News bulletin 2024/09/23 08:29

- Fortune
Data scientist nails the Trump gaffe that started what looks today like a building Harris landslide
"That event, and not the debate that just made things worse for Trump, marked the decisive turning point in the campaign."
- Variety
Janet Jackson Believes U.S. Election Will End in ‘Mayhem,’ Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Is ‘Not Black’: ‘I Was Told They Discovered Her Father Was White’
Janet Jackson warned voters of the potential chaos surrounding the upcoming November election in a recent interview with The Guardian. The Grammy-winning singer also repeated false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity. “’Well, you know what they supposedly said?'” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s …
- BBC
'I hate Trump, she likes him - we both think he staged assassination attempts'
A pro-Trump wellness influencer and a suburban Democrat share a conspiracy theory - how did it spread so far?
- Fresno Bee
Which modern president put in the fewest work hours? No surprise: It’s Donald J. Trump
A letter to the editor of The Fresno Bee reports a study that looked at the work habits of the chief executives.
- CNN
Kim Jong Un on ‘rampage,’ punishing local officials over over floods
According to South Korea intelligence, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ordered executions of local officials following catastrophic flooding. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
- HuffPost
JD Vance Mercilessly Mocked Over His Springfield, Ohio, 'Challenge'
Donald Trump's running mate went after the media and continued to take aim at the community rocked by his racist lie.
- The Wrap
Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr’s Affair Was Exposed Because He Bragged to Friends About Her Nudes | Report
The star NY Magazine Washington correspondent is on leave pending a third-party investigation The post Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr’s Affair Was Exposed Because He Bragged to Friends About Her Nudes | Report appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
Trump Bashes Oprah Over Harris Event In Late Night Meltdown: 'This Isn't The Real' Her
The GOP nominee wrote that the media mogul wanted to “crawl under a table” when she spoke with the vice president.
- The Hill
Trump’s shutdown push falls flat with Republicans
House Republicans are overwhelmingly dismissing former President Trump’s calls for a government shutdown in the absence of a proof-of-citizenship voting bill being signed into law, a public break from the GOP presidential nominee in the lead-up to the November election. A group of Republicans this week rejected a bill that combined a six-month continuing resolution…
- USA TODAY
Historian who predicted 9 of the last 10 elections says 2024 pick set off 'avalanche'
Allan Lichtman told USA TODAY his 2024 choice set off an "avalanche." Here's why he thinks Americans love political predictions.
- CNN
‘That is almost the ball game’: Panel reacts to new Harris-Trump polling – full interview
On CNN’s State of the Union, CNN Political Commentator Kate Bedingfield, CNN Political Commentator Jamal Simmons, and Republican strategists Erin Perrine and Brad Todd discuss new national polling showing Harris leading Trump and the controversy engulfing the North Carolina gubernatorial race.
- Business Insider
Video shows enormous explosion at Russian ammunition depot that Ukraine says housed munitions from North Korea
The Ukrainian military said that 2,000 tons of munitions, including some from North Korea, had arrived at the depot before the strike.
- Associated Press
Department won't provide election security after sheriff's posts about Harris yard signs
A local Ohio elections board says the county sheriff's department will not be used for election security following a social media post by the sheriff saying people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses recorded so that immigrants can be sent to live with them if the Democratic vice president wins the November election. In a statement on the Portage County Democrats' Facebook page, county board of elections chair Randi Clites said members voted 3-1 Friday to remove the sheriff's department from providing security during in-person absentee voting.
- Sky video
'Russians will repent for being with him': Gazprom official turned Ukrainian fighter has message for Putin
A former chief spokesperson for Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy giant, is fighting in Ukraine - against Russia - and has just ditched his Russian passport for a Ukrainian one.
- The Hill
Ex-NYPD chief on Trump’s deportation talk: ‘Good luck with that one’
Former NYPD Chief Bill Bratton on bid former President Trump “good luck” regarding the former president’s pledge to expel millions of migrants in the largest deportation program in American history. “Former President Trump is talking about deporting 10 million to 15 million people. Good luck with that one … I spent enough time in Latin…
- The Hill
Trump said he would recognize the Lumbee Tribe if elected
Former President Trump said during a campaign event in North Carolina on Saturday that he would recognize the Lumbee Tribe if he was elected for a second term. “The Lumbee Tribe has been wrongfully denied federal recognition for more than a century,” Trump said while campaigning in Wilmington, N.C., suggesting 100 years wasn’t “that long.”…
- CBC
The U.S. needs a few good allies. Does it still need Canada?
There's a brief, delicious little vignette at the beginning of military historian Tim Cook's latest book that neatly captures the essence of Canada's decades-long national security and defence relationship with the United States.Speaking in Kingston, Ont. with Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King at his side, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared that "the people of the United States would not stand idly by if domination of Canadian soil is threatened by any other Empire."King — who obv
- The Hill
Opinion - The ‘scared majority’ could deliver a landslide victory for Trump
These times are different. The fear is building.
- The Independent
No cents of shame: Trump unveils new commemorative coin for $100 in latest merchandise grab
‘This beautiful, limited-edition coin commemorates our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity, and putting America first,’ the former president says
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Hate-Watches Oprah’s Interview With Kamala Harris at MAGA Rally
GOP nominee Donald Trump rated a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Sept. 19 Oprah interview as a “total disaster” during his Saturday campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.“Did you see her on Oprah?” Trump asked the crowd. “That’s not gonna be president, and Oprah didn’t know what the hell to do. Oprah was like embarrassed. She wanted to hide under the table, but she’s a professional, and she was able to sort of disguise it.”The former president claimed that Harris was “not competent”