s new comedy quiz show, “Have I Got News For You,” Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.
- HuffPost
Ohio Attorney General Leans Into Pet-Eating Lie While Bomb Threats Close Schools
Republicans are amplifying a falsehood that's forcing kindergartners to evacuate their classrooms.
- Futurism
Trump's New Crypto Project Is a Type Linked to Organized Crime and Terrorism
The crypto lobby has been pouring boatloads of cash into the latest presidential campaign of former president Donald Trump, who has entirely abandoned his once-hardline stance against digital currencies as the campaign dollars have rolled in. Now, on the back of recent promises to make America the "crypto capital of the world," Trump is prepping […]
- The Hill
GOP plays blame game after funding bill failure
The House GOP’s inability to coalesce around a strategy to address a looming government funding deadline is sparking a blame game among Republicans, after opposition from multiple factions helped thwart Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) strategy to avert a shutdown at the end of the month. Grappling with his razor-thin House majority, Johnson opted to try…
- LA Times
Trump says he would withhold California fire aid unless Newsom 'signs those papers'
Former President Trump presented a dystopian image of California as a warning about what would happen to the nation if Kamala Harris is elected president.
- HuffPost UK
Putin Accused Of 'Shameless Grandstanding' Over Threat Of War With Nato
Foreign secretary David Lammy said the west "won't be bullied" by the Russian president.
- HuffPost
Trump Declares Hatred For Taylor Swift After Harris Endorsement
"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," the former president and Republican candidate posted on Truth Social of the massively influential pop superstar.
- The Hill
North Carolina and Georgia shift toward toss-up status for Harris
The presidential race is tightening in North Carolina and Georgia, with both now firmly seen as swing states by both parties — a huge turnaround from before Vice President Harris joined the race. With President Biden in the race against former President Trump, Georgia, a state Biden won four years ago, looked out of reach.…
- The Hill
Republicans sued 3 battleground states this week. Here’s what you need to know
Republicans are reprising efforts to legally challenge election laws in three key battleground states that could help decide who wins in November. Michigan, North Carolina and Nevada are targets of the blitz, led by the Republican National Committee (RNC) alongside state parties who are questioning election integrity when it comes to absentee ballots, the use…
- The Canadian Press
Telesat Lightspeed: Canada, Quebec give billions of dollars for satellite production
MONTREAL — The Canadian government on Friday announced a loan of $2.14 billion to satellite operator Telesat to help the company build its broadband satellite constellation, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as Canada’s largest ever space program.