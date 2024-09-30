News bulletin 2024/09/30 08:24

Latest Stories
- The Independent
‘Not normal’: Social media reacts after Trump makes bizarre comments about a fly he’s bothered by on stage
An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin
- Snopes
Fact Check: Yes, Photo Authentically Shows Diddy, Trump and Melania
"You know [Combs] is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy," Trump said of the rapper in 2012.
- The Daily Beast
‘SNL’ Rips Trump for Calling Kamala Harris ‘Mentally Disabled’
Although Colin Jost and Michael Che talked a bit about the major political shakeups they missed over the summer, when it comes to making fun of Donald Trump, the last few weeks alone gave them plenty of material.“Two hours ago, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris ‘a mentally disabled person,’” Jost said. “Which is amazing: I cannot believe Trump admitted he lost the debate to a mentally disabled person.”Colin added, “You can really tell Trump is worried about this election because now he’s just la
- The Daily Beast
Kevin McCarthy Gets Defensive Addressing Trump Calling Harris ‘Mentally Disabled’
Former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy turned into a defensive and evasive mess Sunday when confronted with false remarks by his party’s presidential nominee, former president Donald Trump, that his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is “mentally disabled.”CNN Inside Politics host Manu Raju played McCarthy clips from a Trump rally in Wisconsin Saturday, where he said, “Joe Biden became mentally impaired, Kamala was born that way, she was born that way,” before going on to say “only a menta
- The Independent
Lindsey Graham hit with fact check after repeating Trump’s immigrant crime claims
Ex-president has repeated figures suggesting the Biden-Harris administration has let in thousands of criminals – but the data tells a slightly different story
- BBC
What I found on the secretive tropical island they don't want you to see
BBC reporter gains access to the remote ocean territory despite UK and US attempts to stop her.
- The Canadian Press
Trump escalates attacks on Harris' mental fitness and suggests she should be prosecuted
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump escalated his personal attacks on his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, on Sunday by repeating an insult that she was “mentally impaired” while also saying she should be “impeached and prosecuted."
- HuffPost UK
Blow For Vladimir Putin As Ukrainian Drones Destroy Record Amount Of Russian Ammunition
UK intelligence says the strike will deprive Moscow of "critical" supplies.
- The Canadian Press
Trump lists his grievances in a Wisconsin speech intended to link Harris to illegal immigration
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump meandered Saturday through a list of grievances against Vice President Kamala Harris and other issues during an event intended to link his Democratic opponent to illegal border crossings.
- Futurism
Confused Trump Issues Garbled Warning About "Nuclear Warming"
During a speech from Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, former president Donald Trump gave a mind-meltingly dumb assertion that we should be more worried about "nuclear warming" than actual global warming. "What happened to the environment?" he told a room full of reporters. "They don't mention it. They don't mention that […]
- The Daily Beast
‘Trump Is a Scab’: Harris Campaign Fumes Over Trump’s Wild Anti-Overtime Rant
Former president Donald Trump openly admitted that he “hated” to pay his workers overtime at the Trump organization and would even replace those who spoke out about it—comments the Harris campaign immediately seized upon.Speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump, who has used a proposal to end taxes on tips as a key talking point to bolster his pro-worker bona fides on the campaign trail, confessed that he would be better off if he didn’t make his thoughts on overtime publicly known. “I s
- CBC
A 9-year push to increase P.E.I.'s population has radically changed the Island
More than 20,000 people have arrived from other countries, almost 30,000 have left for other provinces while even more arrived from other parts of Canada, and more than 10,000 are foreign nationals living on P.E.I. on temporary permits.This motion of people has caused crises in housing, health care, and general pressure on provincial infrastructure of all kinds.The mass migration to and from P.E.I. dates back to 2015, when Wade MacLauchlan became leader of the Liberal Party and premier at the sa
- The Canadian Press
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
OTTAWA — The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
- Time
The Internet Can't Get Over This Moment From Trump's Speech
Social media users reacted to a statement made by Donald Trump during his appearance in Wisconsin.
- Moneywise
This billionaire says he’ll pull his money from the market if Kamala Harris wins — warns of mass selling. Here’s what he likes for protection
John Paulson, the billionaire who famously made a fortune during the subprime mortgage crisis, hunkers down for more perceived market instability.
- Reuters
Switzerland praises China-Brazil peace plan for Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) -Switzerland's foreign affairs ministry voiced support for a Chinese-led peace plan to end the Ukraine war, saying on Saturday that its view on such efforts had significantly changed, a position Kyiv said was disappointing and illogical. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its third year, the two sides to the conflict remain far apart on any future path to peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pursuing a "victory plan", while Russian President Vladimir Putin says any negotiations can only begin if Kyiv abandons vast swaths of territory and drops its bid to join NATO.
- HuffPost
Doug Emhoff Blames Donald Trump For This 1 Thing He Says Could Affect His Own Family
“Think about this, my 83-year-old mother is somehow going to enjoy more rights than [my daughter] Ella. It's wrong,” the second gentleman said.
- The Canadian Press
Norway is mulling building a fence on its border with Russia, following Finland's example
HELSINKI (AP) — Norway may put a fence along part or all of the 198-kilometer (123-mile) border it shares with Russia, a minister said, a move inspired by a similar project in its Nordic neighbor Finland.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Opinion: Trump lied about mail-in voting. Now the GOP is spending millions to fix his mess.
Trump has a habit of shooting himself in the foot, and the Republican Party has to turn around and pay the hospital bill.
- The Independent
SNL skewers Trump and ‘bad’ pick JD Vance over campaign lies in hilarious Cold Open
‘People are saying he was a bad pick and in many ways he was,’ James Austin Johnson said on the first episode of SNL’s 50th season