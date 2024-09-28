News bulletin 2024/09/28 07:24

CBC

CTV has dropped two members of its news team after an altered clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to air in a recent national news report, according to a statement from the network posted to social media.The network said it "conducted an investigation to determine whether a breach of our editorial policies and practices had occurred in this case." It said the probe found "two members of the CTV News team are responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular st