News bulletin 2024/09/22 09:24

- WWD
Melania Trump’s Modeling Days Revealed by Photographers
Three fashion photographers, who worked with the former first lady, described their time together, including two nude shoots.
- Variety
Janet Jackson Believes U.S. Election Will End in ‘Mayhem,’ Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Is ‘Not Black’: ‘I Was Told They Discovered Her Father Was White’
Janet Jackson warned voters of the potential chaos surrounding the upcoming November election in a recent interview with The Guardian. The Grammy-winning singer also repeated false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity. “’Well, you know what they supposedly said?'” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s …
- HuffPost
Trump’s Alarming Use Of A Word With A Deep Fascist History
Most people didn't notice when the former president used the term in a Truth Social post. But white nationalists did.
- BuzzFeed
"I Never Looked Back": Republicans Are Revealing The "Breaking Point" Moments That Made Them Stop Supporting Trump
"I still kick myself and lament my voting decision in light of all that has transpired since."
- The Wrap
Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr’s Affair Was Exposed Because He Bragged to Friends About Her Nudes (Report)
The star NY Magazine Washington correspondent is on leave pending a third party investigation The post Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr’s Affair Was Exposed Because He Bragged to Friends About Her Nudes (Report) appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Independent
Fox News hosts furious after Kamala Harris gets jubilant reception at ‘meanest’ spice shop
Vice president said her visit to Penzeys Spices gave her some much-needed respite from debate prep against her Republican rival
- Reuters
U.S. national tortured to death in Ukraine by Russian soldiers, Moscow says
Russell Bentley, a U.S. national who went missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine early this year, is believed to have been tortured to death by Russian soldiers who are now set to go on trial, Russia's top investigative body said on Friday. Bentley died in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in April, Margarita Simonyan, head of Russia's state media outlet RT, wrote at the time, saying he had been "fighting there for our guys" and working with Russia's Sputnik news service.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Slams Bill Maher for Having ‘Dumb as a Rock Bimbo’ Stephanie Ruhle on His Show
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to blast Bill Maher and his HBO evening talk show in a heavily punctuated bluster on Friday. The former president, who accused Maher of suffering from “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” and called him a “befuddled mess,” also focused his ire on Sept. 20 episode guests Stephanie Ruhle and Bret Stephens.Ruhle, whom the former president referred to as a “‘dumb as a rock’ bimbo” from “MSDNC,” hosts the The 11th Hour on MSNBC. The Republican presidential nominee’s name-cal
- The Hill
Opinion - The supreme crisis of Chief Justice John Roberts
Chief Justice John Roberts is facing a scandal after the New York Times published leaked confidential information from the Supreme Court, which could only have come from one of the nine members of the Court.
- The Hill
Opinion - Is China preparing to attack Japan?
China may be preparing a surprise attack against Japan, involving a massive missile barrage against all major U.S. and Japanese military installations, in order to maximize the effectiveness of a massive amphibious operation to conquer Taiwan.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Hate-Watches Oprah’s Interview With Kamala Harris at MAGA Rally
GOP nominee Donald Trump rated a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Sept. 19 Oprah interview as a “total disaster” during his Saturday campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.“Did you see her on Oprah?” Trump asked the crowd. “That’s not gonna be president, and Oprah didn’t know what the hell to do. Oprah was like embarrassed. She wanted to hide under the table, but she’s a professional, and she was able to sort of disguise it.”The former president claimed that Harris was “not competent”
- GOBankingRates
5 States You Should Avoid Relocating To If Trump Wins In November
In any presidential election, different states are impacted in different ways depending on the winner. That will hold true in the 2024 presidential election as well. Some states will likely get an...
- The Hill
Trump said he would recognize the Lumbee Tribe if elected
Former President Trump said during a campaign event in North Carolina on Saturday that he would recognize the Lumbee Tribe if he was elected for a second term. “The Lumbee Tribe has been wrongfully denied federal recognition for more than a century,” Trump said while campaigning in Wilmington, N.C., suggesting 100 years wasn’t “that long.”…
- Sky video
'Russians will repent for being with him': Gazprom official turned Ukrainian fighter has message for Putin
A former chief spokesperson for Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy giant, is fighting in Ukraine - against Russia - and has just ditched his Russian passport for a Ukrainian one.
- The Independent
No cents of shame: Trump unveils new commemorative coin for $100 in latest merchandise grab
‘This beautiful, limited-edition coin commemorates our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity, and putting America first,’ the former president says
- CNN
Reporter presses GOP governor about correcting Trump’s false statements
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH), who has repeatedly corrected Trump’s false statements about Haitian migrants in Ohio, says he hasn’t called the former president because he doesn’t think it would do any good.
- Business Insider
A Russian warlord who seemingly put a machine gun on a Cybertruck says Elon Musk 'remotely disabled' the militarized EV
Ramzan Kadyrov previously claimed the pickup was a gift from Musk and suggested he might send it into war against Ukraine.
- CNN
Harris’ cash edge funds advertising blitz as Elon Musk cuts big check to House Republicans, new filings show
Kamala Harris entered September – and the closing weeks of the presidential campaign – with significantly more available campaign cash than Donald Trump, new federal filings show, after setting a grassroots fundraising record during her first full month as the Democratic presidential nominee.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Rants, ‘Women Won’t Even Think About Abortion If I Win’
Donald Trump, who has taken credit for abolishing women’s constitutional right to abortion with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, vowed in a lengthy Truth Social post on Friday night to “PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE”.The Republican presidential candidate appears to be trying to strike a more moderate position on women’s rights as Vice President Kamala Harris keeps hammering him on the issue of reproductive freedom.“WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN
- HuffPost
Hillary Clinton Swipes At Donald Trump On 'The Tonight Show' Without ID'ing Him
“I wonder who you’re talking about," host Jimmy Fallon deadpanned to the former secretary of state.