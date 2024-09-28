News bulletin 2024/09/28 21:23

Latest Stories
- Snopes
Fact Check: Yes, Photo Authentically Shows Diddy, Trump and Melania
"You know [Combs] is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy," Trump said of the rapper in 2012.
- CBC
CTV says staffers who altered Poilievre clip 'no longer' work for its news team
CTV has dropped two members of its news team after an altered clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to air in a recent national news report, according to a statement from the network posted to social media.The network said it "conducted an investigation to determine whether a breach of our editorial policies and practices had occurred in this case." It said the probe found "two members of the CTV News team are responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular st
- Futurism
Confused Trump Issues Garbled Warning About "Nuclear Warming"
During a speech from Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, former president Donald Trump gave a mind-meltingly dumb assertion that we should be more worried about "nuclear warming" than actual global warming. "What happened to the environment?" he told a room full of reporters. "They don't mention it. They don't mention that […]
- The Independent
Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over House Speaker: ‘I don’t think Republicans deserve to be re-elected’
The Speaker defied Donald Trump by letting the House vote to approve a spending bill to keep the government funded until December, even though it included no provisions to tighten elections
- HuffPost
Trump Insists People Leaving His Rally Aren't Really Leaving His Rally
"The people that you see leaving? Because nobody ever leaves," Donald Trump told rallygoers. "And when they do, I finish up quick."
- CBC
A 9-year push to increase P.E.I.'s population has radically changed the Island
More than 20,000 people have arrived from other countries, almost 30,000 have left for other provinces while even more arrived from other parts of Canada, and more than 10,000 are foreign nationals living on P.E.I. on temporary permits.This motion of people has caused crises in housing, health care, and general pressure on provincial infrastructure of all kinds.The mass migration to and from P.E.I. dates back to 2015, when Wade MacLauchlan became leader of the Liberal Party and premier at the sa
- The Canadian Press
As the Ukraine war enters a critical period, the EU moves ahead without the US
BRUSSELS (AP) — As the war in Ukraine enters a critical period, the European Union has decided that it must take responsibility for what it sees as an existential threat to security in its own neighborhood and is preparing to tackle some of the financial burden, perhaps even without the United States.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Turns Trump’s Latest ‘Brand Crap’ Into Brutal Dig At Donald Trump Jr.
"Hold on to your MAGA hats because this one is going to cost you," joked the late-night TV host.
- The Hill
Five takeaways from Trump’s Michigan town hall
Former President Trump visited the key battleground of Michigan on Friday for a town hall conversation in which he attacked Vice President Harris over policies he says have hurt the state’s auto industry. Trump sat for a conversation moderated by Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn and took questions from the audience, but the night felt…
- The Canadian Press
Trump and Zelenskyy meet in New York as election holds high stakes for US support for Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met face-to-face with Donald Trump on Friday with public tensions rising between the two over Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion and in the midst of the U.S. presidential election.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Opinion: Trump lied about mail-in voting. Now the GOP is spending millions to fix his mess.
Trump has a habit of shooting himself in the foot, and the Republican Party has to turn around and pay the hospital bill.
- USA TODAY
'He has made me feel unsafe': Ohio sheriff's Kamala Harris Facebook post draws complaints
Ohio residents have lodged complaints to state Attorney General Dave Yost over Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski's Facebook post about Kamala Harris signs.
- The Canadian Press
'I wasn't thinking about sex,' Conservative MP says after being accused of homophobia
OTTAWA — Accusations of homophobia and partisan jabs took centre stage in the House of Commons on Thursday as MPs debated another Conservative motion aimed at toppling the government, after their first attempt failed.
- The Canadian Press
Russia invokes its nuclear capacity in a UN speech that's full of bile toward the West
Russia's top diplomat warned Saturday against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,” delivering a U.N. General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.
- The Canadian Press
Trump launches a new business venture during his campaign: $100,000 watches
He's sold Bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency during his third campaign for president. Now, Donald Trump is launching a new business venture: diamond-encrusted watches.
- Time
Exclusive: New Bill Would Prevent Trump from Quashing His Criminal Cases
Adam Schiff's bill would prevent a sitting President from dismissing a criminal prosecution against him or herself.
- The Hill
Minnesota poll shows Harris widening lead over Trump
Vice President Harris’s support in the state of Minnesota ticked up compared to former President Trump, her political rival, according to a survey released Thursday. The KSTP/SurveyUSA poll showed Harris had a 6-point lead over Trump, 50 percent to 44 percent, in the state while 4 percent were undecided and 2 percent preferred another presidential…
- The Hill
Gallego holds double-digit lead over Lake, Arizona Senate polls show
Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego (Ariz.) holds double-digit leads over Republican nominee Kari Lake in the Arizona Senate race, according to a pair of recent polls. A Fox News survey released Thursday showed Gallego with a 13-point lead, 55 percent to 42 percent, among likely voters in the state, and a 14-point advantage, 56 percent to 42…
- CNN
‘Who did the vetting?’: GOP strategist reacts to Vance appearing with pastor who said Harris uses ‘witchcraft’
Evangelical preacher Lance Wallnau says that Vice President Harris has used “witchcraft.” A panel of experts react.
- HuffPost
Trump Is Now Shilling $100,000 Watches On Truth Social As Election Nears
The 2024 Republican presidential candidate has promoted the sale of other products, including digital trading cards, bibles, cologne and sneakers.