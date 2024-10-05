News bulletin 2024/10/05 18:24

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election
On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c
- HuffPost
Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
"Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.
- HuffPost
Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past
The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.
- The Independent
Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage
Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’
- The Daily Beast
MTG’s New Hurricane Helene Conspiracy: ‘They Can Control the Weather’
Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges YOU to prove Hurricane Helene wasn’t an inside job.As the death toll from one of the worst U.S. storms in recent memory topped 200 on Friday morning, the Republican congresswoman and noted conspiracy theorist posted a timely reminder on X that “yes they can control the weather” and that “it’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”Her comments came hot on the heels of another post featuring an electoral map of areas worst hit by the hurricane, wa
- HuffPost
Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally
The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording
Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t
- The Daily Beast
Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Beach Body in (Another) Bizarre Rant
Donald Trump spent a large chunk of his campaign rally Thursday railing not against his actual opponent, Kamala Harris, but taking pot shots at his old rival Joe Biden over how he looks in a swimsuit.Throughout his speech in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump seemed preoccupied with the push Democrats made over the summer to get Biden—a weaker candidate than Harris, according to polling—to step aside.“That was a coup of an American president,” Trump said. “They took his presidency, they said, ‘You get the
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Melania Trump's 'My Body, My Choice' Video
Many people wondered if the clip to promote the former first lady's upcoming memoir was actually a campaign ad for her husband's opponent.
- USA TODAY
Couple in Harris ad are Republican farmers, not Democratic actors | Fact check
The couple in Harris' ad debunked the claim. They said they are Pennsylvania farmers who previously voted for former President Donald Trump.
- Canadian Press Videos
Government brought to standstill following Speaker’s ruling
Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)
- The Daily Beast
Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings
Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica
- The Daily Beast
CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’
CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct
- Business Insider
Russia is facing a 'time bomb' at the heart of its economy, economist says
"Putin's war not only imposes on today's Russians a worse life than they otherwise would have had. It also condemns future generations."
- The Daily Beast
Melania Trump Opens Up About Whether Barron Is ‘Autistic’ in Memoir
Melania Trump has disclosed that her son Barron is not “autistic”—and claimed that he was bullied in person and online because Rosie O’Donnell tweeted the false claim.The former first lady addressed long-running claims that the youngest of Donald Trump’s five children may be on the autism spectrum in her new memoir, Melania, which is published on Tuesday. The Daily Beast has seen a copy of the 184-page book.The book frequently attacks critics of both Melania and her husband, rehashing many of th
- Euronews
Ukraine says it killed Zaporizhzhia NPP security chief, branding him a 'collaborator'
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, located in southern Ukraine, is the largest in Europe and prior to the 2022 Russian invasion, supplied Ukraine with around 30% of its electricity. It was seized by Russian forced in the early weeks of the war.
- The Canadian Press
US launches airstrikes by fighter jets and ships on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday, going after weapons systems, bases and other equipment belonging to the Iranian-backed rebels, U.S. officials confirmed.
- Reuters
Iran's Khamenei urges allies to step up struggle against Israel
(Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Friday for the first time since Iran's missile attack on Israel, describing it as legitimate punishment for what he called Israeli crimes and calling for more anti-Israel struggle. Delivering his first Friday prayers sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei said Israel's adversaries in the region should "double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy". The deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the country's most powerful military force, said meanwhile that Iran would strike Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacked it.
- Sky News
Ukrainian aircraft fire British-French cruise missiles at Russian troops advancing on key city
Ukrainian aircraft fired British-French cruise missiles at Russian troops attempting to advance towards a key city in eastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian security source has told Sky News. The source shared drone footage that purportedly shows strikes on what he described as "two command centres of massive troops formations slowly advancing on Pokrovsk". The attack took place at 11am on Friday in the town of Avdiivka, which was captured by Russian forces in February.
- HuffPost
Bruce Springsteen Adds Pointed Twist To His Kamala Harris Endorsement
The "Born To Run" icon's declaration of support for the vice president was also about something else.