News bulletin 2024/10/06 06:24

- The Canadian Press
Elon Musk makes first appearance at Trump rally casting election in dire terms
Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk cast the upcoming presidential election in dire terms during a Saturday appearance with Donald Trump, calling the Republican presidential nominee the only candidate “to preserve democracy in America.”
- The Daily Beast
Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election
On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c
- HuffPost
Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
"Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.
- The Daily Beast
Melania Trump Opens Up About Whether Barron Is ‘Autistic’ in Memoir
Melania Trump has disclosed that her son Barron is not “autistic”—and claimed that he was bullied in person and online because Rosie O’Donnell tweeted the false claim.The former first lady addressed long-running claims that the youngest of Donald Trump’s five children may be on the autism spectrum in her new memoir, Melania, which is published on Tuesday. The Daily Beast has seen a copy of the 184-page book.The book frequently attacks critics of both Melania and her husband, rehashing many of th
- People
Plane Passenger Calls Out 'Seat Stealer' for Trying to Sit in 8D, Sends Them Back to Row 35: 'Small Victories’
The passenger wrote on Reddit that it "felt good to put [the] seat stealer in her place" after complaining about "all the things people try to pull on flights these days"
- CNN
Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’
CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked presidential historian Allan Lichtman about the October surprise and if it ever impacts his prediction for who will win the race for the White House.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording
Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t
- Miami Herald
An A-list actor was at one of Diddy’s infamous parties. Then he ‘stormed out’: report
The rapper remains behind bars
- The Independent
Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage
Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’
- People
Update: Woman Who Went Viral for Finding Rug Buried in Her Yard Learns What's “Really” There Following Police Dig
The house was built in 1967, and only one family had lived there before Katie Santry and her family moved in
- HuffPost
Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past
The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.
- Hello!
Beverly Hills 90210 star Jennie Garth's daughter turns 18 - and the teen is her mom's spitting image
Jennie Garth and Twilight star Peter Facinelli's youngest daughter turned 18 this week and the teen is the spitting image of her mom during her Beverly Hills 90210 days. See pictures here..
- The Daily Beast
Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings
Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica
- People
Meet Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's 2 Kids: All About Son Jaden and Daughter Jaz
Grand Slam champions Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi share two children
- BuzzFeed
14 People Who Were Undecided Before The Vice Presidential Debate Are Sharing Where They Stand Now, And It's Not What I Had Expected
"I wish these two were our options because it was a very respectful debate, and I felt like they actually agreed on more things than was predicted."
- The Daily Beast
CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’
CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sends special message to close friend Ayda Williams after heartbreaking news
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sent a heartfelt message of support to his close friend Ayda Field after she shared devastating news. See details.
- The Daily Beast
CNN Panelist Claims Trump’s ‘Cognitive Challenges Are Clear’
New York magazine podcaster Kara Swisher has hit out at Donald Trump for failing to agree to another debate with his opponent Kamala Harris.She said Trump’s reluctance to do another debate is because he is scared of having a bad debate like the one he criticized President Joe Biden for.“This last week there’s been several appearances where his cognitive challenges are clear and so when he’s pushed in any way or when that debate happened with Kamala Harris, he has issues,” she said.Read more at T
- People
“Little House on the Prairie”'s Melissa Gilbert Blasts 50th Anniversary Events: 'Waking Nightmare' (Exclusive)
Gilbert explains why she and other members of the show’s cast stopped supporting the 50th anniversary fan events
- The Hockey News
Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Suspended Two Games For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Owen Sound Attack forward has received a two-game suspension for his actions in their game Friday night