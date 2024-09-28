News bulletin 2024/09/28 07:24

Latest Stories
- People
Boy, 12, and Grandfather Found Dead Inside Tent During Camping Trip: 'Tragic Circumstances'
An inquest in the U.K. has heard Kaicy Brown was found unresponsive alongside his grandfather David Brown, according to news reports
- CBC
CTV says staffers who altered Poilievre clip 'no longer' work for its news team
CTV has dropped two members of its news team after an altered clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to air in a recent national news report, according to a statement from the network posted to social media.The network said it "conducted an investigation to determine whether a breach of our editorial policies and practices had occurred in this case." It said the probe found "two members of the CTV News team are responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular st
- Country Living
Why 'AGT' Season 19 Winner Richard Goodall Won't Win the $1 Million Prize
Richard Goodall is the winner of 'AGT' season 19. But there is a complicated reason why the former janitor won't receive the total $1 million prize.
- HuffPost
Trump Insists People Leaving His Rally Aren't Really Leaving His Rally
"The people that you see leaving? Because nobody ever leaves," Donald Trump told rallygoers. "And when they do, I finish up quick."
- The Hill
Amanpour: Melania Trump’s ‘mainstream media’ remark is ‘dangerous’
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour is chastising former first lady Melania Trump over comments she made attacking the mainstream media in a recent interview. “Mrs Trump is mistaken, political violence is not the fault of the ‘mainstream media’ and I wish she would take back this false and dangerous accusation,” Amanpour wrote in a social media…
- Cosmo
Julia Fox goes naked, wearing nothing but an XXL hair bra
Julia Fox's hairstylist shares behind-the-scenes photos from her Flaunt magazine shoot. The actor appears naked with nothing but her XXL hair covering her up.
- The Independent
Three more prominent Republicans ‘put country over party’ and endorse Harris
Numerous former Republican elected officials have voiced support for Harris over Donald Trump in this election
- BuzzFeed
Kamala Harris Trolled Donald Trump's Crowd Sizes Again, And This Little Jab Is Definitely Going To Set Him Off
Truth Social is about to be lit.
- The Canadian Press
Court revives lawsuit of Black pastor who was arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers
Montgomery, Ala. (AP) — The police officers who arrested a Black pastor while he watered his neighbor's plants can be sued, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, reversing a lower court judge's decision to dismiss the pastor's lawsuit.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Turns Trump’s Latest ‘Brand Crap’ Into Brutal Dig At Donald Trump Jr.
"Hold on to your MAGA hats because this one is going to cost you," joked the late-night TV host.
- BuzzFeed
I Prayed For Years That No One Would Discover The Issue With My Private Parts. Now I'm Done Hiding.
"I now understand that trauma derives a lot of its power from the shame we layer upon it. I know that one way to deprive a challenging experience of some of that power is to let others in."
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Unexpected Trump 'Mental Lapse' Where He 'Forgot To Keep Lying'
The former president made an admission that stunned the late night host.
- The Hill
Bannon issues ‘message to MAGA’ from prison
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon penned a message of advice to the “Make America Great Again” movement — a nod to former President Trump’s 2016 campaign motto — ahead of Election Day, writing from Danbury Prison in Connecticut that “the moment is now on our side.” “[Vice President] Harris has peaked,” Bannon wrote in an…
- Hello!
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz make rare public outing after heartbreaking news
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared in high spirits on Wednesday as they stepped out in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. See glamorous photos...
- Hello!
Victoria Beckham wears her most daring outfit yet at Paris Fashion Week
The designer and wife of David Beckham stepped out ahead of her spring/summer '25 show this evening - see photos
- Hello!
Princess Kate just wore a beanie hat for the first time - and now we want one
In Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton's book, a new Middleton family picture can be seen and in it, Prince William's wife is wearing a beanie hat on a walk with her mother Carole, her dad Michael sister Pippa and James. The Princess of Wales has never worn this style of hat publicly before.
- Glamour
Hailey and Justin Bieber Have Their First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby Jack Blues
Sushi time at last.
- Hello!
Exclusive: Why Prince Harry is currently 'focused on his solo work' — without Meghan Markle
desc: Prince Harry's solo trip to New York City this week led to speculation that he and wife Meghan Markle may be splitting their business interests, but HELLO! understands that this was always the long term plan. Find out more here...
- Teen Vogue
Camila Cabello Is Officially Entering Her Risqué Fashion Era with Rabanne
First up: no top, just a bag.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward Gets Brutal Injury News
This former Boston Bruins forward is going to miss a good amount of time.