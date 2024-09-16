News bulletin 2024/09/16 08:23

Latest Stories
- The Independent
‘Clearly chicken you weirdo’: People respond to JD Vance sharing video he claims shows migrants grilling cats
The “gotcha” footage posted online by Vance may not be the slam dunk he apparently hoped it would be
- HuffPost
Bill Maher Goes Big With Trump Prediction: 'I Have The Credibility For This'
"I'm going to make this a very momentous night with a prediction," the "Real Time" host promised.
- CBC
New bilingual sign requirement stirs uproar in N.B. community, prompting mayor to quit
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
- The Independent
Explanation finally revealed for viral image of man holding geese that fueled bizarre pet-eating claims in Ohio
Trump told the crowd at his rally that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the town’s pets and geese
- The Daily Beast
Who Is Alleged Trump Golf Course Gunman Ryan Wesley Routh?
The suspected gunman involved in what authorities are calling an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was identified by authorities as Ryan Wesley Routh Sunday night. The 58-year-old allegedly carried an AK-47-style rifle with a scope onto the grounds near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also had two backpacks filled with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera hanging on a nearby fence.Secret Service agents allegedly confronted and shot at Routh after n
- The Canadian Press
Days of preparation and one final warning. How Kamala Harris got ready for her big debate moment
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
- The Daily Beast
Laura Loomer Fires Back as Bill Maher Goes There on Donald Trump Affair Rumors
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply b
- The Daily Beast
AK-47 Gunman With Scope Got in Range of Trump as He Golfed
An apparent assassin got within 500 yards of former President Donald Trump as he golfed in West Palm Beach on Sunday, according to Florida authorities and the FBI.Hidden in bushes near the property line of the Trump International Golf Club, a suspect with an AK-47-style rifle and scope was spotted by a Secret Service agent moving one hole ahead of the former president, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.The sheriff explained at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the agent “engaged”
- The Hill
Harris campaign mocks Trump after his ‘I hate Taylor Swift’ post
Vice President Harris’s campaign mocked former President Trump in a release Sunday after he expressed his dislike for pop superstar Taylor Swift on Truth Social. “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad,” Harris’s campaign said Sunday in a release from spokesperson Sarafina Chitika on the social…
- HuffPost
'She's Hot,' Trump Says Of Singer Nicky Jam, Who Is A Man
The former president misgendered the Latin singer, but he seemed to take it in stride.
- WWD
Kamala Harris Sparkles in Custom LaQuan Smith Dress at Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Dinner
Harris' latest look marked a glamorous departure from her typical pantsuit.
- Variety
John Oliver Says Trump Won’t Accept Election Loss: ‘If You’re Not Concerned, You Haven’t Been Watching’
Walking the red carpet of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, comedian John Oliver told Variety‘s Marc Malkin that Donald Trump likely would not accept a loss in this year’s upcoming election. “It’s gonna be very, very close,” Oliver said. “And if Trump loses, he’s not going to accept it, making the fact that it’s going …
- The Hill
Melania Trump blasts FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘A warning to all Americans’
Former first lady Melania Trump blasted the FBI’s 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago in a video posted on social media Saturday morning, cautioning that the rights and freedoms of Americans have to be “respected.” The video, promoting her forthcoming memoir, presents the words of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution set to music, and then features…
- Deadline
Donald Trump Loses ‘Electric Avenue’ Legal Battle With Eddy Grant; Jury Could Be Convened Over Compensation From Ex-POTUS – Update
UPDATE, 1:10 PM: Donald Trump is on the hook legally and financially for using Eddy Grant’s 1982 hit song, “Electric Avenue,” without the musician’s permission in an online video promoting Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Friday. District Court Judge John G. Koeltl rejected all of Trump’s legal arguments as …
- Futurism
Trump's New Crypto Project Is a Type Linked to Organized Crime and Terrorism
The crypto lobby has been pouring boatloads of cash into the latest presidential campaign of former president Donald Trump, who has entirely abandoned his once-hardline stance against digital currencies as the campaign dollars have rolled in. Now, on the back of recent promises to make America the "crypto capital of the world," Trump is prepping […]
- CNN
Zelensky says Putin is afraid of the Russian people. Here’s why
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sits down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who explains what he thinks is going on in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind and why he says Putin is most afraid of the Russian people.
- The Hill
Gingrich: Harris acted like ‘spoiled teenager’ at debate
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) slammed Vice President Harris’s performance at the ABC News debate versus former President Trump, claiming she acted like a “spoiled teenager.” Gingrich, in a Fox News op-ed published on Saturday, repeatedly slammed the debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, political “elites” and argued Harris “failed to achieve her…
- CNN
Watch comedians react to Trump’s fake name of Taliban leader
Comedians react to former President Donald Trump’s use of a fake name of a Taliban leader during the ABC News presidential debate. Watch CNN’s new comedy quiz show, “Have I Got News For You,” Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.
- The Hill
Opinion - With fact-checks like these, how does truth stand a chance?
ABC actually disseminated false information under the mantle of fact-checking, and that's a real problem.
- Rolling Stone
Mike Lindell Group Accused of ‘Impersonating’ Election Cybersecurity Initiative
Lindell’s Election Crime Bureau emailed election officials requesting their home addresses and info about how they monitor security threats