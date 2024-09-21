News bulletin 2024/09/21 12:24

Latest Stories
- WWD
Melania Trump’s Modeling Days Revealed by Photographers
Three fashion photographers, who worked with the former first lady, described their time together, including two nude shoots.
- Yahoo News Canada
'I don't think I've ever respected Jagmeet Singh more': Canadians back NDP leader after 'corrupted b------' altercation with hecklers in Ottawa
Jagmeet Singh's training as an MMA fighter in high school is being credited for his confidence in standing up against "bullies."
- HuffPost
Trump’s Alarming Use Of A Word With A Deep Fascist History
Most people didn't notice when the former president used the term in a Truth Social post. But white nationalists did.
- BuzzFeed
"I Never Looked Back": Republicans Are Revealing The "Breaking Point" Moments That Made Them Stop Supporting Trump
"I still kick myself and lament my voting decision in light of all that has transpired since."
- HuffPost
Pollster Exposes ‘Dog Whistle’ In Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Attack On Kamala Harris
One word "stinks of a racial trope," explained Cornell Belcher.
- The Independent
Fox News hosts furious after Kamala Harris gets jubilant reception at ‘meanest’ spice shop
Vice president said her visit to Penzeys Spices gave her some much-needed respite from debate prep against her Republican rival
- Reuters
U.S. national tortured to death in Ukraine by Russian soldiers, Moscow says
Russell Bentley, a U.S. national who went missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine early this year, is believed to have been tortured to death by Russian soldiers who are now set to go on trial, Russia's top investigative body said on Friday. Bentley died in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in April, Margarita Simonyan, head of Russia's state media outlet RT, wrote at the time, saying he had been "fighting there for our guys" and working with Russia's Sputnik news service.
- The Hill
Opinion - Is China preparing to attack Japan?
China may be preparing a surprise attack against Japan, involving a massive missile barrage against all major U.S. and Japanese military installations, in order to maximize the effectiveness of a massive amphibious operation to conquer Taiwan.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Gloats Debate Audience ‘Went Crazy’—But There Was None
Donald Trump said the audience at last week’s presidential debate “went crazy” for him.The only problem? The debate didn’t have a live audience.In a Wednesday appearance on the Fox News talk show Gutfeld!, Trump again criticized the fairness of the debate’s moderation by ABC News anchors Linsey Davis and David Muir.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's
- HuffPost
Lady Gaga's Dad Endorses Trump On Fox, And You Won't Believe How He Describes Him
Her father's praise for Trump might make it tough for the singer to keep her poker face.
- CNN
Reporter presses GOP governor about correcting Trump’s false statements
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH), who has repeatedly corrected Trump’s false statements about Haitian migrants in Ohio, says he hasn’t called the former president because he doesn’t think it would do any good.
- Reuters
Russia warns West and Ukraine of 'disastrous consequences' if Kyiv moves against Belarus
Russia warned the West and Ukraine on Friday of "disastrous consequences" if Kyiv moved against close Russian ally Belarus, making clear it would intervene to defend a country where it has deployed tactical nuclear weapons. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that Moscow was concerned by what she called increasingly "provocative" activity on the border with Belarus, saying she did not rule out that there could be attempts to escalate in the region. Days after Ukraine's surprise Aug. 6 incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko - a loyal ally of President Vladimir Putin - suggested, without providing evidence, that Kyiv may have ideas about attacking Belarus.
- HuffPost
Guess Who's Set To Play JD Vance In Tim Walz’s Debate Prep Sessions
They have a record of telling the truth on Fox News.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tells Jewish GOP Group Who He’d Blame for Losing: Jews
Donald Trump said Jewish Americans would be to blame if he lost the election—as he attacked the most senior Jewish elected official as “Hamas all the way.”The Republican candidate used a speech Thursday to Jewish Republicans called “Fighting Antisemitism in America” to make the series of astonishing claims.He attacked the Jewish community for appearing likely to vote more Democratic than Republican, and said, “In my opinion the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss if I’m at 40 per ce
- BuzzFeed
I'm Shocked That This Fox News Segment Broke Down Why Women Largely Prefer Harris Over Trump
Breaking news: Women don't like being called dumb.
- CNN
Johnson said he believes Trump ‘understands’ House GOP doesn’t have the votes to pass SAVE Act
House Speaker Mike Johnson believes President Donald Trump understands that House Republicans do not have the votes to pass the SAVE Act, following a private meeting between the two men on Thursday night.
- The Canadian Press
Quebec premier calls on Bloc Québécois to help topple Trudeau government next week
QUÉBEC — Quebec Premier François Legault on Thursday urged the Bloc Québécois to help topple the federal Liberal government and trigger an election, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to disrespect the will of the province.
- The Hill
Support for Taylor Swift get-out-the-vote efforts falls after Super Bowl conspiracy theory
More than half of voters in a new survey say they support pop star Taylor Swift’s get-out-the-vote effort to push her fans to vote in this year’s election, but the number is down 15 points from February following a conspiracy theory surrounding the idea of a rigged Super Bowl. The newly released Monmouth University poll…
- Reuters
Trump cancels appearance with Polish President Duda in Pennsylvania
Donald Trump's joint appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the battleground state of Pennsylvania has been canceled, according to a source familiar with the Republican presidential candidate's plans. Trump and Duda had been planning to attend the unveiling of a monument at a Polish-American Catholic shrine north of Philadelphia on Sunday. It was not immediately clear why the appearance was canceled or if Trump would meet Duda at another time or place.
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s Shortest-Lived Aide Is ‘Working Alongside’ Kamala Harris
Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured political aide has a new gig in Washington—advising the Democratic nominee for president. Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously served as Trump’s White House communications director for just 10 days in 2017, said Thursday he’s now “working alongside” Kamala Harris’ campaign. The advisory role isn’t within the campaign itself, he said during a panel at a crypto conference. Instead, he says the veep’s team has called on him to help develop her policies on digital asset